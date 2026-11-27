With exclusive global streaming of December concerts, free or pay-per-view distribution for content, and a marketplace for hiring vetted production talent, LivDot aims to connect event hosts and creators with global audiences and help unlock untapped commercial opportunities for the content and event industries.Former Paramount Skydance Africa Country Manager, Bada Akintunde-Johnson, unveils LivDot – a […]

With exclusive global streaming of December concerts, free or pay-per-view distribution for content, and a marketplace for hiring vetted production talent, LivDot aims to connect event hosts and creators with global audiences and help unlock untapped commercial opportunities for the content and event industries.

Former Paramount Skydance Africa Country Manager, Bada Akintunde-Johnson, unveils LivDot – a live-event streaming and creator-commerce platform, bringing a new proposition that enables event organizers and creators to extend their reach and revenue opportunities beyond the limitations of physical venues.

LivDot, as a content infrastructure, was built to offer show promoters, event organizers, party planners and creators a platform for global distribution either for free or for an access fee in the case of ticketed events. It was set up to help them generate incremental revenue and build lasting relationships with fans at home and abroad.

Its proposition combines production, live streaming, payment and access to a marketplace of vetted photographers and videographers. The marketplace makes discovering and hiring vetted quality production talent easier and standardized.

Typically, when a concert with a physical capacity of 5,000 sells out, the traditional ticketing and revenue opportunity largely ends. With LivDot, the organiser could also sell 50,000 or more streaming tickets to audiences across Nigeria, Africa and the diaspora.

“For too long, the reach and economics of live events have been defined by the walls of the venue,” said Akintunde-Johnson. “We want to change that. A sold-out room should be the floor of an event’s audience and earning potential, not the ceiling.”

As part of its market entry, LivDot is preparing an exciting lineup of concerts and other live experiences for exclusive streaming during the forthcoming Detty December season. Among the events lined up for exclusive streaming on the platform are concerts by BNXN, formerly known as Buju, on 19th December, Fola on the 20th, Oxlade on the 21st and Ruger on the 22nd, among other elite headliner shows.

Also, users of the platform can watch The Worship Project by The Fountain of Life Church on 12th December; Saheed Osupa and Friends White Party on 25th December and the Digital Product Growth Summit among several other entertainment, business and faith-based experiences.

For Nigerians in the diaspora, the platform connects them with the energy of Detty December celebrations without the need for flights, accommodation or physical attendance.

“Imagine being in London, Houston or Toronto and being able to experience the energy of Detty December concerts in real time,” Akintunde-Johnson said. “For fans who cannot make the trip, we are curing your fear of missing out by making Lagos’s live entertainment accessible to you wherever you are.”

For African artists, LivDot also offers a way to engage overseas audiences more frequently. An artist in Lagos need not wait for an occasional arena show in London or New York. With a comparatively lean setup, the artist can stage a live performance here in Nigeria, invite fans around the world to purchase affordable digital tickets, and use LivDot’s production, streaming and payment infrastructure to deliver the experience.

The model opens possibilities for intimate performances, exclusive sessions, album listening, fan experiences and other live formats, giving artists additional ways to earn while strengthening their connection with the communities that support their music locally and internationally. Bada added, “Artists should be able to perform more often, on their own terms, and earn directly from fans around the world. We want to make that commercially practical.”

Bada, whose career spans leading entertainment and media brands including MTV Base, BET, Nickelodeon and Comedy Central in Nigeria, believes the opportunity extends well beyond concerts.

“Whether it is a birthday party, a wedding, a comedy show, a cultural festival, a fashion show or a conference, there are people who want to be there but cannot attend in person,” he said. “Our ambition is to help organizers turn that unmet demand into meaningful participation and new revenue for the people who make live experiences possible.”

As LivDot expands its partnerships with brands, show promoters, artists, event planners, production companies and other industry stakeholders, its central message is simple: the location of an event or the size of its venue should no longer dictate the size of an audience or the scale of its commercial opportunity. The venue has a capacity limit; the market does not.