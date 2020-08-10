FG to Commission Nigerian Content Development Tower this week

President Muhammadu Buhari will virtually commission the 17-story Nigerian Content Tower of the Nigerian Content Development Development and Monitoring Board (NCDB) in Yenagoa on Thursday.

The building would come with its own 10 Megawatt gas-fired power plant and a 1000 seater conference hall also in the Swali area of the Bayelsa State capital.

“President Buhari will also commission the NCDMB Independent Power Plant constructed in partnership with the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC).

“This power plant will provide uninterrupted electricity to the NCDMB structures, the Nigerian Oil and Gas Park being developed by the Board at Emeyal 1 Bayelsa State and select structures in the state,” the agency said.

This power plant will provide uninterrupted electricity to the NCDMB structures, the Nigerian Oil and Gas Park being developed by the Board at Emeyal 1 Bayelsa State and select structures in the state.#NCDMB — NCDMB (@OfficialNCDMB) August 10, 2020

The agency also announced that the Power Plant of the tower was constructed by the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) and will ensure 24/7 electricity to the tower and also to “ the Nigerian Oil and Gas Park being developed by the Board at Emeyal 1 Bayelsa State and select structures in the state”.

Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Engr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote said that some parts of the virtual launch would be held in Yenagoa, which would be attended by the Minister of State for Petroleum resources, Timipre Sylva, the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Malam Mele Kyari and the Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri.

Construction of the tower began in 2015 and was constructed by Megastar Technical & Construction an indigenous engineering company, the agency announced that construction of the tower provided over 250 direct and indirect jobs.

Founded in 2010 by the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act, the NCDMB, was launched to enable the implementation of the oil gas industry’s content development which includes, approving Nigerian content plans for operators, growing the Nigerian Content Development Fund, maintain and operate the Joint Qualification System (NOGICJQS) in conjunction with industry stakeholders, ensure compliance by operators through sourcing of local goods and employment and many others.