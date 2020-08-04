Profiles
Abdulsamad Rabiu: Exploring the journey of Nigeria´s silent billionaire @ 60
BUA foundation has been the vehicle through which Rabiu carries out most of his philanthropic gestures.
Born two months before Nigeria’s independence, on the 4th of August, 1960 in Kano, to one of Northern Nigeria’s top business tycoons, Khalifah Isyaku Rabiu, not many would have guessed that the baby Abdulsamad would someday dwarf his father’s achievements by leaps.
Abdulsamad Isyaku Rabiu had his early education in north-western Nigeria before travelling to Columbus, Ohio to obtain his Business degree from Capital University.
He returned at the age of 24 years to oversee the family business, at a turbulent time when his father was being detained by the military administration over allegations of evading rice import duties. The young Rabiu would not be deterred but went on to weather through the challenges of the dwindling business and earn his own spot in the then uncertain business climate.
Within 4 years, he established BUA International Limited in 1988 for the purpose of trading in commodity trading like rice, edible oil, flour, and iron and steel.
Two years later, Rabiu had a major break when BUA was contracted to supply the government-owned Delta Steel Company with raw materials in exchange for finished iron products. With this windfall, the company expanded its steel operations, producing billets, importing iron ore, and constructing multiple rolling mills in Nigeria.
Some years later, Abdulsamad had repeatedly proven that he had a Midas touch in business, acquiring the largest edible oil processing company in Nigeria – Nigerian Oil Mills Limited. Some years later, two flour-milling plants – in Lagos and in Kano – had joined the number.
This set the stage for his later moves to break the eight-year monopoly in the Nigerian sugar industry, when he commissioned BUA sugar refinery, said to be the second-largest sugar refinery in sub-Saharan Africa. This was a terrain that was, hitherto, only played in by the likes of Aliko Dangote.
In another well-calculated business move, Rabiu acquired a controlling stake in a publicly-listed Cement Company in Northern Nigeria and began to construct a $900 million cement plant in Edo State, completing it in early 2015.
Rabiu is no stranger to the Forbes list of Africa’s richest, and even though he has had some years out of the list, the most recent Forbes 2020 list of Richest Nigerians in Africa pegs his net worth at $3.1 billion, courtesy of some dexterous business moves over the last couple of years.
The BUA foundation has been the vehicle through which Rabiu carries out most of his philanthropic gestures. Some of the projects carried out by the foundation include the construction of a 7,000-square-meter pediatric ward which was donated at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, as well as ambulances and medical supplies.
Earlier in the year, the foundation made a donation of N300 million to Sokoto, Edo and Ogun states to assist in the response to the pandemic, and also a N1 billion donation to the COVID-19 relief fund accounts fight the Coronavirus in Nigeria. There was also another donation of N200 million to Adamawa state government, and ambulances to several other states.
Rabiu also made a personal donation of N1 billion to support Nigeria’s response to the virus, and medical and emergency kits and supplies to 9 States in the country.
Rabiu’s sterling contributions and achievements are not lost on many, and he has received several recognition and awards including the 2016 Industrialist of the year award at the All Africa Business Leaders Award (AABLA) organised by CNBC Africa, Silverbird Extraordinary Business Achievement Award, and the prestigious Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) award.
His father, Khalifah Isyaku Rabiu passed on in 2018, just 5 months shy of 93 years. Having outperformed his father in business, it does not seem too ambitious to say that the mogul might just get to 120 years.
In that case, we would say he is halfway there. Cheers to Rabiu as he celebrates his 60th birthday in a very unostentatious style, since the rules of the pandemic do not permit large gatherings.
Otunba Subomi Balogun, the octogenarian banking legend
Singlehandedly starting a bank is one credit that Balogun has earned among bank founders.
Almost two decades after retiring from active banking, 86-year old Subomi Balogun is still wielding much influence in Nigeria’s banking sector. Some even argue that he has as much influence after his retirement, as he did while he was still Chairman and CEO of the first wholly-owned Nigerian Merchant bank – FCMB.
In 2004, when the Central Bank of Nigeria declared a new minimum share capital of N25 billion, Balogun came out of retirement to lead the campaign. With his influence and drive, the company’s issued shares were oversubscribed, even as FCMB ended up acquiring six other banks that were unable to meet the requirements.
Who is Olasubomi Balogun?
