Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has opened an offer to raise up to N10 billion through its Series 1 Commercial Paper under a N50 billion programme.

Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has opened an offer to raise up to N10 billion through its Series 1 Commercial Paper under a N50 billion programme.

The Lagos-based medicines manufacturer is offering a 22% annualised yield to investors lending it for 364 days. Proceeds will support working capital and general corporate needs.

The offer opened on Friday, November 27, 2026, and is scheduled to close on Wednesday, December 2, 2026.

For investors, the attraction is additional income above Treasury bills. Emzor’s 2025 financial results also show a recovery, although the absence of 2026 interim figures limits how confidently we can assess its current repayment strength.

What the offer terms say

Issuer: Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

Offer size: Up to N10 billion.

Programme size: N50 billion.

Series: 1 under the new programme.

Tenor: 364 days.

Annualised yield: 22%.

Discount rate: 18.0417%.

Issue and settlement date: December 3, 2026.

Expected maturity: December 2, 2027, consistent with the advertised tenor and offer announcement.

Minimum subscription: N5 million in face value, with additional subscriptions in multiples of N1,000.

Ratings stated in the announcement: A/A1 from DataPro and A-/A2 from GCR, representing long- and short-term ratings respectively.

The offer: What investors would earn

The N5 million minimum is the amount Emzor promises to repay at maturity. Investors pay less than that upfront and earn the difference when repayment is made.

For a N5 million face-value subscription, the pricing supplement implies an upfront payment of N4.10 million. Receiving N5 million at maturity would leave the investor with about N900,000 in gross earnings, before taxes and fees.

This is Series 1 under a new programme, but Emzor has borrowed through commercial paper before.

The company announced repayment of its N5.13 billion debut paper, which matured in August 2025.

Its 2025 cash-flow summary also records CP principal and interest payments totalling approximately that amount.

Another N10 billion issue under its earlier programme falls due on January 14, 2027, according to FMDQ. That is an important repayment approaching shortly after the new offer settles.

Investment case

Emzor offers about N105,000 more than a comparable Treasury bill on N5 million invested for 364 days, before taxes and fees.

The November 25 auction result shows a 16.60% discount rate on the 364-day Treasury bill. This translates into 19.89% annualized yield, putting Emzor’s premium at 2.11 percentage points.

That extra income comes with dependence on Emzor’s ability to repay.

The 2025 figures provide encouragement. Revenue increased 31.2% to N66.94 billion, continuing its growth from N41.15 billion in 2023.

Production costs grew more slowly than sales, helping operating profit rise to N11.04 billion.

At the same time, finance costs fell from N10.57 billion to N4 billion. Using the memorandum’s stated operating profit, Emzor earned about N2.76 for every N1 of financing costs, compared with just 65 kobo in 2024.

It therefore had considerably more room to meet those costs.

Cash generation also supported repayment. Operations produced N12.59 billion in 2025. After N3.95 billion spent on equipment and facilities, about N8.65 billion remained before separately reported financing payments.

However, operating cash barely increased from 2024 despite the profit recovery. Higher supplier balances also helped cash generation, meaning collections and payment discipline remain important.

Borrowings fell from N43.37 billion to N37.86 billion, excluding leases, while shareholders’ funds strengthened.

Nevertheless, Emzor still had about N2.15 of borrowing for every N1 of shareholders’ funds.

Short-term liabilities also exceeded short-term assets by N5.61 billion.

Stronger sales, controlled production costs, and lower borrowing costs would support further improvement. Additional debt or slower customer payments could weaken it.

The recovery supports consideration of the offer, but the modest premium does not make it an obvious bargain.

With no 2026 interim results located, the available evidence cannot confirm whether that stronger position has continued ahead of the January 2027 repayment.

What commercial paper is

Commercial paper helps companies raise short-term money from investors to meet business needs.

For Emzor, that could support the purchase of materials and other spending needed to manufacture and distribute medicines before customer payments arrive.

Investors lend to the company by buying the paper at a discount. They do not become shareholders, and their return depends on Emzor paying the agreed amount when due.

This offer is unsecured, meaning no specific property or equipment is pledged to repay investors if the company encounters difficulties.

Investor takeaways

Emzor’s return to profit is supported by stronger sales and lower financing costs. Its reported CP repayment also provides a positive reference. These are the reasons to consider the offer.

However, the extra return over Treasury bills is relatively modest. On N5 million invested, investors earn about N105,000 more for accepting company repayment risk for almost a year. That makes the current cash generation particularly important.

The strongest evidence would be confirmation that the 2025 recovery has continued and that funding is available for the January 2027 maturity.

Past repayments offer reassurance, but they cannot establish that the next repayment is already funded.

Emzor’s improved earnings and previous repayment support the offer. However, the extra income over Treasury bills is modest, and without 2026 results, we cannot confirm whether its financial position has remained strong.