Lagos has more than 30 tourism, arts, culture and entertainment events scheduled for December 2026, including major concerts featuring Nigerian and international artistes. Abuja is also attracting festive-season activity, with corporate events and entertainment programmes contributing to accommodation demand.

Detty December bookings are picking up across parts of the hotel and short-let market in Lagos and Abuja, although some operators are still struggling to secure reservations as accommodation rates increase ahead of the festive season.

This is based on interviews Nairametrics conducted with hotel executive, short-let operators and a property management platform.

Their accounts reveal differences in booking patterns, pricing and visitor preferences as the two cities prepare for the year-end festivities.

Lagos has more than 30 tourism, arts, culture and entertainment events scheduled for December 2026, including major concerts featuring Nigerian and international artistes. Abuja is also attracting festive-season activity, with corporate events and entertainment programmes contributing to accommodation demand.

Hotels and short-lets report mixed bookings

The Group Chief Executive Officer of Boulevard Hotel Group, Ekene Nnabuihe, told Nairametrics that the group’s December booking pace had reached 55% to 60%, compared with about 35% at the same point in 2025. Reservation volume was also approximately 40% higher year-on-year.

“By this time in 2025, we were at about 35% booking pace for December, today we are already tracking at 55-60% across the group for December,” Nnabuihe said.

Temidayo Oloyede, Co-founder and CEO of Edala Development, said more than 35% of the company’s available short-let apartments had already been booked ahead of the festive season.

“We have been booked over 35% ahead for Detty December 2026,” Oloyede told Nairametrics.

Usman Adio, founder of Keeyva, a property management platform serving short-term rental and hospitality operators, said most of the businesses onboarded on the platform had secured December reservations.

“Our businesses have had most of their apartments booked out for December already,” Adio said.

However, the experience has not been uniform across the market. Oluwatoyin, CEO of Hoves_shortlets, which operates apartments on Lagos Island, said she was yet to receive a December booking at the time of the interview.

“I’d describe it as challenging honestly, and no, I am yet to get booked this December,” she said.

The different experiences suggest that stronger bookings among some hotel groups and short-let operators have not translated into increased reservations for every business, even as the festive season approaches.

Hotel and short-let rates climb

The increase in bookings reported by some operators has coincided with higher accommodation prices. Nnabuihe said Boulevard Hotel Group’s average daily rates for the festive season were approximately 25% to 35% higher than in December 2025, depending on the room category.

Classic rooms that averaged N120,000 per night last December are now going for about N155,000, while Deluxe rooms have risen from N145,000 to N200,000. Suite rates have increased from N250,000 to about N400,000 for December dates.

Nnabuihe said the group operates a demand-based pricing model rather than applying a uniform increase across all room categories. Its rates take into account occupancy levels, energy costs, demand for event spaces and length of stay.

December 1 to 15 represents the group’s value period, while rates between December 16 and 23 increase by 15%. Prices between December 24 and January 2 can be 40% to 50% higher than early-December rates.

Demand is particularly concentrated around Christmas and New Year. Nnabuihe said bookings for December 28 to January 2 had reached 70% across the group’s portfolio, while Premium Suites and Executive rooms at its flagship property were already fully booked for December 28 to January 1.

He also identified stronger demand in Abuja, where government and corporate events are attracting visitors. Some guests who previously travelled to Lagos are choosing Abuja because of security considerations and ease of movement, while banks and multinational companies have made early group reservations.

Nnabuihe also pointed to changing preferences between hotels and short-let apartments. He said some guests who used short-lets during the previous festive season were returning to hotels because of concerns about unreliable power, water supply and security.

He added that the price difference between the two accommodation options was narrowing, with some short-let apartments in Abuja’s Wuse and Asokoro districts charging hotel-like rates without providing comparable services.

Short-let operators are also adjusting their prices. Oloyede said Edala Development’s nightly rates had increased by approximately 40% compared with December 2025. Average rates now stand at N60,000 for studio apartments, N90,000 for one-bedroom units and N120,000 for two-bedroom apartments.

He identified Surulere as one of the company’s key markets, citing its central location, access to both Lagos Island and the Mainland, proximity to entertainment centres and relatively affordable accommodation. He expects demand to peak between December 20 and January 5, particularly for one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments used by couples, families and groups.

Adio estimated that operators on Keeyva’s platform were setting December rates about 30% to 40% above prevailing off-season prices. However, he clarified that his observations covered approximately four operators and an estimated 10 to 15 properties, rather than the wider short-let market.

Lagos short-let market faces growing competition

Nairametrics’ January 2026 report on the 2025 Detty December season found that short-let apartments in high-demand Lagos locations, including Ikoyi, Ikeja, Lekki, Victoria Island, Surulere and Gbagada, recorded near-full occupancy from early December through January.

Some bookings extended into February, with Nigerians in the diaspora accounting for a significant share of demand.

However, a September 2026 Nairametrics report found that rising short-let supply was putting pressure on operators, making scale, cost management and marketing increasingly important. Edala Development CEO Temidayo Oloyede said management quality would determine how operators performed as competition increased.

The company’s COO, Samuel Olatunde, put occupancy across its properties at between 59% and 80%, depending on the period, with demand typically stronger between December and February.

The report also highlighted the lack of reliable industry-wide data to determine whether Lagos had reached short-let market saturation. Some operators said apartments needed at least 10 booked days monthly to remain commercially viable, while businesses were investing in better furnishings, backup power and hospitality-style amenities to attract guests.

In February 2026, the Banana Island Property Owners and Residents Association also prohibited short-let and Airbnb-style rentals within the estate over security and privacy concerns.