Olasubomi Olaotan Olaonipekun Balogun was born on 9 March 1934 in Ijebu-Ode in present-day Ogun State. He is a direct descendant of the Awujale (king of Ijebuland). He spent his early years there before moving to Lagos state for his education and eventually became quite comfortable with being called Subomi.
He had his secondary education at Igbobi College, Yaba, Lagos, then wrote and passed the Cambridge School Certificate in Grade One in 1952, and later the General Certificate Examination (GCE) Advanced Level.
Afterwards, Subomi taught in a secondary school for a while before heading to the London School of Economics (LSE) in 1956 to read Law. After graduating in June 1959, he was called to the English Bar in December 1959.
He was later sponsored by the Western Regional Government to receive special training in Legal Drafting in Whitehall and the City of London, with a particular specialisation in financial legislation, instruments, and agreements.
Upon completion, he served as a Crown Counsel in both the Ministry of Justice of the then Western Nigeria and then, as Assistant Parliamentary Counsel in the Federal Ministry of Justice in Lagos.
From principal counsel to investment banker
Subomi served for 9 years (between 1966 and 1975) as Principal Counsel and Company Secretary to the Nigerian Industrial Development Bank (NIDB). That was partly how he developed an interest in banking. Subsequently, he received training at the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), also known as the World Bank, and its private sector affiliate, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), both in Washington DC. He went further to learn from leading stockbrokers, investment banks, and merchant banks in London and New York.
By 1973, Subomi Balogun was already showing a great level of expertise, even as he became the Director in charge of the operations of Icon Securities Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NIDB. He was later part of the team that converted Icon Securities into a merchant bank.
He later headed Icon Stockbrokers Limited, a foremost stockbroking firm that he was instrumental in establishing. He was subsequently seconded to Icon Limited (Merchant Bankers), as an Executive Director and was there till 1977 when he left to set up his company.
He recalled that his eventual departure was born out of pain over being cheated. He had put forward the idea of a merchant bank after his return from a course in the US, and despite being the most qualified to head the new institution as Chief Executive, he was passed over.
“When it came to selecting the Chief Executive, I was told that in spite of all entreaties, that I could not be the Chief Executive because I happened to have a basic training in law. I was 42 and they brought a young man with little or no experience, from America, at 32, to take my place,” he recounted.
He recalled that when he prayed about it at home. But then an awakening came when his son asked why he was praying to head another person’s bank rather than pray to own a bank. This question from a 9-year old became an inspiration for the 43-year old to launch out on his own, even without a partner.
Establishing the first Nigerian Merchant bank
In December 1977, Subomi Balogun set up City Securities Limited, the first institution in Nigeria to ever combine an issuing house and stockbroking business under one name. This was only a first step to establishing the merchant bank which he wanted. From there, he set up the first wholly Nigerian owned merchant bank – First City Merchant Bank Limited.
Starting the bank was no smooth ride, as he had to deal with a lot of opposition before he got his license. Due to his vibrancy and deep involvement in the political space, some feared that he was going to use the bank to support a political group.
“People thought it was impossible. Someone said I would either end up as a multi-billionaire or go to jail,” he said later.
He also recalled that it took the intervention of Dr Alex Ekwueme, who had just been elected as Vice President under the second republic. “But for him, FCMB would have remained a dream,” Balogun said. Within a week, he received a call from Chief Yomi Akintola, the Finance Minister, that his license had been granted.
Singlehandedly starting a bank is no mean feat, and it is one credit that Balogun has earned among bank founders. He led the bank for the first two decades, doubling as Chairman and Chief Executive, and successfully pushed the bank beyond the local to the international scene. The bank’s paid-up share capital grew from N2 million at inception in 1979 to N1.5 billion, while total shareholders fund rose to N2.65 billion as at December 2002.
In 2001, the name of the bank was changed from First City Merchant Bank to First City Monument Bank, after it became a universal bank.
Three years later, on 15 July 2004, FCMB changed its status from a private limited liability company to a public limited liability company and was listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on 21 December, 2004.
Man of many pursuits
Balogun is a philanthropist and carries out much of his activities through the Otunba Tunwase Foundation. He has built healthcare institutions particularly targeted at children, including the Ijebu-Ode General Hospital, a newly-built and fully-equipped air-conditioned 40-bed Children’s Centre which he donated in 1989. It was named after his mother – Iye Subomi’s Child Care Centre.
