Izikjon: African Start Up
Izikjon celebrates a year of being Nigeria’s trusted indigenous cryptocurrency company.
Founder & CEO, Izikjon Services, MR ISAAC JOHN has unwavering confidence not only in the company’s business model, but in his team too. Izikjon founded in 2019, is one of Nigeria’s fully integrated digital assets companies specializing in the transaction of bitcoins, gift cards and bill settlements.
What does izikjon.com do?
Izikjon.com is a fintech company, we transact on cryptocurrency such as bitcoin. Ethereum, we also transact and deal giftcards, we settle bills such as utility, airtime, data bundles and so much more.
Who is Izikjon aimed at?
Izikjon.com is aimed at customers, individuals, companies, people generally who are looking to convert their cryptocurrency, giftcards to money trade value(naira). Our target audience are people who are in the position of bitcoins and giftcards.
How does izikjon.com stand out from its competitors?
Simple, instant payment when it comes to monetary settlement, we are the best, we are the grandmasters of instant payment. Secondly, we put our customers first, lastly, we have the best rate in the market.
Did you have any concerns when you were about starting a business in an emerging economy?
Of course yes, so many concerns, some of them were lack of economic buoyancy, how people will blend with the business, the cryptocurrency business market growth, but you know they are all concerns we have to do what we have to do so we can grow by strategizing every day. We still face concerns every now and then, talk about cash flow, policies and regulations, they aren’t well placed in an emerging market. All of these cants be swayed away.
Where did the idea for izikjon.com come from?
Izikjon as a brand has been for a long time, up to a decade, 2008/2009 but it has been on an individual basis, 2014 we ventured into a lot of businesses like telecommunications, agricultural produce imports and export, even currencies, but we eventually settled on cryptocurrency by upscaling it and branding it.
What is your business background and what got you interested in startups?
I’ve always been a business-oriented person, right from school through university days, even my family. Startup is essential, its good when you build something from scratch, what you have a passion and vision for, so regardless of the industry, you know why you’re in for it.
How did you initially raise funding for izikjon.com?
Like I said earlier, it has been series of businesses done back to back through the years, so I acquired some personal savings, most of it was used for the startup and also got loans from family and friends which was for a short period.
What do you think is the difference between growing a business in an emerging economy like Nigeria, compared to growing a business in Europe?
The difference is very clear, which is economy difference of Nigeria’s compared to Europe. There are so many hassles that needs to be worked on while dealing a business in Nigeria, ranging from lack of funds, policies, economy status to lack of regulatory bodies, but in Europe, it is easier because of the economy over there and the easy access to funding through loans and etc. which makes it all better.
What has been your biggest achievement so far as a startup owner?
Izikjon.com is my biggest achievement, starting from a one-man show to more than 20 staff all in the space of 12 months, the rapid growth is my greatest achievement. We have a lot of people on board bringing ideas every day, working round the clock 24/7, which is very surreal to me.
What has been your biggest challenge so far as a startup owner?
izikjon.com itself is my biggest challenge, starting a new phase of business, completely different from the “norm” can be quite challenging gaining acceptance from people. Cryptocurrency is a new thing in Africa, the major challenge I have is funding and regulation, there is so much we can do if we have more funds to grow and position ourselves. Wide acceptance by people is directly proportional to regulating it in the country.
Would you ever consider expanding to Europe and the US, if so why?
Expanding to Europe and the US is a must and it’s something I have had main focus on for a long time and its certain, why because we are involved in a global business so we need global presence, from Nigeria, to Africa, then Europe and the USA. Doing business in these places gives an edge and international recognition. Having an identity in an international market is essential.
How long has your company been in business and who is the team behind it?
Izikjon as a brand has been for a decade, but izikjon.com has been for a year now. We have an effective team working round the clock from the General Manager Mr. Tosin Howells who has been doing so much in respect to regulation, including all various departments, advisers, board of trustees is the team behind izikjon.
In the coming year, what would you like to have achieved with your business?
I’d like to have achieved quick settlements of payments. Secondly, advanced technology of cryptocurrency, seeing how it fits into the proposed Federal Government cashless policy, so we could have techies like a bitcoin App and ATM cards powered by izikjon. I’d like to see my business help people in using instant payments at every facets of life.
If you could give one piece of advice to someone looking forward to starting a business/startup, what would it be?
Starting a business is not easy, but one advice I would give is to be consistent, always evolve, accept losses and don’t dwell on them, accept defeat, re-strategize, learn unlearn and move on. That’s it, you have the key.
