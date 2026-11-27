Technology is reshaping the financial services industry, changing how businesses operate, investors manage their assets and capital market function.

For registrar services, this transformation is particularly significant.

What was once viewed primarily as an administrative function is evolving into a more strategic role, with technology enabling registrars to strengthen the relationship between listed companies and their shareholders.

For listed companies, the shareholder register is more than a record of ownership. It represents individuals and institutions that have committed capital to a business and have a continuing interest in its performance and governance. Managing this relationship effectively is essential to maintaining investor confidence.

For shareholders, the expectations are equally clear: convenient access to investment information, timely receipt of dividends, efficient resolution of enquiries and greater transparency in how their investments are administered.

Meeting these expectations requires a shift from traditional processes towards more responsive, technology-enabled services.

Historically, registrar operations relied heavily on physical documentation, manual verification and in-person interactions. While these processes served their purpose, they often resulted in administrative delays, higher operational costs and limited accessibility, particularly for shareholders residing outside major commercial centres or overseas.

Today, electronic recordkeeping, automated workflows and digital service platforms are addressing many of these limitations, creating opportunities for registrars to deliver greater efficiency, accuracy and convenience.

For listed companies, the benefits extend beyond reducing paperwork. Corporate actions such as dividend payments, rights issues and public offers involve extensive data processing, verification, reconciliation and communication.

Technology can simplify these activities, reduce manual errors and improve turnaround times, enabling companies to fulfil their obligations to shareholders more efficiently. Digital rights issue platforms, for instance, can streamline application and processing workflows, while electronic offer management systems can facilitate the efficient processing of allotments and the crediting of securities to investors’ Central Securities Clearing System Plc (CSCS) accounts.

These capabilities reduce administrative complexity and contribute to a more seamless capital-raising experience.

Beyond corporate actions, technology is fundamentally changing the shareholder experience. Investors increasingly expect to access financial services remotely, obtain information promptly and complete routine transactions without unnecessary paperwork or repeated office visits. Registrar services must evolve to reflect these expectations.

Digital self-service platforms are helping to bridge this gap by providing shareholders with convenient access to investment information and share registration services. Through secure online channels, investors can initiate requests, update personal information, access historical statements and retrieve relevant documents without relying exclusively on physical correspondence.

For shareholders living outside Nigeria or away from major financial centres, these capabilities can significantly improve accessibility. More importantly, they reflect a broader shift towards giving investors greater control over how they access information and manage their investments.

Dividend administration presents another compelling case for digital transformation. Unclaimed dividends remain a longstanding challenge in Nigeria’s capital market, driven partly by outdated shareholder records, incomplete bank mandates and difficulties reaching investors. While addressing this issue requires coordinated efforts across the industry, technology can play an important role in simplifying the processes involved.

Electronic dividend mandate platforms enable shareholders to register or update their banking information remotely, reducing the need for physical documentation and office visits. Features such as digital signatures, facial capture and automated verification can improve the accuracy of submitted information while reducing manual data-entry errors.

When combined with electronic payment notifications and real-time access to payment information, these solutions can improve transparency and make it easier for shareholders to monitor their dividend entitlements.

The significance of these innovations extends beyond operational efficiency. A shareholder who can easily update banking information, receive timely payment notifications and access investment records is better equipped to manage investments with confidence. For listed companies, these improvements can strengthen shareholder satisfaction and reinforce trust in their investor relationships.

Technology is also creating new opportunities for companies to communicate and engage more effectively with shareholders. As shareholder bases become increasingly diverse and geographically dispersed, traditional communication channels may no longer be sufficient. Digital reporting solutions can enable companies to share relevant information directly with shareholders, while electronic notifications help ensure that important updates are delivered more efficiently.

Similarly, electronic accreditation systems can simplify the registration and verification of shareholders attending annual general meetings and other corporate events. By reducing manual registration processes and improving the accuracy of participant records, these tools can support more efficient meeting administration and a better shareholder experience.

Together, these innovations demonstrate how technology can strengthen investor engagement while supporting effective corporate governance.

However, the success of digital transformation cannot be measured simply by the number of platforms introduced or processes automated. The real test is whether technology solves meaningful problems for companies and shareholders. Digital solutions must be accessible, intuitive, reliable and capable of delivering a better experience than the processes they replace.

This also makes data security and trust increasingly important. Registrars manage sensitive personal and financial information, making cybersecurity, data protection and effective identity verification essential considerations. As services become more digital, appropriate safeguards must remain central to technology adoption, alongside compliance with applicable capital market regulations and data protection requirements.

Equally important is digital inclusion. Not all shareholders have the same level of digital literacy or access to online services. While digital platforms offer significant advantages, registrars must ensure that innovation expands access rather than creating new barriers for investors who may require additional support.

Looking ahead, emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, advanced data analytics and robotic process automation present opportunities to further improve registrar operations. From identifying inconsistencies in shareholder records to automating repetitive tasks and improving service responsiveness, these technologies could enable registrars to deliver more accurate, efficient and proactive services.

Greater integration across capital market infrastructure will also be important. Secure information exchange among relevant market participants can help reduce duplication, improve data consistency and accelerate transaction processing. However, achieving these benefits will require collaboration, strong governance and a continued commitment to protecting shareholder information.

As Nigeria’s capital market continues to evolve, the role of registrars must evolve with it. Listed companies will increasingly require service partners that combine operational expertise with technological capability, while shareholders will expect greater convenience, transparency and accessibility in managing their investments.

The future of registrar services is therefore not simply about moving from paper to digital platforms. It is about creating a more connected capital market in which companies can engage their shareholders more effectively, investors can exercise their rights with greater ease and technology supports stronger confidence in the investment ecosystem.

At CardinalStone Registrars, we recognise this shift and are at the forefront of embracing technology-enabled solutions across our operations, from digital shareholder services and electronic dividend administration to corporate action processing and investor communication. Our focus is on applying innovation in ways that simplify processes, strengthen shareholder relationships and deliver meaningful value to listed companies and investors.

Ultimately, the true measure of technological progress in registrar services is not how many processes become digital, but how effectively those innovations remove barriers, strengthen trust and create a better experience for the companies and shareholders they serve.