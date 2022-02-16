No Result
Copy Writer and Social Media Handler

Job Title: Copy Writer  and Social Media  Handler

Job Description

  • Write, edit and publish engaging posts across various social media platforms
  • Optimize social media posts (language, tone, message) based on our target audience’s behaviours
  • Create weekly content plan for all NM social media platforms
  • Increasing brand awareness and readership by using relevant advertising techniques.
  • Tracking and reporting on social media responses by analyzing traffic to the site.
  • Improving and adjusting copy based on reactions by readers on social media.
  • Select appealing images and videos to complement text
  • Track growth and report on social media insights (traffic, engagement, shares, conversion rates)
  • Apply advertising techniques to boost brand awareness, like promotions and competitions
  • Respond promptly to questions and comments on our social media pages in a timely and accurate manner
  • Other tasks as required

Job Requirement

  • Minimum Bsc / HND in any related course of study
  • Minimum 3 years’ experience in copy writing / social media management role
  • Proficient in the use of digital business tools including Microsoft office tool.
  • Experience working in a fast-paced media firm or related firm is highly desirable.
  • Ability to function effectively in a hybrid work system
  • Experience in interacting with people (at all levels)

Social Intelligence and detailed understanding of driving numbers and engagement on social media

Send CV to hello.hr@nairametrics.com

Subject: Copy Writer  and Social Media  Handler