On his 60th birthday, he started building the Otunba Tunwase National Paediatric Centre (OTNPC) as a gift to Nigeria. The OTNPC is a referral institution taking care of child healthcare and welfare, and also providing an avenue for specialised studies and academic researches into all manners of children diseases and ailments.
He has received the American Biographical Institute Inc’s Distinguished Leadership Award for outstanding contributions to the development of Investment Banking, and the University of Ibadan’s Degree of Doctor of Laws (Honoris Causa) in recognition of his outstanding achievements both in the field of Law and his contributions to the socio-economic development of Nigeria.
He is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) and a council member of a number of multi-national Chambers of Commerce.
He holds several traditional titles among the Ijebu people and has received many awards and commendations.
Gunning for a century
Celebrating his 86th birthday in March 2020, Balogun revealed in an interview that he exercised and swam regularly even in his eighties.
“A friend of mine once visited and asked why I still use a staircase when there is an elevator. I said I still want to be walking like a sprinter. By the time I am 90, I would be praying to be 100 and I would still want to be articulate and maintain my cerebral gifts,” he stated.
Jim Ovia: From a clerk to founder of Nigeria’s most profitable bank
Visionary businessman that he is, Ovia hardly sees things as they are.
Described as the ‘Godfather of banking in Nigeria’ by Forbes Africa, Jim Ovia is quite popular for his business dexterity and leadership skills, especially in the banking sector.
A Forbes cover story on him says, “Banking is where he began life as a clerk; it was also the vehicle that carried him to his fortune.”
But Jim Ovia had a life (outside) his banking career, and has built businesses and mentored people. So, there is actually more to Jim Ovia than Zenith Bank Plc, which Nairametrics will uncover in this week’s Founder’s Profile.
Beginnings
Jim Ovia was born on the 4th of November, 1951 to the large family of Obi Olihe of Agbor-Obi, in Agbor, Delta State. Talking about early life challenges that could have truncated his future, Ovia wrote in his memoir:
“When I was just four years old, my father—who was in his mid-fifties—suffered a massive heart attack and died several weeks later due to inadequate medical facilities. Left to fend for herself and her family, my newly widowed mother called upon her intuitive entrepreneurial skills to set up her own small trading business.
“My oldest brother, who was almost twenty years my senior and working in Lagos, sent part of his wages home each month to help pay my school expenses.”
This was the condition that surrounded his early years, making him realize in time the importance of education. It later became his motivation to establish the James Hope College, a co-educational boarding school where 50% of the students are on scholarship.
He attended Ika Grammar School, Bojiboji-Owa for his secondary education, before going to Lagos to join his elder brother.
While in Lagos, he started his banking career in 1973 as a clerk at Union Bank, (formerly Barclays Bank) working at the branch at Oba Akran way, Ikeja. He worked for 3 years as a bank clerk before moving to USA, where he obtained his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees.
An eye for the future
While studying for a degree in business administration, Jim Ovia developed a keen interest in computer science and information technology, so serious that he decided to incorporate it into his program.
His uncle was against this decision, believing that it would become a distraction to him. More so, technology was still considered with some skepticism at the time, and not many thought it would amount to much, but Jim held on to it.
Even then, he could see that technology would in the coming decades define the way business was done. If he was studying business administration, he reasoned, it was better for him to have advance knowledge of technology rather than being caught unawares.
To further equip himself, he worked as part- time computer operator at the defunct Baton Rouge Bank and Trust Company.
He returned after his degree and rejoined Union Bank of Nigeria’s branch at 121 Broadstreet, Victoria Island for his National Youth Service Corps. After his service year, Ovia joined International Merchant Bank (IMB) in 1980, working his way up from the position of financial analyst to bank manager.
Jim also worked with Merchant Bank of Africa setting up the corporate division, and Lion Bank, where he rose to the post of branch manager in Lagos.
A man who knows what he wants
After the deregulation of the banking sector during the military administration of General Ibrahim Babangida in the late 1980s, Jim Ovia, alongside some investors, applied for a banking license.
The deregulation suddenly took the exclusive right to start a bank out of the hands of foreign global financial institutions, or a federal or state government institutions, and allowed Nigerians to establish banks.
All that was mandated was having a Chief Executive with at least 10 years banking experience, raising the required capital, and setting up the required physical and governance structure.
Among other things, the bank had to choose its colours and logo before commencing operations.
“Some of my colleagues said we can’t use red for a bank because it signifies danger, or war. Many other banks at the time were using cooler colours like blue, but no bank ever used red before us. But I insisted because red signified power,” he later explained.
