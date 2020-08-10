Paid Content
Meristem presents H2:2020 outlook titled ‘Unmasking value in a scourge’
Meristem has been consistent in value creation and innovation within the capital market space.
Foremost capital market conglomerate, Meristem Securities, recently launched its economic outlook report for the second half of the year. The outlook report titled ‘Unmasking Value in a Scourge’ thoroughly analyzed the position of the global and domestic economy, with a comprehensive focus on trends and activities within various economic sectors that could help avert a prolonged global recession. The outlook highlighted in depth the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant consequences to capital flow reversals, external reserves, exchange rate, inflation and other macroeconomic variables as it relates to the domestic economy.
At the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic mid-March, Meristem had offered forward guidance to investors on strategic investment prospects that existed within the capital market, emphasizing that pocket of opportunities existed within the fixed income environment. In this new outlook report, ‘Unmasking value in a scourge’ further extends the scope on valuable strategies that investors could adopt to realize value across various asset classes. Speaking on the report, Deputy Managing Director, Meristem Securities, Sulaiman Adedokun, said “The Meristem research outlook has been able to unearth profound insights for our clients, investors and the general public, who seek to revise their investment strategies for the remaining part of the year. We congratulate our efficient team of analysts who have been able to delineate every section of global and domestic economies to offer a refreshing view of the investment landscape and thus predict a course of action amid a pandemic that has exhausted some global and economic superpowers’.
Responding to questions from journalists about the outlook for various sectors of the Nigerian economy, Sulaiman Adedokun commented ‘The business models of some companies have benefitted from the outbreak of the pandemic for example healthcare, telecoms and technology stocks saw their share price appreciate while firms operating in sectors like oil & gas, aviation and hospitality were the worst hit. Notwithstanding, our outlook for the telecoms sector is largely positive, given that the implementation of social distancing and remote working policies have accelerated the adoption of technological solutions across the country. We expect this to positively impact data revenue in subsequent periods. However, the growth in topline will be tempered by weaker voice revenue (which contributes c.65% to revenue) due to shrinking subscriber wallets, along with growing adoption of cheaper VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) alternatives like WhatsApp calls.
Meristem offers a wide a range of services that cater to all classes of investors regardless of the stage in their financial journey, services like stockbroking, wealth management and financial advisory help clients to access various opportunities within the capital and via Meritrade, an online stockbroking platform. Investors can trade stocks from anywhere around the world as well as better manage their shares and enjoy access to the most exclusive market research.
Meristem for the past 16 years has been consistent in value creation and innovation within the capital market space. In 2018, the Nigerian stock exchange awarded Meristem as the best digital broker of the year. In 2018 also, Meristem became the first Nigerian asset management firm to attain compliance with the Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS) by the CFA Institute. Still in 2018, Meristem received two nominations from Business Day, for the best Money market Fund and Equity Fund. In 2017, Meristem handled the single largest trade in the history of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
The firm has remained a leading player in Nigeria’s competitive investment market with a solid reputation as a highly professional and client-centric firm, helping to take their clients farther.
The full report can be downloaded at https://research.meristemng.com/
CCI Traders launches MT5 with ECN
MT5 is a modern and advanced trading platform with more trading tools for traders.
MT5 is one of the most popular trading platforms and CCI believes that it is important to make such technology available.
According to Finance Magnates website, CCI Trading LLC has just launched an Electronic Communication Network (ECN) with MT5 trading platform. The move was made to help provide the group’s growing client base with a platform that is more flexible, ultra-modern, and innovative.
ECN is by far most traders’ choice of trading systems in the industry for many reasons. This includes transparency, flexibility, automatic matching, and execution of orders, direct market liquidity with banks, and other big institutions and so many more benefits.
Moreover, ECN solutions also ensure traders’ access to Tier-1 liquidity providers while connecting them with other traders and big institutions across the globe. This eliminates the presence of a middleman, but promotes transparency, real market prices, visible bid and ask, and much more.
Speaking on the launch, the company’s Media and Communications Manager, Precious Sammy noted that MT5 is a modern and advanced trading platform with more trading tools for traders. She said the company understands the importance of giving its esteemed clients access to more flexibility and impeccable trading experience, pointing out that traders with CCI can now take advantage of this cutting-edge technology for better trading experience.
