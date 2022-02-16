Job Title: Copy Writer and Social Media Handler
Job Description
- Write, edit and publish engaging posts across various social media platforms
- Optimize social media posts (language, tone, message) based on our target audience’s behaviours
- Create weekly content plan for all NM social media platforms
- Increasing brand awareness and readership by using relevant advertising techniques.
- Tracking and reporting on social media responses by analyzing traffic to the site.
- Improving and adjusting copy based on reactions by readers on social media.
- Select appealing images and videos to complement text
- Track growth and report on social media insights (traffic, engagement, shares, conversion rates)
- Apply advertising techniques to boost brand awareness, like promotions and competitions
- Respond promptly to questions and comments on our social media pages in a timely and accurate manner
- Other tasks as required
Job Requirement
- Minimum Bsc / HND in any related course of study
- Minimum 3 years’ experience in copy writing / social media management role
- Proficient in the use of digital business tools including Microsoft office tool.
- Experience working in a fast-paced media firm or related firm is highly desirable.
- Ability to function effectively in a hybrid work system
- Experience in interacting with people (at all levels)
Social Intelligence and detailed understanding of driving numbers and engagement on social media
Send CV to hello.hr@nairametrics.com
Subject: Copy Writer and Social Media Handler