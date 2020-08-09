CHAINLINK now sixth most valuable crypto, keeps setting new highs

Chainlink (LINK) price continues to set new records as the DeFi-related token reaches a new all-time high close to the $13.5

Over the last 24-hours, LINK has surged as high as $13.46 on a leading crypto analytic tracker, Coingecko.

Chainlink presently stands as the sixth most valuable crypto asset valued at $4.65 billion dollars.

Recall that Nairametrics had previously given an in-depth insight on how Chainlink (LINK), against all odds, joined the top 10 most valuable cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. This followed heightened interest by crypto traders and investors for the digital coin over the last several weeks.

Time to sell?

A renowned crypto trader, Benjamin Blunts, posted on Twitter saying he would rather prefer to wait for LINK’s price to go up a bit higher before considering selling. He said:

“I actually would be inclined to start looking for shorts soon, however, it seems my entire feed is doing the same. so I will wait for another push higher I think, not really interested in standing in front of the strongest, fastest horse right now.”

$link $14 🤯 I actually would be inclined to Start looking for shorts soon, however it seems my entire feed is doing the same. so I will wait for another push higher I think, not really interested in standing in front of the strongest, fastest horse right now. https://t.co/YPCAGvXxfw — 🍄🌲Benjamin Blunts🌲🍄 (@SmartContracter) August 8, 2020

Quick fact: Chainlink is a blockchain that is designed to bridge the space between blockchain technology-based smart contracts (created by ETH), and other user programs. Since blockchains by principle can’t have access to data outside their paths or networks, a defi instrument is needed to facilitate data feeds in smart contracts, and Chainlink helps to solve such needs.

It should also be noted that about a year ago, Chainlink announced that Google was integrating Chainlink into their approach to smart contract adoption on how users could use Chainlink to connect to BigQuery, one of Google’s most popular cloud services.