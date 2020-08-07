Financial Services
FBN Holdings announces N25 billion capital injection into FirstBank
The fresh equity capital injection is coming on the heels of FBN Holdings’ recent divestment from FBN Insurance.
N25 billion worth of equity capital has been injected into First Bank of Nigeria Limited by its parent company, FBN Holdings Plc. The move is coming on the heels of FBN Holdings’ recent divestment from FBN Insurance Ltd.
A statement signed by FBN Holdings’ Company Secretary, Seye Kosoko, as seen on the Nigerian Stock Exchange’s website, noted that the N25 billion is part of the net proceeds from the recent divestment from FBN Insurance Limited.
Following this N25 billion capital injection, First Bank of Nigeria Limited’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) has increased to 16.53%. This is before capitalising year to date profit for half-year 2020.
More details: While commenting on this development, FBN Holdings’ Chief Financial Officer, Oyewale Ariyibi, said that the “divestment has unlocked significant value embedded in the former subsidiary which is being leveraged to strengthen the core baning business for which the Group is renowned.”
The company also explained that the overriding objective of these recent moves is to “optimise capital across the Group to drive business growth, enhance efficiency, and improve overall shareholders’ value.”
The backstory: Back in April this year, FBN Holdings Plc first disclosed ongoing talks with Sanlam Emerging Markets (Proprietary) Ltd over a possible sell-off of its 65% stake in FBN Insurance to the South African firm. Fast-forward to early June, FBN Holdings again informed stakeholders that it had completed the divestment process. All the while, no mention was made about the value of the transaction until now.
Note that FBN Holdings Plc reported a profit after tax of N49.5 billion for the half-year period ended June 30th, 2020. This represents a 56.3% increase when compared with N31.6 billion reported in H1 2019. The company’s Chief Executive Officer, UK Eke, recently commented on performance, noting that “the H1 2020 financial results are impressive and reconfirm our consistent focus on enhanced shareholder value.”
FBN Holdings’ share price on the Nigerian Stock Exchange is currently trading at N5.05. The company has a market capitalisation of about N181.3 billion, according to information gleaned from Bloomberg.
Corporate deals
Access Bank acquires Zambian Cavmont Bank Ltd
The statement from Access Bank says that the deal is a highly complementary transaction.
Access Bank Zambia, a subsidiary of Nigeria’s Access Bank Plc, has reached a ‘definitive agreement’ with Cavmont Capital Holdings Zambia Plc (CCHZ) to acquire Cavmont Bank Ltd.
The tier-1 bank announced this latest development regarding the merger talk which has been ongoing for a while, in a statement that was signed by its Company Secretary (Sunday Ekwochi) and issued to the Nigerian Stock Exchange earlier today.
According to the statement by Access Bank, the deal is a highly complementary transaction that is expected to combine Access Bank Zambia’s wholesale and trade finance capabilities with Cavmont Bank’s retail and commercial banking operations.
The proposed transaction which, in the meantime is still subject to relevant shareholder and regulatory approvals, is also expected to better position Access Bank Zambia as one of the top 10 banks in the Southern African country.
Customers from the enlarged bank will benefit from greater security offered by what will be one of the most capitalized banks in Zambia with a more diversified product and service offering and a broader geographical footprint and infrastructure.
Access Bank on its notification stated, ‘’Subsequent to our announcement on July 8, 2020, the Board of Access Bank Plc announces today that its subsidiary, Access Bank (Zambia) Limited, has entered into a definitive agreement with Cavmont Capital Holdings Zambia Plc (CCHZ) regarding proposed acquisition of Cavmont Bank Limited, a subsidiary of CCHZ and subsequent merger of Cavmont Bank’s operations into Access Bank Zambia. The proposed transaction, which remains subject to relevant shareholder and regulatory approvals, will position the enlarged Access Bank Zambia as one of the top 10 banks in Zambia and create the momentum to advance its strategic objectives.’’
‘’Under the terms of the agreement, Access Bank Zambia will acquire the entire issued ordinary share capital, assets and liabilities of Cavmont Bank while Capricom Group Limited, the ultimate majority shareholder of CCHZ will invest at least ZMW300 million ($16.5 million) of preference shares into Access Bank Zambia. Capricorn will hold preference shares in the enlarged Access Bank Zambia for a period of five years, after which the preference shares will be acquired by Access Bank Plc.’’
The statement also notes that the enlarged bank will be well placed to participate in the long-term economic growth of Zambia and will be predicated on the country’s vast reserves of natural resources and fast growing young population.
The transaction is expected to be completed during the fourth quarter of 2020.
GTBank, Access Bank, others attract foreign investment worth $5.85 billion in Q1
The report also revealed the top 10 highest and lowest countries that invested in Nigeria.
Standard Chartered Plc, Stanbic IBTC, Citi Bank, Access Bank, Ecobank Nigeria, GTBank, First Bank, and 20 other banks in Nigeria attracted foreign investment worth over $5.85 billion in Q1 2020.
