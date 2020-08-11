Market Views
Dangote Cement: “Our Pan African operations is performing well”
Dangote Cement also explains that the recent devaluation by the government has not had a negative effect on its finances
Dangote Cement has stated that its Pan African operations performed well in the first half of 2020. This was contained in a message sent to Nairametrics after an inquiry related to the performance of its Pan African operations.
The cement behemoth noted that its African operations contributed positively to its Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA). EBITDA for the Pan African operations was N12 billion even though it ended up posting a loss of after-tax of N17 billion.
“In total, Dangote Cement’s Pan-African business is not dragging the Group down. Pan Africa is contributing net positive Earnings before interest, tax depreciation, and amortisation as shown in note 4 to our interim financial statements. As also shown in that same note, Pan Africa is contributing positively to Profit from operating activities. When you go below the operations profit line and consider the funding the Nigerian business records income for the funding it provided to Pan Africa while Pan Africa picks finance costs for the funding it got from Nigeria and this is intergroup and will eliminate on consolidation.”
Devaluation Boost
The company also explains that the recent devaluation by the government has not had a negative effect on its finances especially as most of its dollar loans to its Pan African Businesses was an exchange rate gain to the Nigerian Parent entity. It also indicates that most of its loans are in Naira.
“The Nigerian business has dollar investments in Pan-Africa. Owing to the naira devaluation in H1:2020, the Nigerian business gained more naira for its dollar investment. As such, there is an FX gain in the Nigerian business and an FX loss in the Pan-Africa business. Furthermore, our finance cost shall not be materially affected by the devaluation as we have limited dollar debt exposure, with only 14% of our debt in dollars.”
Impact of Covid-19
Despite the impact of Covid-19, the company also showed strong performance in its Pan African operations. It claims margins remained strong volumes also increased. According to Dangote Cement, there was volume growth in 5 countries where it currently operates with Senegal as one of the best performing.
“Our Pan-Africa operations performed well in the first half of 2020, with an increase in volumes and revenues, despite the impact of COVID-19. We have reduced our cash cost in 6 of our 9 Pan-African operations this year and recorded a record high EBITDA and EBITDA margin of ₦31.5B and 22% respectively. We had strong volume growth in 5 countries, with Ethiopia and Senegal performing particularly well. In fact, the output at our plant in Senegal continues to exceed its rated capacity.
We have a vast opportunity to make West and Central Africa cement independent, and this is why we are deploying our ‘export to import’ strategy. Nigeria has an abundance of quality limestone, while much of West Africa is lacking it. As successfully delivered for Nigeria by Dangote Cement leadership, we are aiming at making Ecowas and CEMAC regions clinker and cement independent and eventually next exporters with Nigeria as the main supplier.”
Market Views
Apple market capitalization nears $2 trillion, as Apple’s CEO becomes a billionaire
Tim Cook has now joined the elite club of CEOs who didn’t actually create companies they run.
Almost a decade after Apple’s founder Steve Jobs stepped down and passed the leadership baton to Tim Cook, the new CEO has been leading the world’s most valuable company to astronomical highs.
Last week, the tech firm’s share price gained almost 5% last week. This has caused Apple (which Jobs co-founded about five decades ago at his parents’ California home) to reach a milestone market value of nearly $2 trillion. As at the time Jobs died, the company’s market valuation was around $350 billion.
Meanwhile, Apple’s current CEO, Tim Cook has now joined one of the most elite clubs for CEOs who didn’t actually create companies they run. His net worth has now reached $1 billion, according to calculations by the Bloomberg billionaires index.
Cook’s net worth estimates are calculated on analysis of regulatory filings and apply the market performance of a typical wealthy investor to his proceeds from share sales.
Why is Apple’s valuation surging?
The era of high quantitative easing in 2020 has helped global stock traders raise funds, for placing more bets in growth stocks like Apple, thereby resulting in their astronomical rise in valuations in spite of COVID-19. These companies also have good macros in their businesses, partly due to low debts, high-profit margins, and the fact that more people are isolated and mostly working remotely on their iPhones and Macbooks.
Cook, 59, disclosed five years ago that he plans to give most of his fortune away. Already, he has gifted millions of dollars’ worth of Apple shares. His wealth could be lower if he has made other undisclosed charitable gifts.
“This tech cycle has been way bigger and longer than I thought,” said Hussein Kanji, a partner at venture capital firm Hoxton Ventures who had expressed caution about Apple’s long-term outlook after Jobs left the company. “Out of all these stocks, Apple has become the greatest cash generation machine in history.”
Recall that about two weeks ago, Nairametrics reported about how Apple recorded a major feat recently by becoming the biggest publicly listed company in the world. This feat was recorded when Apple’s shares gained over 10% to a record high on Friday after reporting impressive quarterly results.
FEATURED
Brewery sector: A quarter to forget
Beer makers saw their revenues plummet in the second quarter of 2020 as the economic shut down extinguished sales.
The quarter ending June 2020 will be one to forget for Nigeria’s struggling brewery sector. Whilst the negative effect of COVID-19 is still being reported across every sphere of the economy, the brewery sector was always one of those that were expected to suffer the most.
The latest results from two of the industry giants, Nigeria Breweries and International Breweries confirm our worst fears. Combined revenues for both companies was N93.9 billion, representing a 22% drop year on year. Both companies reported revenues of N120, 4billion in the corresponding quarter of 2019.
