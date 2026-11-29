In this exclusive interview with Nairametrics, Founder and CEO of MyPadi AI, Yakubu Quadri, said closing the gap requires building unified, compliant payment rails that link regulated Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs), institutional liquidity providers, and commercial banking systems.

Nigeria already ranks among the world’s leaders in cryptocurrency adoption, driven by a young, tech-savvy population that relies on digital assets for cross-border payments, savings, and inflation hedging.

However, strong adoption alone is not enough to sustain long-term financial utility.

The real missing piece in Nigeria’s digital asset ecosystem is reliable, standardized infrastructure that seamlessly connects crypto networks to everyday traditional banking and financial services.

Currently, cashing out cryptocurrency into Naira, or moving funds between digital wallets and local bank accounts, remains a fragmented experience. Users and businesses frequently have to navigate multiple disconnected platforms, opaque peer-to-peer (P2P) networks, and inconsistent liquidity pools.

This lack of direct integration creates unnecessary friction, resulting in unpredictable settlement times, wide pricing spreads, and heightened exposure to counterparty risks or transaction delays.

In this exclusive interview with Nairametrics, Founder and CEO of MyPadi AI, Yakubu Quadri, said closing the gap requires building unified, compliant payment rails that link regulated Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs), institutional liquidity providers, and commercial banking systems.

He said robust backend infrastructure would standardize how digital assets are priced and cleared, ensuring transparent foreign exchange rates, automated reconciliation for merchants, predictable near-instant settlements, and built-in fraud prevention and compliance checks.

Nairametrics: How would you assess the current regulatory environment for crypto in Nigeria. What is working and what is still unclear for operators?

Yakubu Quadri: Nigeria has made significant progress in recognising digital assets as a legitimate part of its financial ecosystem.

The SEC’s licensing framework, the reopening of banking relationships for eligible virtual asset providers, and the CBN’s more recent regulations represent important steps toward regulatory clarity.

However, there’s still a gap between regulatory recognition and operational accessibility.

For emerging fintech companies, accessing reliable banking infrastructure, understanding overlapping regulatory obligations, and navigating licensing requirements remain challenges.

The next priority should be making regulatory compliance predictable and accessible while maintaining strong consumer protection standards. Innovation needs clear rules, but it also needs infrastructure that allows compliant businesses to operate sustainably.

Nairametrics: With banks now allowed to serve licensed VASPs, what compliance gaps are still preventing seamless crypto-to-bank settlements for most Nigerians?

Yakubu Quadri: The challenge goes beyond allowing banks to work with crypto companies.

Financial institutions still need confidence in the source of funds, customer identity, transaction monitoring, and the ability to identify suspicious activity.

There are also operational challenges involving settlement reliability, account restrictions, transaction reconciliation, and inconsistent risk appetites among banking partners.

For crypto-to-bank settlements to become seamless, we need stronger collaboration between regulators, banks, and fintech companies.

A properly verified transaction should be able to move through the financial system with the same predictability as any other legitimate digital payment.

Nairametrics: Nigeria remains one of the largest P2P crypto markets globally. Why do you think P2P has persisted despite the growth of centralised exchanges, and is it a sign of innovation or a failure of formal infrastructure?

Yakubu Quadri: I believe it’s a combination of both. Nigerians are incredibly resourceful. When formal financial infrastructure doesn’t adequately serve their needs, they find alternatives.

P2P became popular because it offered flexibility, accessibility, and liquidity, particularly during periods when conventional banking channels were restricted. But its continued relevance also highlights gaps in formal payment infrastructure.

The ideal future isn’t necessarily eliminating P2P. It’s creating regulated alternatives that offer the same convenience, competitive pricing, and accessibility without exposing users to unnecessary counterparty risks.

Nairametrics: Over half of active crypto investors in Nigeria are under 30. What is driving this demographic to crypto: speculation, remittances, inflation hedge, or lack of access to traditional finance?

Yakubu Quadri: I think it’s dangerous to attribute youth adoption to speculation alone. Young Nigerians are digitally connected, entrepreneurial, and increasingly involved in the global economy.

Many work remotely, freelance internationally, operate digital businesses, or receive payments from outside Nigeria.

For these individuals, cryptocurrencies and stablecoins can provide practical ways to receive funds, preserve value, and participate in cross-border commerce.

Of course, speculative interest exists. But I believe the deeper motivation is financial accessibility and the desire for greater control over how money moves.