In addition, he had also noticed that most developed countries and world powers, like USA, UK, Japan had red as one of the colours on their national flags, so he insisted that there must be something right about it.
Starting from scratch
As at 1990 when Zenith bank kicked off operations, there were not many buildings specifically designed for commercial or corporate purposes, so they started at a residential building which they shared with a young couple on one wing, with the bank on the other.
As Ovia recalled, they converted the garage to a customer service unit, and then made teller points out of the rooms, to create the first branch at Ajose Adeogun street, Victoria Island, Lagos. In time, the couple could no longer cope with the nuisance that came with being neighbours to a bank, and they moved out, giving the bank more space to operate.
As the years went by, some banks which started off at the same time were forced to merge or sell out, but Zenith stayed strong. Ovia’s peculiar interest in technology was a strong factor in favour of the bank, as he was way ahead of the others in that regard.
His early interest in technology was the reason Zenith bank became the first Nigerian company to have a functional website in 1995, and was able to smoothly migrate its operations from the analogue times to a technological era.
From a single branch in a residential building, Zenith bank now has hundreds of branches all over Nigeria, and several subsidiaries in other countries. The bank became a Public Limited Company in 2001 and was listed on the Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE), and later on the London Stock Exchange (LSE).
On 27th of April 2007, Zenith Bank Plc became the first Nigerian bank in 25 years to be licensed by the UK Financial Services Authority (FSA), giving rise to Zenith Bank UK Limited.
Retiring at 53
Zenith Bank started off with N20 million (then equivalent of $4 million) in shareholders’ funds. Amidst the economic instability at the time, and the tension between military and civilian regimes, Jim grew the bank in two decades to become one of the biggest in the continent, worth billions of dollars in assets.
The bank was 20 years old in July 2010, and ahead of time, Ovia had begun to plan his retirement. He had a lot of interests, some of which he had started paying attention to, but he realized that if he fully wanted to actualize them, he would have to leave the bank on his own terms and give an opportunity to the younger generation.
However, a new policy from the Central Bank of Nigeria on tenure of Bank CEOs compelled him to retire earlier than he planned. He was succeeded by Godwin Emefiele, one of his pioneer staff who had grown through the ranks to become Deputy Managing Director. Emefiele would later advance in his banking career, to head the Central Bank of Nigeria.
“Stepping down from Zenith bank was a very big blessing for me, because it afforded me the time to pursue other things which I would never have been able to do as CEO of Zenith bank,” he later remarked in an interview.
Despite retiring from the position as CEO, he was appointed Non-Executive Director and Chairman, Board of Directors, four years later.
Finding value in a dumpsite
Visionary businessman that he is, Ovia hardly sees things as they are. After retiring from the bank, he went on to establish other businesses based on potentials he could identify in the space.
Ovia picked interest in a property along Ozumba Mbadiwe, a waterfront which used to be a refuse dump, and this became the starting point of his real estate venture. On this piece of property would later stand the Lagos Civic Centre—a masterpiece event venue on the waterfront.
He also set up the Lagos Marriott Hotel, as well as the Aquamarine Boat Club, and the Civic Towers, a 15-story office block.
Driven by his knowledge and interest in technology, he established Cyberspace Limited in 1995 to provide internet services, and later the Visafone Communications Limited in 2007.
Visafone was later sold to MTN for an undisclosed sum in 2015, after it had gathered about 3 million subscribers. Ovia also founded the Quantum Group, Inc, where his wife, Kay Ovia, is CEO.
Top on the list of his achievements, he counts the Jim Ovia foundation which has four arms: The James Hope College, Jim Ovia Scholarship, Jim Ovia ICT Entrepreneurs Programme and Empower Youth Program. For Ovia, these arms have been his way of grooming the next generation.
Over 1,500 students have been provided with university scholarships. More than 3500 youths have been empowered since 2002, with over 500 entrepreneurs empowered with ICT skills.
His memoir, Africa Rise And Shine was presented in 2018 with all his business secrets and life philosophies. About it, Richard Branson said, “His story is a living testament to his message that success results when we act with courage and dare to try.”
Other positions of service
He is a member of the Governing Council of Lagos State University, Digital Bridge Institute (DBI) and National Economic Management Team of Nigeria, and a member of Honorary International Investor Council and Board of Trustees, Redeemer’s University for Nations, Lagos.
