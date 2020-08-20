Stock Market
STANBIC, CAP, GLAXOSMITH close higher, as investors gain N18 billion
The Nigerian bourse ended Thursday’s trading session on a bullish note. The All Share Index gained 0.13% to close at 25,171.32 basis points, as against +0.14% appreciation recorded previously.
The market’s Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -6.22%. The Nigerian Stock Exchange market capitalization stood at N13.149 trillion.
Investors gained N18.06 billion.
Trading volume turnover closed negative, with volume moving down by -0.26% as against -33.58% downtick that was recorded during the previous session.
TRANSCORP, GUARANTY, and LASACO were the most active to boost market turnover. NESTLE and GUARANTY topped market value list.
NESTLE also led the list of active stocks that recorded an impressive volume spike at the end of today’s session.
Market breadth closed positive as INTBREW led 17 Gainers, compared with 10 Losers topped by STUDPRESS. This marks an improved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
Top gainers
- INTBREW up 10.00% to close at N3.3
- CAP up 5.56% to close at N16.15
- FIDSON up 6.74% to close at N3.96
- GLAXOSMITH up 5.15% to close at N5.1
- STANBIC up 1.47% to close at N34.5
Top Losers
- STUDPRESS down 9.60% to close at N1.79
- UAC-PROP down 9.47% to close at N0.86
- ABCTRANS down 8.51% to close at N0.43
- UBA down 0.75% to close at N6.65
- UHOMREIT down 0.12% to close at N40.6
Outlook
The Nigerian bourse continued its bullish run on Thursday in spite of the recent downtrend in market liquidity. Buying pressures from STANBIC, CAP, and INTBREW helped the bourse to finish the trading session green. Nairametrics envisages cautious buying amid prevailing political and economic uncertainty.
UNILEVER, NIGERIAN BREWERIES record gains, as ASI rallies by 0.07%
ZENITHBANK, FBNH, and GUARANTY were the most active to boost market turnover.
The Nigerian bourse continued to rally higher, with the All Share Index gaining by 0.07% to close at 25,221.87 basis points. This is against +0.13% appreciation recorded previously. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -6.04%.
Trading volume turnover maintained its bearish trend, as Friday’s trading volume moved lower by 11.66% as against -0.26% downtick recorded in the previous session. ZENITHBANK, FBNH, and GUARANTY were the most active to boost market turnover.
Market breadth closed positive as LASACO led 20 Gainers, as against 12 Losers topped by ABCTRANS. This marked an improved performance when compared to previous outlook.
Top gainers
- UPL up 9.73% to close at N1.24
- INTBREW up 9.09% to close at N3.6
- NB up 2.86% to close at N36
- UNILEVER up 1.45% to close at N13.95
- OANDO up 4.91% to close at N2.35
Top Losers
- UACN down 5.98% to close at N5.5
- OKOMUOIL down 1.25% to close at N79
- PRESCO down 0.97% to close at N51
- GUARANTY down 0.59% to close at N25.1
- ZENITHBANK down 0.59% to close at N16.8
Nairametrics Outlook
Against all odds, the Nigerian bourse continued its bullish run on the last trading day of the week. Buying pressures from decent brands that include UNILEVER and NB, helped the stock bulls to rally up. Nairametrics recommends you seek the advice of a certified financial advisor when buying stocks.
Global stocks plunge over doubts of America’s economic recovery
The pan-European STOXX 50 was down 0.85% and London’s FTSE 100 dropped 1.17% at 11.02 am GMT.
Asian and European stock markets had a poor showing on Thursday, after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest meeting revealed doubts about the recovery of the world’s largest economy.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan, witnessed its biggest daily plunge in five weeks. Similarly, the MSCI world equity index, which monitors shares in 49 countries, was down 0.6%
The pan-European STOXX 50 was down 0.85% and London’s FTSE 100 dropped 1.17%, as at 11.02 am GMT
Quick fact: Global stock funds are an important part of a diversified portfolio for every investor hoping to invest in different equity markets.
Global stock funds have the ability to facilitate investments in both local and international listed companies on exchanges, helping you take advantage of the present macros happening in the global economy.
The Fed’s minutes from its July meeting, released yesterday, revealed doubts about the U.S. economic recovery. The minute showed that the swift labor market rebound seen in May and June had likely slowed.
Several Fed policymakers said they may need to ease monetary policy to help get the economy through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp, in his explanatory note to Nairametrics on the prevailing macros bringing the bears back to the global equities market, said:
“In no uncertain terms, the FOMC minutes deflated the markets’ U.S Federal Reserve air balloon as they unequivocally temper September.
“Without the Fed’s air balloon floating markets today, stocks are temporarily succumbing to forces of gravity.
“With interest rates likely staying low for the next 2-3 years, it is unlikely US stocks will have to deal with a particularly deep or intense air pocket as the wall of money argument seems always to win out.
“US equities were weaker overnight with the S&P stepping back from its record close on Tuesday.”
Stocks had been bubbly and trading stronger for most of the session, but turned lower after the Fed minutes tempered expectations for more near-term monetary easing.
GTBANK, UBA, ZENITH BANK record gains, as investors gain N18.2 billion
PZ lead the list of active stocks that recorded an impressive volume spike at the end of today’s session.
The Nigerian bourse ended Wednesday’s trading session on an impressive note. The All Share Index gained by 0.14% to close at 25,171.32 basis points. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -6.22%. The Nigerian Stock Exchange’s Market capitalization presently stands at N13.131 trillion, as investor gained N18.2billion.
Trading volume turnover closed negative as volume moved down by -33.58% compared with +68.08% uptick recorded on Tuesday.
ZENITHBANK, ACCESS, and TRANSCORP were the most active to boost market turnover.
PZ led the list of active stocks that recorded an impressive volume spike at the end of today’s session.
Market breadth closed flat as STUDPRESS led 13 gainers, as against 13 losers topped by CAP – an unimproved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
Top gainers
- STUDPRESS up 10.00% to close at N1.98
- INTBREW up 7.14% to close at N3
- GUARANTY up 1.20% to close at N25.2.
- ZENITHBANK up 0.90% to close at N16.9.
- UBA up 0.75% to close at N6.7.
Top losers
- CAP down 10.00% to close at N15.3.
- PZ down 9.41% to close at N3.85.
- GLAXOSMITH down 6.73% to close at N4.85.
- AFRIPRUD down 2.73% to close at N4.28.
- GUINNESS down 1.94% to close at N15.2.
Outlook
The Nigerian bourse finished on a bullish note, triggered by buying pressures from Nigerian tier-1 banks. Nairametrics envisages cautious buying over heightening political uncertainty.