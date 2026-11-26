Veritasi Homes Non-Interest Funding SPV Limited has opened an offer to raise up to N15 billion through its Series 1 Non-Interest Commercial Paper under a N50 billion programme.

Veritasi Homes Non-Interest Funding SPV Limited has opened an offer to raise up to N15 billion through its Series 1 Non-Interest Commercial Paper under a N50 billion programme.

The company raises money for Veritasi Homes & Properties Plc, a Nigerian property developer operating across Lagos, Ogun and Abuja.

The offer carries a 23% annual profit rate over 364 days. It opened on Monday, November 23, 2026, and is scheduled to close on Monday, November 30, 2026.

Proceeds will finance building materials for Veritasi’s developments through a Shari’ah-compliant purchase-and-sale arrangement.

What the offer terms say

Issuer: Veritasi Homes Non-Interest Funding SPV Limited.

Originator: Veritasi Homes & Properties Plc.

Programme size: N50 billion.

Offer size: Up to N15 billion.

Series: 1.

Tenor: 364 days.

Annual profit rate: 23%.

Settlement date: Tuesday, December 1, 2026.

Maturity date: Tuesday, November 30, 2027.

Repayment: Capital and realised profit paid together at maturity.

Minimum subscription: N5 million, with additional subscriptions in multiples of N1,000.

Originator ratings: A-/A1 from DataPro; BBB-/A3 from GCR; and BBB-/A2 from Intelligence Africa.

Lead arranger: Pathway Advisors Limited.

Shari’ah adviser: Marble Capital Limited.

Taxation: Applicable taxes apply unless otherwise exempt.

The offer

This is Veritasi’s first series under its new non-interest programme, rather than its first commercial paper fundraising.

For this issuance, the SPV will buy eligible building materials and sell them to Veritasi at their purchase cost plus an agreed profit. Veritasi’s payment at maturity will fund the return of investors’ capital and profit.

On N5 million subscribed, the advertised rate would produce approximately N1.147 million in profit over 364 days, using a 365-day calculation basis.

Investors would receive approximately N6.147 million, before taxes and fees, assuming full repayment and subject to the final pricing supplement

Investment case

Veritasi’s 23% profit rate offers 3.11 percentage points above the comparable Treasury bill yield of 19.89% following the November 25 auction.

On N5 million invested, that means about N155,000 in extra gross income over 364 days, before taxes and fees.

Whether that is sufficient compensation rests on Veritasi’s ability to repay. Its reported record of N22.67 billion in previous CP repayments provides reassurance.

The business is also recovering: revenue increased 38.9% to N28.50 billion in 2025 after two years of decline.

In nine-month 2026, it generated N23.21 billion in sales and kept N26.70 in gross profit from every N100 sold, compared with N24 in FY2025.

However, borrowing costs took about 55% of operating profit in the first nine months of 2026, compared with 53% in 2025 and 29% in 2024.

As a result, interest coverage fell from 3.41 times to 1.82 times, meaning Veritasi earned N1.82 for every N1 of financing costs, down from N3.41.

The pressure reflects increased borrowing, with financial debt reaching N30.3 billion at September.

More importantly, earnings are not translating into cash: operations used N2.18 billion as customer receivables, and unfinished projects increased.

Cash fell from N15.74 billion to N7.15 billion, making timely collections essential to meeting repayments.

However, it appears Veritasi has taken a step towards easing that pressure. According to Intelligence Africa, it repaid N3.6 billion owed to banks, bringing debt down to about N26.7 billion.

It also plans to raise N36 billion from investors buying shares, which could help it rely less on borrowing.

But that money is not yet confirmed as raised. For now, collecting customer payments and completing projects remain central to having enough cash to repay CP investors.

What non-interest commercial paper means

Commercial paper helps companies raise short-term funding from investors. For Veritasi Homes, which has developed and sold homes, serviced plots and commercial properties since 2017, this offer will finance building materials for its projects.

The issuer will buy the materials and sell them to Veritasi at their cost plus an agreed profit, payable later. This arrangement, called Murabahah, provides the return paid to investors.

Investors do not become shareholders or own any of the properties. Their repayment depends on Veritasi paying for the materials as agreed. The non-interest structure changes how they earn their return but does not remove the risk of delayed payment or loss.

Investor takeaways

Veritasi’s reported repayment history supports the offer, but a growing property portfolio does not automatically make repayments easier.

Land and unfinished buildings can hold value without producing cash when investors need to be paid. Customer collections and completed sales therefore matter more than asset growth alone.

The additional return over Treasury bills provides some compensation for that uncertainty, but it is not large enough to make repayment concerns secondary.

The planned shareholder fundraising could strengthen the business without adding another repayment obligation. However, investors should assess the offer on funding already available, rather than assume the proposed raise will succeed.

Investors should use money they will not need before repayment is due. Buying different Veritasi offers still means relying on the same company to repay; investing across different companies reduces that dependence.