This is part of the information contained in Nigeria’s Q1 2020 Capital Importation report by the National Bureau of Statistics, as seen by Nairametrics.
The details
The Nigerian Capital Importation report disclosed that Citi Bank and the local unit of Rand Merchant Bank joined Standard Chartered Bank and Stanbic IBTC Bank to become foreign investors’ favourites for investment deals.
More details in the NBS report also showed that out of the 27 banks that foreign investors used to deploy foreign capital into the country, the most investment came through Standard Chartered Bank. The bank attracted $1.656 billion worth of investment in the first quarter of this year, compared to $1.076 billion during the comparable quarter in 2019.
Stanbic IBTC followed with $1.37 billion worth of foreign investment, while Citi Bank Nigeria occupied the third position having attracted $688.44 million inflows as against $770 million recorded in Q1 2019.
Meanwhile, First Bank got $677.61 million, Rand Merchant Bank got $611.68, Access Bank got $257.31 million, GTBank, $91.46 million, UBA Plc $79.60 million, and Union Bank of Nigeria had $43.30 million.
In terms of capital importation by country of origin, the report also revealed the top 10 highest and lowest countries that invested in Nigeria.
Top ten countries of origin for FDI
- United Kingdom – $2.91 billion
- Republic of South Africa- $692.6 million
- UAE – $532.89 million
- Netherlands – $441.79 million
- United States – $389.1 million
- Mauritius – $224.78 million
- Singapore – $130.86million
- France – $86.33 million
- Congo – $75 million
- Belgium – $70.72 million
Top 10 lowest
- Philippines – $0.01 million
- Portugal- $0.05 million
- Spain – $0.05 million
- Anguila – $0.1 million
- Kuwait – $0.13 million
- Canada – $0.14 million
- Australia – $0.15 million
- Mexico- $0.2 million
- Latvia – $0.28 million
- India – $0.42 million
The total value of capital importation into Nigeria stood around $5.85 billion in the first quarter of 2020. This represents an increase of 53.97% compared to Q4 2019, and -31.19% decrease compared to the first quarter of 2019.
The largest amount of capital importation by type was received through portfolio investment, which accounted for 73.61% ($4,309.47m) of total capital importation. This is followed by Other Investment, which accounted for 22.73% ($1,330.65m) of total capital, and then Foreign Direct Investment FDI, which accounted for 3.66% ($214.25million) of total capital imported in Q1 2020.
Financial Services
Union Bank suffers N188 billion in CRR debits as at June 2020
We expect most banks will suffer similar fate when they release their earnings.
Union Bank of Nigeria reported its total cash reserve requirement increased from N296 billion as at December 2019 to N484.5 billion as at June 30th, 2020.
This suggests the central bank has debited Union Bank N188 billion in additional CRR between January and June 2020. The bank reported a total customer deposit of just over N1 trillion thus nearly 50% of its deposits are with the CBN and cannot be accessed by the bank.
This was contained in the 6 months interim results published by the company.
Union Bank CRR Debits
The central bank of Nigeria increased its cash reserve requirement (CRR) to 27.5% from 22.5% at the monetary policy committee meeting held in January 23rd to 24th. The CRR is the amount the CBN debits from banks accounts in compliance with its monetary policy objective of mandatorily keeping cash on behalf of banks. The amount is not available for banks to use.
According to Union Bank, the CBN “had restricted balances” of N484.5 billion (December 2019: N296.043billion) with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as at 30 June 2020, representing the CRR debited in the period under review.
The bank reported a CRR of N365.8 billion suggesting an additional N118.7 billion was debited between April and June 2020 compared to N70 billion in the prior quarter.
Nairametrics reported in April that the central bank debited N1.4 trillion in CRR from banks with Union Bank debited by about N49 billion. The CBN also debited banks in May and in June.
The move shocked bankers who had expected the CBN to taper down on its tight monetary policies considering the economic headwinds. This was very well before the COVID-19 virus exploded worldwide. The CBN had attributed the reason for the CRR debits to recent inflationary pressure in the economy.
2020 Q2 Results
Meanwhile, in the bank’s quarter ending June 2020 results, it reported a pre-tax profit of N5.1 billion compared to the N6.2 billion reported same period in 2019.
- Loan impairment was just N680 million for the quarter suggesting most of its loan obligations were honoured by its borrowers.
- The banks earning per share for the 6 months ending June 2020 was 37 kobo unchanged from same period last year.
According to the Bank’s CEO Emeka Emuwa, “The impact of COVID-19 and associated movement restrictions on the Bank and the wider economy has been broad. The total lockdown of major commercial centers Lagos, Abuja and Ogun and partial lockdowns across the country, slowed business operations in Q2 2020. The slowdown limited growth in key income lines including fees and commissions and cash recoveries.”