In conclusion, I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our esteemed users for including Izikjon in their bitcoin trading/business story for the past year. We look forward to successful cooperation in the future. Thank you.
Mint Digital Bank by Finex-MFB set to offer unprecedented value for individuals and Nigerian businesses
Mint Digital Bank has developed an efficient digital banking application that aims to reduce risk.
Mint Digital Bank, a subsidiary of Finex Microfinance Bank has announced that it is set to offer unparalleled value to Nigerians by providing innovative solutions to businesses and individuals who require digital financial services.
This development could not be coming at a better time as businesses and individuals around the country and the world fight to return to normalcy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with many organizations struggling to provide super-personalized digital experiences for clients and employees.
Mint Digital Bank has developed an efficient digital banking application that aims to reduce risk, improve efficiency and serve customers better. The digital bank in Nigeria will offer value that has never been seen before in the Nigerian financial technology sector, such as:
- Banking that puts customers in control: The digital platform promises no hidden charges, giving customers the power to decide exactly what kind of banking they need with no surprises or hidden charges.
- A chance to earn up to 15% interest on money with flexible goal-based savings
- Personalized money tracking: With the MyMintApp (Andoid, IOS, Web) customers can monitor inflow and outflow, check-spending limits, lock cards and simply plan ahead.
- Financial inclusion: The bank would provide financial services to underserved groups such as low-income earners. Mint digital bank would help individuals and businesses to secure financial products and services at economical prices. Such services would include deposits, fund transfers, bill payments, payments, etc.
It can be recalled that at the 19th edition of the National Seminar on Banking and Allied Matters for Judges, organized by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, asserted that “Digital finance can deliver enormous benefits, not just for the payments system but also for the financial wellbeing of the citizenry and the economy at large. It improves competition, increases efficiency and revolutionizes financial services,”
This forecast is fast turning out to be true with the introduction of such innovations as Mint Digital Bank, which will allow customers open an account without a paper trail, transfer money, request money from Mint customers, pay bills, top-up phone calling cards, fund virtual cards, set up recurring payments, pay back loans, all through the bank’s mobile application and avoiding both queues and bank charges.
The digital initiative promises to further shrink the gap between traditional banks and financial technology firms in Nigeria.
Interested in Crypto trading? Attend the Binance 3-Day Crypto Trading Masterclass
Binance Masterclass is targeted at helping people understand the fundamentals of cryptocurrencies.
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is running a FREE three-day crypto trading masterclass for crypto enthusiasts across the African continent.
Whether you’ve just heard about crypto or you’re a crypto enthusiast looking to develop trading skills – this event is for you!
Register here to attend the online masterclass from August 28th to August 30th at 5PM WAT/ 6PM SAST/ 7PM EAT
About the FREE Binance Masterclass Crypto Trading Course
In today’s world the need to make extra income continues to become more and more necessary – especially across Africa, where salary cuts, currency devaluation and unemployment continue to rise.
For many, the months spent being stuck at home have shown the potential of the digital economy. More people are moving to earning income online and according to a CNN report, Bitcoin is the best performing asset of the decade.
Binance Masterclass is targeted at helping people understand the fundamentals of cryptocurrencies, how to identify scams, how to buy and sell crypto – and more advanced concepts around spot, margin and futures trading as they get started on their crypto journey.
Stand a chance of winning up to $100 during the event!
Location: Zoom
Register at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/3-day-binance-masterclass-tickets-117002825601
Date and Time: August 28th, 29th, 30th at 5PM WAT, 6PM SAST, 7PM EAT
Speakers include:
- Roselyne Wanjiru, CMO Kesho Labs
Roselyne Wanjiru is an economist, youth mentor and blockchain strategy consultant. She is the Chief Marketing Officer at Kesholabs.
- James Preston, Global Crypto Executive Editor
James Preston is the Executive Editor of South Africa’s first and largest news website for the blockchain industry: Global Crypto.
- Tola Joseph Fadugbagbe, Founder CryptoMasterclass
Tola is the founder of Crypto Masterclass. A cryptocurrency education platform that focuses on cryptocurrency awareness, education tips and benefits.
Masterclass Highlights
-
- Acquire high income skills you can use to make some money while keeping your “9-5”.
