Commodities
Gold prices are up as U.S dollar falls
Lending support to gold was the rising tally in coronavirus cases globally.
Gold prices were up on Tuesday morning at Asia trading session, buoyed by a weaker dollar. However, a tech-driven rally in the world’s largest economy and small hopes on global economic recovery, curbed the precious metal’s gains.
Gold futures up 0.35% to $2005.10 as at 12:55 AM ET (7:10 AM GMT) and stayed above the $2,000-mark.
The U.S dollar index was down 0.2% at an over one-week low, making gold cheaper for those holding other currencies.
Stephen Innes, the Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp, in a note to Nairametrics, explained critical macros pushing the yellow metal up. He said;
“US-Sino tensions appeared more relaxed, given the US Administration’s more conciliatory tone on trade. The fresh injection of liquidity by the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) seems to support Chinese equities and may have also helped lift gold.
“Japan reported weak Q2 GDP data, which may have boosted safe-haven bullion buying. The latter underscored just how fragile the market remains to another secondary coronavirus shock.”
A weaker USD helped the rally, with the move up reinforced by lower US yields. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 0.66% from 0.71% previously. Lending support to gold was the rising tally in coronavirus cases globally, notably in India.
Quick Fact: It should be noted that the precious metal typically moves in the opposite direction from global stock markets, especially the American and European stock markets. Humans are emotionally and physically drawn to gold.
It provides a significant store of value. Global Investors buy gold mainly to hedge against inflation.
Crude oil prices surge, as China plans to import large volumes of U.S. crude
China increased its order on energy and farm purchases ahead of a review of the Sino-U.S. trade deal.
Crude oil prices surged higher on Monday at London’s trading session. This bullish run was triggered by news that the second-largest economy (China) will import large volumes of U.S. crude in August and September.
The news has outweighed concerns over a fragile demand recovery after oil output by OPEC+ increased recently.
Brent crude prices gained about 0.71%, to trade at $45.12 a barrel by 05.55 am GMT. Also, U.S. Crude prices gained 0.86% to trade at $42.37 a barrel.
Chinese state-owned energy firms had cumulatively booked oil tankers to transport at least 20 million barrels of U.S. crude oil for this month and September, as China increased its order on energy and farm purchases ahead of a review of the Sino-U.S. trade deal.
Stephen Innes, the Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp, gave insights on what crude oil traders are focusing on presently. He said:
“China increasing US oil imports is the most apparent trade deal reaffirmation. From a trade talk risk perspective, wiping down the last remnants of escalation risk is favorable for oil prices.
“Despite the stimulus package appearing to be in a standstill, the markets appear to be taking the view that major fiscal legislation is inevitable, presumably based on the assumption that the Republicans will eventually accept a somewhat larger package in light of their incentive to support the economy ahead of the November election, where President Trump is trailing in the polls.”
Why Warren Buffett’s company is buying shares of a gold mining company
Gold prices have gained 24% this year, and likely to score more gains.
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc has bought a new 20.9 million shares in Toronto-based Barrick Gold Corp, one of the world’s largest mining companies.
This was disclosed in a regulatory filing detailing its US-listed investments as of June 30, 2020, according to Reuters.
Meanwhile, it has minimized some of its investments in America’s top banks. This includes America’s most valuable bank, JPMorgan Chase and other leading financial brands like Wells Fargo & Co and eliminating a stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Why Warren Buffett might be investing in Gold now?
Gold prices have gained 24% this year, and look likely to score more gains in the coming weeks.
The likely reason Warren Buffet might be buying shares of Barrick Gold Corp is related to the macro that quantitative easing isn’t helping enough to calm the global financial markets. This is coupled with exhausted fiscal policies that include tax breaks, tax holidays, and cash credits to low-income families, have done little in stabilizing the world’s fragile economy.
Also, global inflation levels are on the upside, and that seems to be good news for a deflationary asset like gold.
In addition, the resurgence of COVID-19 has heightened geopolitical uncertainty pushing precious metal higher, gold traders believe that the present record levels of gold might just be the norm, as more stimulus packages find its way to an already over-bloated financial system.
Investors usually monitor Berkshire’s quarterly filings to see what Warren Buffett and his portfolio managers are investing in.
Gold prices suffers its worst week plunge since March
Gold prices lost about 4.5% in value this week after hitting a record peak of $2,072.50 on August 7.
Gold price ended the trading session for the week on a bearish note.
This was its worst week since March, as U.S. Treasury yields surge and delay of the stimulus package from U.S congress dented the bullion metal’s upside.
Gold futures settled lost 0.85% to trade at $1,953.60.
Higher U.S yields increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as gold, which has gained over 28% so far in 2020.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp in a note to Nairametrics spoke on the macros affecting the yellow metal’s price. He said;
“And fortunately for gold investors, they have friends at the Fed as speakers unanimously reside incredibly cautious about the US economic recovery.
“It has been a tumultuous week for the gold price, which is back to $1950 levels, having clawed back a good chunk of this week’s losses. The US dollar remains under pressure as investors are growing more skeptical of Congress’s willingness to pass a stimulus package.
Still, it could be a challenge for gold markets to regain last week’s fame as more fixed income traders are willing to short bonds now, which complicates the bullish gold view.”