Macro-Economic News
Women and unemployment in Nigeria: How government and stakeholders can bridge the gap
Gender disparity has a negative effect on women when it comes to employment.
Gender disparity is one of the developmental problems that face every developing country in the 21st century and globally. It is also a major cause of unemployment in Nigeria.
Although, over the years there have been measures put in place to curb this marginalization, the unemployment rate keeps rising in the face of declining economic growth. This is often exacerbated by increasing population rate that is most times divided along gender lines.
The latest data released on unemployment in Nigeria by the National Bureau of Statistics indicated that women ranked the highest when it comes to unemployment. The report showed that unemployment hit 12.2 million females, as against 9.5 million men. Looking at the result, it is quite alarming how women are being marginalized when it comes to the labour force.
The overall number of persons in labour force was estimated to be 80 million, out of which males are about 41.6 million while females are 38.6 million. Female unemployment has risen to 31.6 percent from 26.6 percent in the third quarter of 2018 while male unemployment also rose to 22.9 percent from 20.3 percent in the same period.
Gender disparity has a negative effect on women when it comes to employment. The role that women play in economic growth cannot be overemphasised, especially in a developing country where women’s contributions in informal sector is undeniable.
Similarly, the number of female underemployed was highest with 11.9 million while 10.9 million males were reported to be underemployed. Looking at the data, it can be seen that gender inequality holds back growth of individuals, development of countries, albeit to the disadvantage of both men and women.
The discrimination against women remains a common occurrence today and serves to hinder economic prosperity. And half of the population of work force in Nigeria consists of female workers. However, the type of work as well as the condition under which women work and access opportunities for improvements differs from men. Women are often disadvantaged in access to employment opportunities, access to finance, and conditions of work.
Besides, despite significant progress in female labour force participation over the past decades, there exist pervasive and persistent gender differences across different sectors of the economy. Looking at this data; Underemployment rate amongst males in Nigeria stands at 26.3 percent in 2020 compared to 15.4 percent in 2018 while under employment rate for females in Nigeria has risen from 25.9 percent recorded in 2018 to 31 percent in 2020.
With the data above it is obvious that there is labour segregation, inequality due to low investment in human capital such as schooling and training, differential income roles, and comparative biological advantages in entry levels, entry barriers, preferences and prejudices in Nigeria labour sector. Gender equality through the empowerment of women is the primary factor that promotes economic growth. When women are not fully participating in the labour force, a substantial number of the population is not being utilised. There is however a resultant decline in productivity which results in unemployment.
Unemployment and gender inequality are not new phenomenon. There have been policies and programs geared towards tackling these issues because theories and researches have affirmed that the effect slows the rate of growth through decline in productivity.
Here are ways the government & stakeholders can bridge the gap of unemployment in women
1. Public sector reforms should play an important role in promoting gender equality via labour market regulations, social protection programs and public investment in infrastructure that will help reduce women’s care burden.
2. There should be labour force laws to ensure a reduced wage gap, and gender stratification in the labour market.
3. Policies that will help women’s full representation in labour market and parliaments should be encouraged to help reposition women for national development.
4. The government can curb this gap by disbursing money into microfinance banks for lending to market women, petty traders, and artisans to stimulate economic growth, thereby making these women to be self-employed.
5. To bridge the gap of unemployment among women, government should deem it fit to introduce a way to empower women and also support their skills. Empowerment of women is the primary factor that promotes economic growth.
Macro-Economic News
Nigeria’s inflation rate jumps to 12.82%, highest in 27 months
Nigeria’s inflation rate rose by 12.82% (year-on-year) in July, compared to 12.56% recorded in June 2020. This is the highest rate recorded in 27 months since March 2018 when headline inflation was 13.34%.
This information is according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
READ MORE: Nigeria’s inflation rate rises to 12.56% in June, as food prices surge
The report also shows that Nigeria’s inflation has consistently increased for 11-months, rising from 11.02% in August 2019 to 12.82% in July 2020.
Download the Nairametrics News App
Food inflation
The composite food index rose by 15.48% in July 2020 compared to 15.18% in June 2020. This represents 0.34% increase compared to June figures. Also, on a month-on-month basis, the food sub-index increased by 1.52% in July 2020, up by 0.04% points from 1.48% recorded in June 2020.
The rise in the food index was caused by increases in prices of Bread and cereals, Potatoes, yam and other tubers, Meat, Fruits, Oils and fats, and Fish.
Core inflation
The ”All items less farm produce” or Core inflation, which excludes the prices of volatile agricultural produce stood at 10.10% in July 2020, down by 0.03% when compared with 10.13% recorded in June 2020.
The highest increases were recorded in prices of Medical services, Passenger transport by air, Pharmaceutical products, Hospital services, Passenger transport by road, Maintenance and repair of personal transport equipment, Paramedical services, and Vehicle spare parts.
Worst hit States
In July 2020, all items inflation on year on year basis was highest in Bauchi (16.10%), followed by Kogi state (15.90%), Sokoto and Plateau (15.20%), and Ebonyi state with 15%. On the other hand Lagos (10.70%), Adamawa (10.60%), and Kwara (10.50%) recorded the slowest rise in headline Year on Year inflation.
