The Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) has signed a preliminary agreement with Nigeria’s Dangote Petroleum Refinery to explore direct purchases of refined petroleum products as part of efforts to diversify its fuel supply sources and secure more competitive prices.

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) has signed a preliminary agreement with Nigeria’s Dangote Petroleum Refinery to explore direct purchases of refined petroleum products as part of efforts to diversify its fuel supply sources and secure more competitive prices.

The non-exclusive Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed in Lagos on Saturday, November 28, establishes a framework for initial, one-off fuel supply operations while laying the groundwork for a possible long-term supply agreement, according to a statement by the Congolese government.

The Congolese government said the arrangement is intended to reduce supply costs by allowing the country to purchase refined petroleum products directly from producers.

Dangote, Congolese officials discuss supply arrangements

The agreement was signed in the presence of Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote, founder of the refinery, which is located in the Lekki Free Trade Zone in Lagos and is Africa’s largest refinery by refining capacity.

Both parties also discussed the technical, commercial and logistical arrangements required to facilitate fuel deliveries to DR Congo.

The discussions included the potential participation of Congolese state-owned companies operating in the downstream petroleum sector, with the aim of strengthening their operational capabilities and improving their economic and financial performance.

The Congolese government said more competitive petroleum prices could help reduce transportation, production and distribution costs, supporting efforts to improve the competitiveness of the national economy and address the high cost of living.

The Congolese delegation was led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the National Economy, Daniel Mukoko Samba, alongside Minister of State and Minister of Hydrocarbons, Acacia Bandubola Mbongo, and Minister of State for Portfolio, Julie Shiku.

Dangote Refinery prepares for stock market listing

The agreement comes as Dangote Refinery prepares for its planned initial public offering (IPO) on the Nigerian Exchange on December 1, 2026.

The listing is expected to make the refinery Africa’s largest company with a primary listing on the continent, according to Bloomberg.

The potential supply arrangement with DR Congo could also expand the refinery’s export market, although the MoU does not yet constitute a confirmed long-term supply contract.

Dangote Refinery expands its African market reach

The proposed agreement with DR Congo comes amid Dangote Refinery’s growing efforts to expand its presence in African fuel markets, with previous reports highlighting its increasing supplies to countries across the continent.