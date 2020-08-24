Cryptocurrency
Number of Bitcoin whales reach 2,200 an all-time high
In the Bitcoin world, investors or traders who own a large number of Bitcoins are typically called Bitcoin whales.
The number of BTC whales is on a new record high.
At the world’s most valuable crypto market, the number of large entities, or whales has been on the rise since Bitcoin broke the $10,000 mark. Data seen from Glassnode revealed the number of Bitcoin addresses (2,200) with balances over 1,000 $BTC ($11m) hit a new record high, a trend that signals accumulation.
READ: Nigeria’s unemployment rate jumps to 27.1% as at 2020 Q2
Bitcoin addresses with balances over 1,000 $BTC (~$11m) hits a new record high, a trend that signifies accumulation
data: @glassnode pic.twitter.com/lhjC6w5hH6
— Unfolded (@cryptounfolded) August 23, 2020
Why you should know BTC whales
In the Bitcoin world, investors or traders who own large numbers of Bitcoins are typically called Bitcoin whales. This means a Bitcoin whale would be an individual or business entity (with a single Bitcoin address) owning around 1000 Bitcoins or more.
As BTC whales accumulate BTCs, Bitcoins circulating supply reduces, and this can weaken any bearish trend BTC finds itself in. This means that over time, it’s possible that as Bitcoin approaches its fixed supply of 21 million, the price of BTC will go up, with BTC’s present demand factored in.
Whales could be anticipating a strong medium to long-term Bitcoin price trend, and are choosing to hold on to BTC in expectation of a bull market.
READ: Apple becomes world’s largest public listed company, valued at $1.82 trillion
Where did all these new whales come from?
Much of the recent increase can be attributed to wealthy entities withdrawing their BTC from exchanges. Apparently, this is not new wealth – rather, it represents a change in the way Bitcoin whales are choosing to hold their coins.
From a macro level, this increase in the number of BTC whales can be considered bullish.
Download the Nairametrics News App
At the time this report was drafted, Bitcoin was still trading around the $11,000 support levels, as investors have kept buying BTC at its support levels recently.
Cryptocurrency
Investors are rushing in, as Crypto market’s capitalization hit a two-year high
This incredible feat in the crypto market shows global investors and traders are rushing into digital coins
The crypto-verse seems to be getting bigger lately because the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies has surged past a new two year high. This was largely due to the recent rally in BTC, ETH, and XRP and many altcoins in play.
Data from Coingecko, an advanced crypto tracker firm, revealed that the market capitalization value of the cryptocurrency market stands at $380 billion at the time this report was drafted.
READ: Leaked email reveal a bank can’t pay GDR dividend due to dollar shortages
BTC played a major role in the crypto market’s value, contributing about 57% of the market’s total capitalization.
However, altcoins and other crypto assets have made impressive gains in recent months as BTC continues to be fairly stable in terms of price volatility.
In addition, there are presently about 5,871 listed crypto coins, 382 crypto exchanges, and a cumulative trading volume of over $72.6 billion.
READ: Investors cashing in, as Ethereum gains 362% since March
What this means: This incredible feat in the crypto market shows global investors and traders are rushing into digital coins, and hedging against inflation-prone assets like currencies.
Although the crypto market experienced some slight lows in the past week due to the resurging COVID-19 caseloads, the market seems to have bounced back again.
The past couple of months were all about bitcoin and large-cap assets like Ethereum, Ripple, and Tether attracting more investors. But the narrative has quickly switched back DeFi tokens and other altcoins.
Cryptocurrency
Two Ethereum Whales move 53,455 ETH, as DeFi tokens gain popularity
In the Ethereum world, traders or investors who own a large number of Ethereum are typically called whales.
It seems large entities or better still whales are showing renewed interest lately by moving the second most valuable crypto asset more frequently as DeFi tokens gain traction.
Data from an advanced crypto tracker, Whales Alert, showed two unknown ETH whales separately moved 53,455 Ethereum coins worth about $20.921 million transferred from Kraken (a crypto exchange) to an unknown wallet and vice versa, several hours ago.
🚨 28,528 #ETH (11,138,378 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to #Kraken
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) August 22, 2020
24,927 #ETH (9,782,543 USD) transferred from #Kraken to unknown wallet
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) August 22, 2020
Why this move?
Nairametrics believes that the recent whale movements are triggered by the DeFi token phenomenon which uses the ERC-20 protocol for facilitating transactions. Ethereum 2.0, the long-term protocol upgrade of Ether’s parent network, is set to launch its final testnet this month.
READ: Bitcoin could potentially become superior to cash
Defi, in short, is the use of blockchain technologies (including smart contracts, decentralized asset custody, etc.) to replace all “intermediaries” with program codes, therefore maximizing the efficiency of financial services and minimizing costs.
These digital assets are designed on Ethereum codes, and usually exhibit characteristics that include having protocols and financial smart contracts.
READ: Unknown ETH Whale moves $35 million dollars worth of Ethereum
What are Ethereum whales?
In the Ethereum world, traders or investors who own a large number of Ethereum are typically called whales. This means an Ethereum whale would be a single Ethereum address owning around 1,000 Ethereum or more.
Things you need to know about Ethereum
Ethereum is a cryptocurrency designed for decentralized applications and deployment of smart contracts, which are created and operated without any fraud, interruption, control or interference from a third party.
Download the Nairametrics News App
Ethereum is a decentralized system, fully independent, and is not under anybody’s authority. It has no pivotal point, and its platform is connected to thousands of its users through their computing system around the world, which means it’s almost impossible for Ethereum to go offline.
Cryptocurrency
Chainlink: Most valuable DeFi crypto is attracting investors again, gains over 8%
The most valuable DeFI based crypto is catching the eyes of investors, once again.
Shortly after Chainlink (LINK) plunge in price recorded last week after hitting a record high of about $20, now the price is going back up, gaining over 8% today to trade above the $15 price level.
The $5.3 billion crypto by market capitalization is the fifth most valuable crypto by after Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, and Tether.
READ: Ethereum Whales cumulative holdings touch 10-months high, ETH passes $221
It surged to prominence a few months ago, after it got swept up in the DeFi (decentralized finance) windfall. Crypto traders invested about $1 billion into its protocols almost every week.
Quick fact: Defi means “decentralized finance”. It is a crypto ecosystem made up of financial apps designed on leading blockchain platforms.
These digital assets are designed on Ethereum codes, and usually exhibit characteristics that include having protocols and financial smart contracts.
READ: OmiseGO, a small digital coin up, 150% in less than 30 days, as Bitcoin fails to break $10,000
Chainlink is a blockchain that is designed to bridge the space between blockchain technology-based smart contracts (created by ETH), and other user programs.
Since blockchains by principle can’t have access to data outside their paths or networks, a DeFi instrument is needed to facilitate data feeds in smart contracts, and Chainlink helps to solve such needs.
It should also be noted that about a year ago, Chainlink announced that Google was integrating Chainlink into their approach to smart contract adoption on how users could use Chainlink to connect to BigQuery, one of Google’s most popular cloud services.