Ovia chairs a number of boards including Nigerian Software Development Initiative (NSDI), National Information Technology Advisory Council (NITAC), Quantum Markets Limited and Cyberspace Network Limited.
His exceptional skills and achievements have been severally recognized, and he has received awards such as the Professional Leadership Award at Zik Awards, 1999; Vanguard’s 20 Most Outstanding CEOs in Corporate Nigeria in 2002; Lifetime Achievement Award at Africans Bankers Award 2015; as well as the prestigious Commander of Order of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which he received in 2011.
You can purchase his book, Africa Rise and Shine here.
Corrections: An earlier version of this article erroneously stated Jim Ovia’s year of birth as 1957. He was born in the year 1951. This has now been corrected.
Everything you need to know about Fola Adeola, Co-founder, GTBank Plc
Fola was 34 and Tayo was 33, as at 1988 when they applied for the banking licence.
Owning a successful bank is not a mean feat for anybody to achieve, and owning one while being in one’s early 30s makes it even more exceptional. It takes grit, ambition and business acumen to pull off such an achievement, and these are all traits that Fola Adeola had in excess when he established his bank in the late 80s.
In this week’s Founder’s Profile, we bring you Fola Adeola, the serial entrepreneur who co-founded Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank).
Early years
Born into a large family in 1954, Fola Adeola did not have a privileged childhood. Even though his father was a bank clerk at the time, his income was not enough to go round providing 17 children their necessities.
To supplement the family income, his mother would send him and his brothers to join her in hawking wares on the streets of Surulere, where they lived. While this was not the childhood many would have asked for, young Fola did not allow it go to waste but used it to develop his character and business skills.
He attended St Paul’s School, Breadfruit and Methodist Boys High School in Lagos, before moving to obtain a Diploma in Accounting from Yaba College of Technology in 1975.
He had his trainings at Deloitte, Haskins and Sells and D.O. Dafinone & Company (both Chartered Accounting firms) and became a Chartered Accountant in 1980. He has since then received other professional development trainings at notable institutions including Harvard Business School, INSEAD, and the International Institute for Management Development in Switzerland.
He served as Senior Auditor at D.O. Dafinone & Co. before joining NAL Merchant Bank in 1982 as a Manager. In 1986, he moved to Continental Merchant Bank Limited as Deputy General Manager & Divisional Head, Financial Services Division.
It was at this time that he moved to Ikoyi with his colleague and childhood friend, Adetayo Aderinokun, who was also a staff at Continental Merchant Bank.
Barber by necessity
No business thrives better than one set up for the purpose of meeting needs, and Fola was quite conscious of this. As a new resident at Ikoyi, the first challenge he had was getting a place to cut his hair. Along with other professionals residing in the environ, they had to commute to the mainland to get a haircut.
Though this was largely inconvenient, the need to solve a problem did not bore a deep hole in Tayo’s heart until he witnessed a fatal accident on the Eko bridge, one Sunday afternoon.
“The only thing that came to my mind was whether the victim of that accident was also on his way to the barbers! I decided then that we would put barbers in Ikoyi,” he later wrote in his tribute to Tayo Aderinokun.
The two friends pooled funds together and in no time, they put the first barbing salon in Ikoyi – Finishing Touches Barbing salon. Running the salon together, Fola and Tayo discovered they had a similar appetite for business risks.
Years later, Fola and Tayo decided to sell off the barbing salon so that they could concentrate on the infant Guaranty Trust Bank.
As Fola recalled, “One of the terms of the sale was that Tayo, myself, and all our male children, would cut our hair for free, forever!”
Funny clause, you might think, but that said a lot about their shrewd business skills.
When Tayo was heading a branch of the bank in Kano, Fola paid him a visit, and together they decided to arrest the problem of a members-only gym. However, this dream could not materialize as planned. They rented a property and set out to remodel it, but when after two weeks, the landlord could no longer recognize his property, he raised an alarm and the two friends had to look for the money to restore the property to its former condition.
It was a colossal loss for them. With much less loss, some other person may have given up on the entrepreneurial journey, but not Fola. The die-hard businessman in him was ready to make losses if need be, but he was not ready to give up on it.
Another venture
By the time Tayo returned to Lagos from Kano, Fola was ready to revisit the topic of starting a bank. It was a discussion they had had in the past, but were yet to take action on.
