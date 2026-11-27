Asyan Properties and Hamthel Holdings bring Dubai’s most talked-about developer to Victoria Island, with a VVIP travel voucher for every attendee. Nigerians have been buying Dubai property for years. This time, Dubai is coming to you. On Saturday, 28 November 2026 at 4:00 PM Lagos time, Asyan Properties (Dubai, UAE) and Hamthel Holdings (Lagos, Nigeria) […]

Asyan Properties and Hamthel Holdings bring Dubai’s most talked-about developer to Victoria Island, with a VVIP travel voucher for every attendee.

Nigerians have been buying Dubai property for years. This time, Dubai is coming to you.

On Saturday, 28 November 2026 at 4:00 PM Lagos time, Asyan Properties (Dubai, UAE) and Hamthel Holdings (Lagos, Nigeria) are hosting the Binghatti developer team at The Sky Restaurant, Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island. You get the people behind the projects, the real numbers, and a direct line to ownership, all in one room.

Why Binghatti?

Binghatti is one of Dubai’s most distinctive developers, known for bold, architecture-led towers that change the skyline. Its Mercedes-Benz Places | Binghatti City project, built in partnership with Mercedes-Benz, shows the level of design and ambition on the table. This is a luxury address with a global name on it.

Why Dubai Real Estate Makes Sense for Nigerian Investors

Golden Visa — Qualifying property investment can open the door to long-term UAE residency.

— Qualifying property investment can open the door to long-term UAE residency. Tax Free — Dubai’s property market offers a tax-friendly environment for investors.

— Dubai’s property market offers a tax-friendly environment for investors. A global-standard asset — Dollar-linked, internationally recognised real estate in one of the world’s most investor-friendly cities.

Attend and Receive an Exclusive VVIP Travel Voucher

Everyone who attends receives a VVIP travel voucher covering:

Round-trip flight ticket to Dubai

Three nights of luxury hotel stay

Private chauffeur airport pickup and drop-off

Exclusive property viewings and purchase support

Voucher validity — Redeemable within three months, from 1 December 2026 to 28 February 2027.

You walk in on Saturday. Within weeks, you can be standing in the building you are considering buying.

Event Details

Date — Saturday, 28 November 2026

— Saturday, 28 November 2026 Time — 4:00 PM Lagos time (WAT)

— 4:00 PM Lagos time (WAT) Venue — The Sky Restaurant, Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos

— The Sky Restaurant, Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos Hosts — Asyan Properties × Hamthel Holdings

— Asyan Properties × Hamthel Holdings Highlight — Exclusive VVIP travel voucher

Who Should Attend?

Investors looking to diversify into dollar-linked real estate

Families exploring a second home or residency options

Entrepreneurs and professionals building a global portfolio

Anyone who has asked, “Is Dubai property really worth it?” and wants to hear the answer from the developer

About the Hosts

Asyan Properties is a Dubai-based real estate firm connecting global investors with premium UAE developments. Hamthel Holdings is a Lagos-based diversified conglomerate with interests in real estate, smart home products, textiles, renewable energy and luxury paints. Together they bring a trusted local partner and an international developer to the same table.

Book Your VVIP Experience

Spaces are limited and the date is close. Secure your seat now, then arrive on 28 November ready to meet the Binghatti team and collect your voucher.

Contact Hamthel Holdings to request a seat

This article is for information only and is not financial or investment advice. Property investments carry risk, and attendees should do their own due diligence before any purchase.