MT5 is no doubt one of the most popular trading platforms and CCI believes that it is important to make such technology available to its traders to enhance their trading experience.
Opera launches Opera For Business and announces new partnership with Google My Business
The new offering will help 40 million small and medium-sized businesses in Nigeria improve their online presence.
Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA), one of the world’s major browser providers and leader in AI-driven content delivery, is extending its offering to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria.
In 2019 Opera launched OLeads, a lead generation platform, and OList, an online marketplace for local merchants. Today hundreds of thousands of local merchants and businesses have already been onboarded and remain active on these platforms, allowing them to establish an online presence and connect with the quickly growing internet user base in the country.
With an internet penetration rate of roughly 47% in Nigeria, the internet is a perfect space for Nigerian businesses to grow and connect with customers across the country. Today, with Opera’s comprehensive new offering, this is becoming even easier.
Opera enters partnership with Google My Business for easier onboarding of SMEs into Google Search and Maps
Google My Business is a scalable tool that helps businesses and organizations manage their online presence across Google properties, including Google Search and Google Maps. If you add your information and verify it in your business profile on Google, you can both help customers find your business and tell your story.
Opera is a brand used and loved by more than 125 million people across the African continent. Now that Opera has become a verified Google My Business partner, it’s even easier for local businesses to enter the Google ecosystem. With Opera’s help, the verification of a given business’s profile is faster and business owners are able to get an extended online presence across Google’s popular services and interact with their customers.
In connection with their Google My Business partnership, Opera is also extending its value proposition by launching Opera for Business. This expansive platform not only connects businesses with their customers via OLeads, OList and Opera Ads, but also through Google My Business and a tailored set of digital marketing and advertising services which include Google Ads.
“We’ve been working closely with Google for more than 15 years. Needless to say, we are excited about this next step in our collaboration in Nigeria and beyond. Nigeria is currently undergoing a rapid digital transformation and we are thrilled to be part of it by providing local businesses with the most comprehensive tools to date, allowing them to enter the online space and reach a wider audience,” said Per Wetterdal, EVP Commercial at Opera.
Opera for Business empowers SMEs with an overall digital strategy
Opera for Business is an expansion of the company’s existing portfolio of products and services supporting small and medium enterprises. Beyond helping them enter and leverage the online ecosystem by establishing their digital presence on OLeads or OList and instantly connecting them to Google My Business, Opera for Business also features a rich set of digital marketing and advertising services such as online profile management, review management services, social media management, couponing and promotional tools, as well as a tailored set of advertising services across Opera, Google and Facebook inventories. This broad offering makes Opera for Business the go-to platform for businesses and merchants that wish to leverage the entire digital ecosystem to grow their businesses and make them thrive.
Accelerating the digital transformation of Africa
Opera has significant ambitions for accelerating the digital transformation of the African region. The company currently has a user base of more than 125 million people in Africa, out of its 360 million global user base. This includes use of the popular Opera Mini browser, Opera browser, and the standalone news application Opera News.
Opera has set new growth plans in Africa by expanding its product portfolio beyond mobile applications and introducing new innovative online marketing platforms such as Opera Ads, OLeads and OList. With this strategy now expanded through a partnership with Google My Business, Opera plans to continue leading the digital shift in Africa and maximizing the visibility of millions of African businesses online.
Companies who are interested in exploring Opera for Business can do so by sending an email to [email protected].
About Opera
Opera is a global web innovator. Opera’s browsers, news products and fintech solutions are the trusted choice of more than 360 million people worldwide. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (OPRA). In 2019, Opera’s PC user base grew 11 percent and has continued to see increasing engagement with 73 million MAU ((Average Monthly Users “MAU”) in March 2020.
YPO Lagos chapter and Lagos State Government appreciates donors for support towards Eti-Osa isolation center
YPO and LASG has published the names of donors to the isolation centre in Eti-Osa LGA.
The Lagos Chapter of Young President Organization (YPO) and the Lagos State Government appreciates the donations by well-meaning sponsors towards the construction of the world-class Eti-Osa Isolation Center in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.