In a recent interview, he noted that a deeper realization of readiness occurred when he received a couple of offers from others seeking to get a banking license. It was a point where he asked himself, why he had to go run a bank to fulfill another person’s vision, rather than his.
Fola Adeola and Tayo Aderinokun were both qualified to run a bank individually, but going together meant that there were less chances of failure. They applied for a banking license and set about rallying the needed capital.
“For me, the idea of a commercial bank never died. I revisited it with Tayo, and told him I was now prepared to go ahead, as I felt the window of opportunity for a licence was narrowing. This was in January 1989. Fortunately, he agreed, and the rest is now history,” Fola later wrote.
They brought about 40 friends into the venture, most of whom were in their thirties and working for different organisations. The likes of Femi Pedro, Akin Akintoye, Gbolade Osibodu, Bode Agusto, and Moses Ochu were involved in the project.
Fola was 34 and Tayo was 33, as at 1988 when they applied for the banking licence. It took countless meetings in Fola’s residence, and later in Tayo’s First Marina Trust office in Victoria Island before they raised the required capital.
August 2, 1990, the duo received the banking licence No. 58, dated August 1, 1990, and signed by the then Federal Minister for Finance, Chief Olu Falae, for Guaranty Trust Bank Limited. Femi Pedro recounted in his 2015 article The Curious Case of Young Generations, “A group of young boys in their early/mid 30s OWNED a bank! We simply dreamt big, and turned this dream into reality.”
The bank broke even in record time, and was listed on the Nigerian stock exchange in 1996.
On July 31, 2002, Adeola voluntarily retired from Guaranty Trust Bank, after 12 years, handing over to his friend and partner, Tayo Aderinokun.
18 years later, he would say, “My joy is that in my lifetime, an organization that I birthed, can stand on its own without any input from me or my partners. That means that in some decades, someone can say, GT Bank since 1990, and 1990 would sound to them the way 1550 sounds to us now”.
Fate Foundation
Excited to announce the #entrepreneurs who emerged as finalists for the 2020 ScaleUp Lab #Agribusiness Accelerator Programme.
Over 530 applications was received & through a very thorough screening process, we selected the successful entrepreneurs.@SaudatSalami @ujuuzoma pic.twitter.com/lsFJ1uiuuk
— FATE Foundation (@FATEFoundation) July 15, 2020
While still at the bank, Adeola in 2000 established a non-governmental organization, the FATE Foundation. The aim was to encourage entrepreneurship, using a mix of training, mentoring, loan support and consulting to support young Nigerians.
As part of its activities, the organisation opened an innovation centre in Abeokuta, the Institute for Venture Design, in collaboration with the Centre for Design Research at Stanford University. It now runs an entrepreneurship program focused on engineering, technology, and innovation, and which aims to promote development of industry in Nigeria.
In the last two decades, the FATE foundation has served over 30,000 young Nigerian entrepreneurs, with over 65% fully employed by their businesses and employing an average of four staff.
Other accomplishments
Since retiring from the bank, he has headed the boards of several companies including Arm Holdings, Lotus Capital (where his wife Hajara Adeola is MD/CEO), Eterna Oil, CardinalStone Partners Limited, UTC, Credit Registry Services and MainOne Cable Company Limited.
Fola Adeola also served as board member with Tafsan Breweries and is a member of the Governing Council of Lagos State University.
In public service, Adeola’s activities are quite notable, and this has formed a major part of his activities since he left GT Bank.
He was the Chairman of Lagos State Disaster Relief Committee, a team set up as a result of the January 27, 2002, Lagos bomb explosion, and also a member of the Solid Minerals Committee and the Chairman of Ogun State Development Trust Fund Committee.
Adeola served as a member of the Global Advisory Committee on Philanthropy of the World Economic Forum for four years. In 2001, he was invited to join twenty-four other business leaders for the Aspen Institute ISIB Annual Business Leaders Dialogue in Aspen, Colorado. In May 2004, he was appointed Commissioner on the Commission for Africa by the British Prime Minister Tony Blair.
In 1999, Mr. Adeola was awarded membership of the National Institute of Policy & Strategic Studies (MNI) in Kuru, Jos, after completing a one-year sabbatical at the institute. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and Fellow of the Institute of Directors of Nigeria.
He was the Vice Presidential running mate of the Action Congress of Nigerian (ACN) in the 2011 presidential election alongside the party’s presidential candidate, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.
Fola Adeola has bagged several awards and recognitions including the distinguished Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR).