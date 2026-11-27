MEXC, a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, has released its November 2026 Proof of Reserves (PoR) report, independently audited by Hacken. The report shows MEXC’s solid reserve position, with user assets in every major asset backed by reserves above 1:1, demonstrating MEXC’s ongoing commitment to safeguarding user assets. Spanning Proof of Liabilities, Proof of […]

MEXC, a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, has released its November 2026 Proof of Reserves (PoR) report, independently audited by Hacken. The report shows MEXC’s solid reserve position, with user assets in every major asset backed by reserves above 1:1, demonstrating MEXC’s ongoing commitment to safeguarding user assets.

Spanning Proof of Liabilities, Proof of Ownership, Reserves Calculation, and Merkle Tree verification, Hacken’s November 2026 audit confirms substantial over-collateralisation across core holdings, standing at 318% for BTC, 122% for USDT, 112% for ETH, and 110% for USDC.

Guided by its user-first philosophy, MEXC continues to enhance transparency to protect user assets and build trust. Since introducing Proof of Reserves in February 2023, MEXC has kept its wallet addresses and reserve data public, and its Merkle Tree system lets users verify at any time that their balances are included, without exposing other users’ data.

Reserves provide an extra layer of user protection. MEXC also manages user assets across cold and hot wallets under multi-signature authorization and layered risk controls, and maintains two dedicated funds. The Guardian Fund is set aside for major security events such as exploits and targeted attacks. It holds both USDT and BTC, with BTC added in May and September this year, with plans to reach $500 million within two years.

The Futures Insurance Fund absorbs losses exceeding a user’s margin following liquidation, acting as a vital capital buffer during extreme market volatility. To ensure full transparency across MEXC’s risk-protection framework, wallet addresses for the broader Guardian Fund are publicly disclosed, while real-time and historical balances for each trading pair remain accessible via the Insurance Fund Account page.

To view the latest Proof of Reserves snapshot and audit report, please visit the MEXC Proof of Reserves page.

About MEXC

MEXC is the world’s fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

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Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the volatility of financial markets, including digital assets, tokenized assets, and traditional financial products, investors should carefully assess market conditions, underlying asset fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any investment or trading decisions.