Nairametrics: What percentage of crypto activity you see is actually for payments, savings, or business use versus trading?

Yakubu Quadri: I wouldn’t assign a precise percentage without a verified breakdown of transaction purposes.

However, one trend is becoming increasingly clear: cryptocurrency is evolving beyond speculative trading.

At MyPadi AI, we’re particularly focused on the practical side of digital assets, helping people convert cryptocurrency into local currencies and access their money through familiar financial channels.

For many users, the important question isn’t what blockchain they’re using. It’s whether they can receive money, convert it, and use it when needed.

That shift from holding digital assets to making them useful is where I believe the next phase of adoption lies.

Nairametrics: One of the biggest frictions is converting crypto to Naira for everyday spending. Why has off-ramping remained so fragmented, and what does proper infrastructure look like in this market?

Yakubu Quadri: Nigeria doesn’t lack cryptocurrency adoption. What we need is better infrastructure connecting digital assets to everyday financial services.

Today, converting cryptocurrency into Naira can involve multiple platforms, different settlement processes, inconsistent liquidity, and unnecessary transaction delays.

Proper infrastructure should connect compliant blockchain services, liquidity providers, and banking systems through secure, reliable payment rails.

It should provide transparent exchange rates, automated reconciliation, predictable settlements, and effective fraud prevention. This is part of the problem we’re addressing at MyPadi AI.

We believe users shouldn’t need to understand the complexity of blockchain infrastructure just to access their money. The technology should handle that complexity for them.

Nairametrics: Trust remains a major barrier in Nigeria’s crypto space. What structural problems make users vulnerable to scams and failed transactions, and what responsibility should platforms have?

Yakubu Quadri: One of the biggest problems is that users often interact with fragmented services where accountability isn’t always clear.

Fraudulent counterparties, identity impersonation, unclear transaction statuses, and poor dispute resolution processes create unnecessary risks. Platforms must take responsibility for building trust into their infrastructure.

That includes proper identity verification, transaction authentication, fraud monitoring, transparent fees, and responsive customer support. At MyPadi AI, we believe financial innovation should never come at the expense of security.

The responsibility of a financial platform doesn’t end when a transaction is initiated. It extends to protecting users throughout the entire transaction journey.

Nairametrics: How has Naira devaluation and inflation shaped how Nigerians use stablecoins like USDT versus Bitcoin and Ethereum?

Yakubu Quadri: Currency instability has influenced how Nigerians interact with digital assets. For many people, dollar-pegged stablecoins such as USDT offer a way to hold dollar-denominated value and facilitate international transactions without the volatility typically associated with Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to attract investment and technological interest, while stablecoins have become increasingly relevant for payments, transfers, and liquidity management. However, stablecoins also carry issuer, custody, and redemption risks.

I believe this distinction is important: some users are entering crypto markets seeking investment opportunities, while others are simply looking for better ways to manage and move their money.

Nairametrics: Nigeria has over 100 million WhatsApp users but lower crypto literacy. Does meeting users where they are, on chat apps, accelerate inclusion or create new risks around security and customer protection?

Yakubu Quadri: I believe it can significantly accelerate financial inclusion, provided security is treated as a fundamental requirement. This thinking inspired MyPadi AI.

We asked ourselves a simple question: Why should people have to learn complicated financial applications when they already know how to send a message?

By combining artificial intelligence, blockchain technology, and payment infrastructure within WhatsApp, we’re making financial interactions more conversational and accessible.

However, convenience must be supported by robust identity verification, secure transaction authentication, fraud monitoring, and appropriate customer protection.

Our philosophy is that users shouldn’t have to adapt to financial technology. Financial technology should adapt to them.

Nairametrics: Looking at Nigeria’s crypto economy in 2031, what three indicators would show that the ecosystem has matured responsibly, beyond just trading volume?

Yakubu Quadri: For me, three indicators would demonstrate real progress.

First, reliable integration between digital assets and the formal financial system, where regulated providers can offer predictable deposits, conversions, and bank settlements.

Second, increased everyday utility, with more individuals and businesses using digital assets for legitimate payments, remittances, commerce, and financial services rather than speculation alone.

Third, stronger consumer protection, demonstrated by reduced fraud, transparent pricing, effective dispute resolution, and greater public confidence.

Ultimately, success shouldn’t be measured only by how much cryptocurrency Nigerians trade, but by how meaningfully the technology improves their financial lives.

The future of crypto in Nigeria should be about utility, accessibility, and trust.