In terms of food inflation on a year on year basis, Kogi state (20.09%) recorded the highest followed by Sokoto (19.28%) and Plateau (18.05%), while Adamawa (13.37%), Abia (13.33%), and Lagos (13.13%) recorded the slowest rise.
How this rate affects the ordinary man
An increase in inflation rate means that fixed income individuals have less purchasing power and their ability to afford the same quantity of goods and services has reduced significantly.
Also, with the rise in price of goods and services, consumers may be more inclined to try and purchase more quickly before prices rise further which, could further have a negative effect on prices of goods and services.
FEATURED
South South States lead in Nigerian unemployment
The South-South geopolitical zone is the most affected region with 37.0% unemployment rate.
Nigeria’s unemployment figures were released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Friday. The NBS also released the most affected regions in Nigeria, as unemployment climbed to 27.1%.
According to the report, the South-South geopolitical zone is the most affected region with 37.0% unemployment rate, followed by the South East with 29.1%, the North Central with 27.9%, the Northeast with 27.9%, North West with 26.3%, and the South West with 18.0%.
(READ MORE:13.9 million Nigerian youth are unemployed – NBS)
Further details in the report showed that the South South states have a collective total workforce of 13,929,526. Out of this number, a total of 5,147,325 are unemployed, according to the report.
See more details below
- Akwa Ibom State led in unemployment in the region at 45.2% and underemployment at 21.7%. 1,444,399 residents were recorded as unemployed with a total labour force of 2,534,495.
- Rivers State came second with Unemployment at 43.7% and Underemployment at 19.8%. %. 1,714,189 residents were recorded as unemployed with a total labour force of 3,921,860.
- Delta State in 3rd position with unemployment at 40.3% and underemployment at 20.1%. 1,005,848 residents were recorded as unemployed with a total labour force of 2,494,452
- Cross River in 4th position with Unemployment at 31.6% and Underemployment at 26.6%. 618,484 residents were recorded as unemployed with a total labour force of 1,959,675.
- Bayelsa recorded unemployment at 27.8% and underemployment at 20.6%. 287,671 residents were recorded as unemployed with a total labour force of 1,033,280.
- Edo state had the lowest unemployment in the region at 19.0% and underemployment at 34.9%. 376,734 residents were recorded as unemployed with a total labour force of 1,985,765.
It is interesting to note that the oil rich South South states of Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Bayelsa, and Delta receive the highest FAAC allocation from the Federal Government monthly.
It is also important to note that the NBS classifies those engaged in agriculture as “employed” and this could be a factor as to why unemployment rate in the South South is high. This is because South South states like Akwa Ibom do not have the land mass needed for large scale farming compared to states in the North.
This notwithstanding, the truth remains that failure to quickly address the high unemployment figures in the region could lead to more crime and violence.
FEATURED
13.9 million Nigerian youth are unemployed – NBS
About 13.9 million Nigerian youth are unemployed as of Q2 2020.
Data from the National Bureau of Statistics reveals Nigeria’s unemployment rate as at the second quarter of 2020 is 27.1% indicating that about 21,764,614 (21.7 million) Nigerians remain unemployed.
Nigeria’s unemployment and underemployment rate (28.6%) is a combined 55.7%. This means the total number of Nigerians who are unemployed or underemployed as at 2020 Q2.
The data also reveals the worst-hit are Nigerian youths with over 13.9 million currently unemployed. In Q3 2018, the last time the report was released there were about 13.1 million Nigerian youths unemployed. Youth between the ages 15-24 have about 6.8 million Nigerians out of jobs and another 7.1 million also unemployed.
Key highlights
- The highest unemployment rate was recorded for youths between 15 – 24 years 40.8%,
- This is followed by ages 25 – 34 years at 30.7%.
- NCE/OND and Nursing recorded an unemployment rate of 30.8%
- The unemployment rate amongst second-degree holders (M.Sc/MS/MAdm) stood at 22.9%
- Unemployment rate as classified by Doctorate degree holders is 23.3%
What this means: The NBS also reports Nigeria’s youth population eligible to work is about 40 million out of which only 14.7 million are fully employed and another 11.2 million are unemployed. A high youth unemployment rate is synonymous with increased insecurity and poverty a situation that is also seen as a ticking time bomb.
To put things into context, Nigeria’s unemployed youth of 13.1 million is more than the population of Rwanda and several other African countries. Youth Population is also about 64% of total unemployed Nigerians suggesting that the most agile working-class population in the country remains unemployed.
The Covid-19 pandemic has also worsened the economic condition in the country making it even harder for employers to create more jobs. The private sector has relied on cutting jobs in the guise of downsizing and right sizing to reduce overheads and stay afloat.
The recent data also buttresses the high rate of Nigerians seeking greener pastures outside the country with most of them highly skilled and looking for jobs of the future. According to most recent data, in 2019 about 12,600 Nigerians gained permanent residency in Canada last year helping the country to become the fourth-leading source country of new immigrants to Canada, behind India, China, and the Philippines.
Last year, the Government of Canada revealed Nigeria ranks third in the rating of the countries with the highest number of Express Entry invitations to Canada in 2018. This is revealed in the 2018 report released by the Canada Government. According to the report, a total number of 6,025 Citizens of Nigeria received invitations to apply (ITAs) for Canadian Express Entry in 2018. It was further revealed that Nigeria is just behind China who recorded 6,248 ITAs in 2018.