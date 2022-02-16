Job Title: Full Stack Developer
As the Full Stack Developer at Nairametrics the ideal candidate will be part of a cross-functional team that’s responsible for the full software development life cycle, from conception to deployment. As a Full Stack Developer, you should be comfortable around both front-end and back-end coding languages, development frameworks, and third-party libraries. You should also be a team player with a knack for visual design and utility.
Job Description
- Developing front end website architecture.
- Experience with Php, Laravel, my sql and javascript.
- Designing user interactions on web pages.
- Developing back end website applications.
- Creating servers and databases for functionality.
- Ensuring responsiveness of applications.
- Seeing through a project from conception to finished product.
- Staying up to date with developments in web applications and programming languages.
- Build the front-end of applications through appealing visual design
- Develop and manage well-functioning databases and applications
- Write effective APIs
Basic Requirement
- Proven experience as a Full Stack Developer or similar role
- Minimum of 3+years as a full stack developer
- Previous experience ion the media industry or a fast paced Organisation is an advantage
- Knowledge of multiple front-end languages and libraries (e.g. HTML/ CSS, JavaScript, XML, jQuery
- Ability to function effectively in a hybrid work system
- Experience in interacting with people (at all levels)
Send CV to hello.hr@nairametrics.com
Subject: Full Stack Developer