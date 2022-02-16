Job Title: Full Stack Developer

As the Full Stack Developer at Nairametrics the ideal candidate will be part of a cross-functional team that’s responsible for the full software development life cycle, from conception to deployment. As a Full Stack Developer, you should be comfortable around both front-end and back-end coding languages, development frameworks, and third-party libraries. You should also be a team player with a knack for visual design and utility.

Job Description

Developing front end website architecture.

Experience with Php, Laravel, my sql and javascript.

Designing user interactions on web pages.

Developing back end website applications.

Creating servers and databases for functionality.

Ensuring responsiveness of applications.

Seeing through a project from conception to finished product.

Staying up to date with developments in web applications and programming languages.

Build the front-end of applications through appealing visual design

Develop and manage well-functioning databases and applications

Write effective APIs

Basic Requirement

Proven experience as a Full Stack Developer or similar role

Minimum of 3+years as a full stack developer

Previous experience ion the media industry or a fast paced Organisation is an advantage

Knowledge of multiple front-end languages and libraries (e.g. HTML/ CSS, JavaScript, XML, jQuery

Ability to function effectively in a hybrid work system

Experience in interacting with people (at all levels)

Send CV to hello.hr@nairametrics.com

Subject: Full Stack Developer