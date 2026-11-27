A marketer needs to launch an advertising campaign. The budget is approved, the creative is ready, and the team is waiting to go live. Then, the payment fails. For an individual, a declined card might mean trying another payment method. For a business, it could mean a delayed campaign, a missed deadline or an essential […]

A marketer needs to launch an advertising campaign.

The budget is approved, the creative is ready, and the team is waiting to go live. Then, the payment fails.

For an individual, a declined card might mean trying another payment method. For a business, it could mean a delayed campaign, a missed deadline or an essential tool going offline.

Ann Mbene believes this difference between personal and business spending is one the payments industry needs to take seriously.

As Chief Operating Officer of PIL, a corporate spend management platform built by the team behind Cardtonic, Ann is focused on a problem that goes beyond making virtual dollar cards available to companies. It is about building the infrastructure and operational systems that allow businesses a better way to manage company spending, from funding and assigning budgets to tracking expenses across teams and markets.

And that requires considerably more than issuing cards.

Businesses don’t spend like individuals

Cardtonic already offered virtual dollar cards before PIL was developed. But the company had experienced the limitations of using products designed for individuals to manage business expenses.

Businesses have different spending patterns.

They pay for software subscriptions that renew monthly, run advertising campaigns with recurring budgets, settle vendor invoices and manage expenses across several employees. These payments often happen at the same time, and the amounts can be much larger.

A single card shared across a team makes it difficult to track who spent what, manage individual budgets and reconcile expenses.

It also creates unnecessary risk: if a card used for several business subscriptions needs to be blocked, the business could lose access to multiple tools at once.

PIL was designed around a different approach. Businesses can create multiple USD cards, assign each one to a specific purpose, invite team members, set spending limits and monitor activity from a central dashboard.

The idea is to give every payment a clear place in the business’s spending structure.

But Ann says one of the biggest lessons from building PIL has been understanding that the person using a business payments platform is not necessarily the person who signed up for it.

A founder might create the account, a finance lead might approve transactions, and a marketer might use the card to pay for advertising.

Each person interacts with the same product but has different expectations.

The founder wants control, finance wants visibility, while the marketer wants the payment to work. That changes how the product is built, how customers are onboarded and how the team handles support.

The operational problems hiding in everyday payments

Some of the most useful product insights have come from problems customers did not initially recognise as payments problems.

Ann recalls an entrepreneur who discovered that a software subscription was still charging his business even though he had stopped using the service. The subscription had continued renewing in the background.

It is the sort of expense that can go unnoticed when several services are attached to a shared payment card. With individual cards assigned to specific tools, businesses can identify where money is going and stop unnecessary payments more easily.

Another example involved employee offboarding.

When an employee leaves a company, payment credentials they had access to may need to be changed. But if those credentials are also connected to essential business tools, changing them can disrupt operations.

For Ann, who previously led HR at The Tonic Technologies, the situation highlighted an important connection between people management and financial operations.

“Offboarding isn’t only a people process. It’s a payment process too.”

It is also a reminder that business payments are connected to a much wider set of operational decisions than the transaction itself.

The infrastructure behind the dashboard

A corporate spend management platform can look deceptively simple from the user’s side.

A business funds an account, creates a card and makes a payment. Ideally, everything happens within seconds. But several systems have to work together to make that experience possible.

Ann identifies three major layers behind PIL: compliance, infrastructure and liquidity.

Compliance begins with knowing who is using the platform. Every business that joins goes through verification, while transaction activity is monitored to ensure that money moves within the required regulatory framework. It’s why PIL is also registered with FINTRAC in Canada as a Money Services Business.

Then comes infrastructure.

Card issuing, payment processing, transaction monitoring and the dashboard must work together reliably. A problem in one area can affect the entire payment experience, so coordination between technical and operational teams is essential.

The third layer is liquidity. This becomes particularly important when businesses fund their accounts in Naira, Cedis or Stablecoins but need to make payments in US Dollars.

A business might have sufficient funds in its local currency, but that does not automatically mean the dollars needed for an international transaction are available when the card is used.

PIL has to manage that underlying liquidity to support the payment experience.

As Ann puts it, liquidity is one of the least visible parts of the business and one of the most important. Customers rarely notice it until it is not there.

A failed transaction is never just a failed transaction

Another operational challenge Ann didn’t anticipate taking up so much of her time was translating between departments.

A failed transaction can mean several different things depending on who is looking at it.

Support sees a frustrated customer, engineering sees an error code, compliance wants to know whether the transaction requires review, and finance needs to establish where the money is.

Each department has a valid perspective, but solving the problem requires them all to understand the same situation.

Ann’s role is often to bring those perspectives together so the company can make one coordinated decision rather than several disconnected ones.

It is an interesting responsibility for someone whose professional background is in HR.

Before becoming COO, Ann was already accustomed to working across departments and understanding how decisions affect the people responsible for carrying them out. She is a SHRM Certified Professional and a Chartered HR Practitioner, and she describes her move into operations as a natural progression.

“Most problems that look like process problems are really people problems underneath,” she says.

That understanding now informs how she approaches the operational side of a technology business.

Reliability is also about what happens when things go wrong

For a platform handling business payment, reliability cannot be measured only by how quickly transactions are processed. Businesses also need to know what happens when something fails.

Ann says PIL monitors transactions closely and has a support team that responds to customer requests. The company maintains a high transaction success rate, although she does not disclose a specific figure.

She also believes that communication is a major part of reliability. Things occasionally go wrong in any payments business. When they do, customers should hear from the company first, with a clear explanation and a plan for resolving the issue.

That principle becomes even more important when a business relies on its payment infrastructure to run advertising campaigns, maintain software subscriptions or pay international vendors.

The consequences of a payment failure can extend well beyond the transaction value.

Making cross-border payments less of a project

For many African businesses, international spending adds another challenge: accessing foreign currency.

Some businesses earn in Naira or Cedis; others receive payments from international clients and hold Stablecoins such as USDC.

Previously, businesses in these situations might have had to convert funds through several steps before paying for international services. But PIL supports funding in Naira, Cedis and Stablecoins, including USDC and USDT, allowing businesses to use funds they already hold rather than navigate multiple conversion processes.

For Ann, that flexibility is central to the platform’s purpose.

A Lagos agency receiving USDC from an overseas client should be able to fund its advertising cards without first solving an entirely separate currency problem. Similarly, a business in Accra should be able to fund in Cedis and pay for the same international software tools used by companies elsewhere.

The longer-term ambition is to make PIL a more complete business spending platform.

Its roadmap includes accounting integrations such as Xero, automated expense flows, physical cards and an API for businesses that want to connect PIL to their own systems.

Ann wants to see a future where African businesses no longer have to give much thought to how they manage business spend.

Especially with international payments: when they become as ordinary as paying a local bill, she believes PIL will be doing its job.

For now, the work is happening across the systems, teams and processes that most customers will never see.

And that may be the most important part of building a payments product: making reliability something businesses can take for granted, rather than something they have to think about constantly.