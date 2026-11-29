The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 46-year-old UK deportee and former convict, Rilwan Bankole, for allegedly producing a synthetic strain of cannabis known as Colorado or Colos, which he laces with rat poison.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 46-year-old UK deportee and former convict, Rilwan Bankole, for allegedly producing a synthetic strain of cannabis known as Colorado or Colos, which he laces with rat poison.

According to a statement issued on Sunday, November 29, by the agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, operatives recovered 14.31 kilograms of Colos and N2.75 million in cash from Bankole’s residence.

The arrest was part of coordinated anti-drug operations across seven states between November 23 and 27, during which NDLEA operatives recovered more than 850 kilograms of cannabis, 1,800 bottles of codeine-based syrup, over 109,000 capsules of tramadol and other illicit substances.

How the suspect produced cannabis laced with rat poison

The agency said investigations revealed that Bankole produces Colos, a dangerous cannabis-based concoction, using rat poison as one of its ingredients. He reportedly sources marshmallow, another ingredient used in its production, through associates abroad.

Bankole was previously sentenced to 14 years in prison in the United Kingdom for attempted murder and was subsequently deported to Nigeria following another robbery-related offence.

He was arrested at his residence in Festac, Lagos, on Friday, November 27, following an intelligence-led operation.

In a separate operation on Friday, NDLEA officers intercepted a white commercial bus at Ijora-Olopa, Lagos, after its driver abandoned the vehicle and fled upon sighting the operatives. A search of the bus led to the recovery of 41.7 kilograms of cannabis.

A day earlier, officers intercepted a Chisco passenger bus along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway carrying 1,800 bottles of codeine-based syrup. Three suspects, Samuel Isabo, 59; Akachukwu Odika, 22; and Emmanuel Ukwenu, 40, were arrested in connection with the consignment. The intended recipient was subsequently arrested in a follow-up operation in Anambra State.

NDLEA arrests elderly drug dealers, seizes more illicit substances

In Taraba State, operatives arrested 78-year-old Iphiem Ndi on Wednesday, November 25, with 4.5 kilograms of skunk, a strain of cannabis, in Gembu, Sardauna Local Government Area.

The agency said the septuagenarian claimed he had been involved in the illicit drug trade for more than 40 years.

Similarly, a 74-year-old woman, Abidemi Ajiun, was arrested in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Thursday, November 26, with 587 grams of skunk, which the agency said she sold in retail sachets.

Other operations across the country resulted in additional seizures and arrests.

In Ondo State, operatives recovered 37 bags of cannabis weighing 560 kilograms from a location in Ita-Ogbolu town, Akure, on Friday, November 27. The consignment was reportedly kept by one Henry Akanu for onward transportation to an unknown destination, but he fled upon sighting the officers.

In Ibadan, Oyo State, officers seized 40.8 kilograms of cannabis in the Kolajo-Olomi area on Wednesday, November 25. Following sustained surveillance, they arrested a couple, Suli Saheed Adetokunbo, 52, and Zainab Akinloye, 49, in the early hours of Thursday, November 26.

The couple were found with 85.2 kilograms of cannabis, 250 grams of Colorado and 20 grams of methamphetamine. An unregistered ash-coloured Toyota Camry was also seized.

Other major NDLEA drug busts

The latest operation is part of a wider crackdown that has seen the NDLEA record several substantial drug seizures across the country, with some involving consignments worth billions of naira.

In August 2026, Nairametrics reported that the NDLEA destroyed 329,865.585 kilograms of assorted illicit drugs and psychotropic substances valued at N301.06 billion in Lagos. The drugs, which included cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, cannabis and opioids, were linked to seizures made across several commands between April 2025 and May 2026.

In July 2026, the agency intercepted a combined consignment of cocaine, cannabis and opioids worth an estimated N10 billion at Lagos ports and courier facilities within one week. One of the largest individual seizures involved 2,388.5 kilograms of Canadian Loud cannabis valued at over N7.1 billion at the Apapa seaport.

In April 2026, NDLEA operatives raided three illicit drug warehouses in Lagos, recovering 2.36 million pills of high-potency tramadol and 1.9 million bottles of codeine syrup valued at N16.9 billion.