- Learn cryptocurrency trading for FREE
-
Receive a Certificate of Participation
- Stand a chance to win $20 when you sign up on Binance during this event through this link: https://www.binance.com/en/register?ref=M91NXGWT
- Trading capital giveaway ($300 for 3 lucky winners) and participation giveaway ($200 in BNB to be won during the Q&A session)
Attendance over the 3 days is compulsory to receive certificate of participation
Thanks to our media partners for the support:
Lightblocks News, Global Crypto and BitcoinKE
About Binance in Africa
Watch this video to learn more about Binance activities across Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and Uganda: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PbyxkD6Vf-I&feature=youtu.be
Want to stay updated on the Binance ecosystem in Africa?
Join our Nigerian Telegram community
Join our Kenya Telegram community
Join our Uganda Telegram community
Join our South Africa Telegram community
👉https://t.me/binancesouthafrica
Join our Cameroon Telegram community
👉 https://t.me/BinanceCameroun
About Binance
Binance is the world’s leading blockchain and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by volume. Trusted by millions worldwide, the Binance platform is dedicated to increasing the freedom of money for users, and features an unmatched portfolio of crypto products and offerings, including: trading and finance, education, data and research, social good, investment and incubation, decentralization and infrastructure solutions, and more. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com.
Trade on the go with Binance’s mobile crypto trading app:
Sujimoto meets with the Minister of State, Dr. (Mrs) Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu – by Sijibomi Ogundele
“We have not led until we stamp our footprints in the sands of history” – Dr. (Mrs) Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu
It is true what they say that there is no force equal to a woman determined to make an impact in the lives of her people! I have heard about her strength of character and no nonsense reputation for getting results, her doggedness reminds me of my mother who always says to me that ” when people say you can’t, they say so because their self-expectation is lower than your imagination’‘. Today, I finally got to meet this great patriot, a true leader of the people, Dr. (Mrs.) Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, the Honourable Minister of State for the FCT.
“A woman with the ability of 4 men”, this Passionate Political Princess of Kogi State has proven that success is no respecter of gender but only favours hard work, tenacity and purpose. We spoke about numerous projects and subjects, from real-estate to the realities and difficulties facing our great nation; her passion for gender equality, empowerment and her vision to turn Abuja into a small Dubai. “We will not be known as the capital of mass housing, when we can transform Abuja into the luxury capital of Africa”.
I told her about our vision as a company, and why we have answered the call of the people to bring the Sujimoto stamp of quality to the center of Abuja. I told her about how I grew up in Zaria and how the influence of Queen Amina of Zaria impacted me in building my leadership skills.
A meeting of 15 minutes lasted 3 hours because of the synergy in our thinking and vision. Hajiya is a no respecter of mediocrity, you can glimpse this in her personality and in the incredible projects she has embarked upon. From the floating Luxury Tourist attraction Water Park of Jabi, to the Abuja Diamond City – a vison that’s meant to merge luxury and class into one space. A new city within a city that will become the industrial hub where from Automobile to Information technology, every forward thinking Entrepreneur will make this new city their first choice. I still remember her exact words: “Suji if this must be done, it must be done NOW!”
The excitement in her voice as she explains her vision for Abuja made me realized that success is not accidental, neither is it served ala carte, you have to go for it! What I see in her Excellency – especially in her DO-IT-NOW spirit, and her never-say-never attitude, tells us that this country still has a future. Either you are a man or woman, young or old, Hausa, Igbo or Yoruba, the only thing that separates leaders from others, winners from losers, is their dedication and perseverance in bringing true change into anything they do.
As I sat to listen to her, I was impressed by her vision not only for FCT in particular but for Nigeria as a nation. A multilinguistic whose Yoruba could convince anyone from the heart of Ibadan or her Hausa dialect that pacifies and unifies people from the depth of Borno.
In my opinion, Dr. (Mrs) Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu is more than just a politician, she embodies the motomatician philosophy of ‘talk and do’. Her Entrepreneurial skills and her emergence on the political horizon of Nigeria is indeed not a mistake! From her appointment as Special Adviser on Women Affairs, Youth and Social Development to FCT minister of state, she represents a new age of politicians who are deploying their technocrat expertise in creating innovative policies and taking the responsibility for effecting change in our society.
We shall never quickly forget her strategic partnership with other organizations which resulted in the impacting over 18,000 Nigerians during the Skills Intervention Program. Not forgetting her empathetic leadership quality courage in putting together different organisations to distribute relief materials to over 600,000 families.
I left the place overwhelmed and hopeful for the future of our great nation. As an employer of labour, there are 3 fundamental leadership qualities I look out for in my Directors – skill, integrity and passion. If Nigeria Plc. was my company, I will vote Hajiya as my CEO!
