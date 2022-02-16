No Result
Full Stack Developer

Job Title:  Full Stack Developer

As the Full Stack Developer at Nairametrics the ideal candidate will be part of a cross-functional team that’s responsible for the full software development life cycle, from conception to deployment. As a Full Stack Developer, you should be comfortable around both front-end and back-end coding languages, development frameworks, and third-party libraries. You should also be a team player with a knack for visual design and utility.

Job Description

  • Developing front end website architecture.
  • Experience with Php, Laravel, my sql and javascript.
  • Designing user interactions on web pages.
  • Developing back end website applications.
  • Creating servers and databases for functionality.
  • Ensuring responsiveness of applications.
  • Seeing through a project from conception to finished product.
  • Staying up to date with developments in web applications and programming languages.
  • Build the front-end of applications through appealing visual design
  • Develop and manage well-functioning databases and applications
  • Write effective APIs

Basic Requirement

  • Proven experience as a Full Stack Developer or similar role
  • Minimum of 3+years as a full stack developer
  • Previous experience ion the media industry or a fast paced Organisation is an advantage
  • Knowledge of multiple front-end languages and libraries (e.g. HTML/ CSS, JavaScript, XML, jQuery
  • Ability to function effectively in a hybrid work system
  • Experience in interacting with people (at all levels)

Send CV to hello.hr@nairametrics.com

Subject: Full Stack Developer