Disaggregated, Nigeria Breweries reported a 21% drop to N68.6 billion and International Breweries 24% drop in revenues to N25.2 billion. Guinness is yet to release its quarter ending June 2020 results which happens to be its year-end. Ahead of its release, the company issued a profit warning as it anticipated the worst. The drop in revenues recorded in the Brewery sector is not a surprise. With most parts of the country in complete economic lockdown, beer sales are expected to drop significantly.
As expected, the fall in revenues crashed margins significantly. While Nigeria Breweries was able to eke out a tiny N70 million in pre-tax profits, International Breweries lost N4.2 billion. Nigeria’s Breweries actually fared worse when you consider that they reported a N7.9 billion in 2019 and N12.3 billion in 2018. Could it get any worse?
Beer companies have always posted some of their best revenues in the second quarter of the year and struggle in the third. With results this bad already in the second, things could only get worse in the third quarter. Though, economic activities are gradually picking up, entertainment life which it heavily relies on remains in comatose.
The industry has been struggling with dwindling sales and thin margins for years as younger Nigerians ditch beer for spirits, which are often cheaper, do not bloat the stomach and are quicker to intoxicate. Increase in beer sales are also seemingly positively correlated with an uptick in social events such as weddings, parties and birthday ceremonies. Hotels, bars, clubs and most entertainment centres remain shut since March. Some are expected to reopen in the coming weeks as the government eases lockdown. But till then, beer making companies are clutching on straws.
COVID-19 could be blamed for the industry’s woes, but a changing demographic still poses an existential threat to the sector. In fact, COVID-19 only showed how urgently they need to pivot away from relying on outdoor events to drive sales. Beer drinking is purely consumer product and needs to be pitched as such.
Rather, than advertise beer as a drink for bars during live events, it should be sold as a “must-have” beverage in the evening during family time. It should also be pitched as a must-have staple for house parties and close family gatherings or even casual remote working settings. The packaging should also gear off for a makeover. Beer dispensers anyone?
FEATURED
Professional forex traders reveal their secrets to successful trading
Expert forex traders give insightful tips to becoming a successful forex dealer.
Is forex or currency trading worth the risk? This is one of the most popular questions a lot of individuals ask when considering trading forex. They do so because currency trading is among the top lucrative jobs in finance around the world.
Data obtained from salary.com revealed that the average foreign exchange trader’s salary at the entry level in the world’s biggest economy was $76,458 as of July 27, 2020. However, the range typically falls between $42,048 and $97,964 for the rest of the world.
Bank forex traders only make up 5% of the total number of currency traders around the world, with other retail forex speculators accounting for the remaining 95%. But even at that, these few bank traders account for 92% of all forex volumes globally.
So, how can one become a good Forex trader?
Michael Chukwuka, a currency trader at a leading Nigerian bank who spoke to Nairametrics, shared insight on what it takes to be a Forex dealer at a bank. He said:
“In my years of being a banker and a forex trader, I would say it has been an interesting one for me. But what I tell a lot of people who have exclaimed ‘Oh wow!! I hear you guys make a lot of money trading,’ is that well, true there is a lot of money to be made in any business venture you go in and also so much money to be lost. This all depends on the will power to learn, understand, and have the will power to be guided properly with a goal in mind not just I want to be a Forex Trader.”
Micheal also stressed that currency trading is not for the faint-hearted. In other words, you must be emotionally strong and have proper risk management in place. He continued by saying:
“Trading in the banking space is a whole different ball game than trading for your own self. The same techniques are used from Price Action Trading, Trend Trading Strategy, Position Trading, Forex Scalping Strategy and a whole lot more, but you first of all need to know in-depth what you are about to start and be willing to go down the tunnel because you would make losses which most times scare people and they give up. In the same vein, you can make so much profit as you see everywhere today on the internet, but mind you, the losses are real too.”
He rounded up by advising that as a matter of importance, those who want to learn forex must have proper risk management in place. He said:
“We would keep this short, but I would advise you to learn the first basic steps to guide a forex trader on the right path. A few of these tips can be read about to get a full understanding of what it entails as it guides you along the path of being a forex trader. Knowledge is power, set aside funds, set aside time, start small, time those trades, cut losses with limit orders, be realistic about profits (This isn’t a Ponzi scheme).”
Lukman Otunuga, a Senior Research Analyst at ForexTime (FXTM), spoke to Nairametrics from his London office, on why discipline is paramount in trading forex. He said:
“When going head-on with the largest and most liquid market in the world, one needs to have faith in their trading strategy. Discipline is critical and sticking to the game plan is the real test, especially when things do not go your way. Aim for positive risk/reward setups as trading is a numbers game. Most importantly, respect the volatile and unpredictable nature of the markets.”
Opeoluwa Dapo-Thomas, an independent oil trader, in a phone chat interview with Nairametrics, laid emphasis on the importance of having a good strategy when trading Forex. He said:
“What makes professional traders stand out is their stance on risk management. Every trader has a strategy and a plan. Executing these plans is one thing, managing it is another kettle of fish. With proper risk management, professional traders try not to over-leverage while trading and still target decent returns.
“For example, 30-40% returns in a year from trading out do return on most risk-free investments and portfolio benchmarks. New FX traders ignore proper risk management and target 200-300% returns which most times ends up disastrous for their accounts.”
Finally, it’s very important to note that the present world can boast of less than 5% successful Forex traders. Therefore, to be among these elite class of traders, you must have a very good strategy, proper risk management plans, be highly disciplined, have the ability to make snap judgment calls, and great knowledge of currency markets.