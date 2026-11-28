The Abu Dhabi-born luxury SUV brand puts Nigeria at the heart of its African journey, celebrating local culture, exploring new roads and connecting the country with a wider world. Nigeria takes centre stage as ROX brings its 15,000 km African Grand Tour to Lagos, marking an important milestone in the brand’s growing presence across Africa.In […]

The Abu Dhabi-born luxury SUV brand puts Nigeria at the heart of its African journey, celebrating local culture, exploring new roads and connecting the country with a wider world.

Nigeria takes centre stage as ROX brings its 15,000 km African Grand Tour to Lagos, marking an important milestone in the brand’s growing presence across Africa.

In partnership with Etihad Airways, ROX is using the journey to celebrate Nigeria’s people and landscapes, showcase its luxury all-terrain SUVs and strengthen connections between Nigeria and the world.

Featuring two ROX ADAMAS SUVs and one ROX 01, the expedition forms the second season of ROX UNFOLDS THE WORLD, the brand’s global exploration series.

From Lagos, the convoy will travel across 12 countries towards Casablanca, Morocco, putting the vehicles to the test across some of Africa’s most varied roads and landscapes.

Nigeria: A Market with a Future on the Move

As Africa’s most populous country and a major commercial market, Nigeria represents an opportunity for international brands. Lagos, provides a natural starting point with its dynamic business environment, growing consumer ambitions and diverse mobility needs, is a natural starting point for ROX’s African journey.

For ROX, being in Nigeria is about more than introducing a new vehicle. It is an opportunity to understand local customers, experience the country first-hand and build lasting relationships with the communities the brand serves.

“Nigeria is an important market for ROX, with customers who value quality, comfort and the freedom to explore,” said Jarvis, Founder and CEO of ROX. “We want to experience the country beyond its cities, understand how people live and travel, and bring those insights into how we serve Nigerian customers. This journey reflects our belief that luxury should never limit where you can go.”

Through local partner Fouani Nigeria Limited, ROX provides sales and after-sales support across 4 showrooms and 2 service centres in Nigeria. The ROX ADAMAS combines new-energy technology, luxury comfort and all-terrain capability for driving in the city and beyond.

Connecting Nigeria to the world, together with Etihad

Etihad Airways will launch daily flights between Abu Dhabi and Lagos on 23 March 2027, providing direct connectivity between Nigeria and the UAE and onward access across Etihad’s global network.

Jamie Wood, Director Sponsorships at Etihad Airways, said: “Our partnership with ROX brings together two Abu Dhabi-born brands with a shared interest in travel, mobility and exploration. The African Grand Tour provides a platform to showcase destinations and experiences across the continent through content and storytelling.

Nigeria is an important part of the journey and a market where Etihad is strengthening its presence. The launch of daily flights between Lagos and Abu Dhabi will provide greater access to the UAE capital and destinations across our wider global network.”

Through partnerships with Nigerian airlines Air Peace and Ibom Air, Etihad is also working to expand regional connectivity. The ROX partnership provides a further platform to showcase Nigeria’s people, culture and landscapes to international audiences.

From Lagos to Casablanca: The Journey Continues

The African Grand Tour will take the convoy through West and North Africa, including Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea and Senegal, before crossing Mauritania and the Sahara towards Morocco.

Supported by tyre partner Pirelli and imaging technology partner Insta360, the expedition will document the people, places and experiences encountered along the way.

Building on its first season, which covered 25,000 km from China to Abu Dhabi, ROX UNFOLDS THE WORLD Season 2 continues to demonstrate the brand’s spirit of exploration and its ambition to connect nature, technology and the future, whilst strengthening ROX’s presence in one of Africa’s most important markets.

About ROX:

ROX is a premier international AI technology company, born for outdoor lifestyle and adventure. We are dedicated to empowering the spirit of exploration by integrating advanced intelligence. Our vision is to become the world’s leading outdoor lifestyle brand.

For more information, please visit: https://www.roxmotor.com/en

About Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world’s leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America.

Together with Etihad’s codeshare partners, Etihad’s network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. To learn more, visit etihad.com