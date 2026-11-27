Betting on football and horse racing from a phone has become part of the weekend for many South Africans, and new betting sites keep appearing to compete for those bets. Many players are still unsure whether the site they use is legal. Online betting is legal in South Africa, provided the bookmaker holds a licence […]

Betting on football and horse racing from a phone has become part of the weekend for many South Africans, and new betting sites keep appearing to compete for those bets.

Many players are still unsure whether the site they use is legal.

Online betting is legal in South Africa, provided the bookmaker holds a licence from one of the country’s provincial gambling regulators.

Is online betting legal in South Africa?

South Africa’s gambling rules come from two levels of government. The National Gambling Act of 2004 sets the national framework, and each of the nine provinces runs its own regulator that licenses bookmakers.

Online betting on sport and horse racing is legal when a bookmaker with one of these provincial licences offers it. A single provincial licence allows that bookmaker to accept bets from players anywhere in the country.

Offshore sites without a South African licence have no such permission. In February 2026 the National Gambling Board (NGB) reminded every provincial regulator that remote gambling remains unlawful unless national law explicitly allows it. Parliament is still debating the Remote Gambling Bill, which would create a licensing system for wider online gambling, and the bill is not expected to become law before 2027.

A provincial licence also places duties on the bookmaker. Licensed sites must verify each customer’s identity under the Financial Intelligence Centre Act (FICA) and may not accept anyone under 18. They also have to give players ways to control their betting. For example, 10bet’s responsible play tools let customers of the Mpumalanga-licensed sportsbook cap their session time and losses or exclude themselves from betting for a set period.

How can you check that a betting site is licensed?

Checking a betting site’s licence takes a few minutes and needs no legal knowledge. The steps below work for any bookmaker that claims to operate legally in South Africa:

Scroll to the footer of the site. A licensed bookmaker names the provincial regulator that issued its licence and gives the licence number.

Search for the operator on the National Gambling Board’s list of verified operators. The NGB says only operators on this list may legally offer gambling in South Africa.

Compare the company name as well as the number. A licence number is easy to copy, while a mismatched company name quickly exposes a false claim.

Expect identity checks when you open an account. A site that lets you bet without FICA verification or proof of age is a warning sign.

Contact the provincial regulator or the NGB before depositing money if any detail does not match.

The 10bet site shows how these steps work in practice. Its footer names Edcobrite (Pty) Ltd as the operator and the Mpumalanga Economic Regulator as the licensing authority, together with the licence number. A player can search for that company on the NGB list and confirm that the province matches before opening an account.

What can you do if betting stops being fun?

Licensed bookmakers in South Africa give players more than one way to step back. Account tools such as time and loss limits work on a single site, and self-exclusion blocks access to that site for a chosen period. For a wider break, the National Register of Excluded Persons lets a player block themselves from every licensed operator in the country.

Amendments to the National Gambling Regulations, published in February 2026, tightened how this register is run and enforced.

Free help is also available outside the betting sites. The National Responsible Gambling Programme, run by the South African Responsible Gambling Foundation, offers confidential counselling through a 24-hour toll-free helpline on 0800 006 008 and on WhatsApp at 076 675 0710. The national register covers licensed operators only, so it protects a player as long as that player bets with a provincially licensed bookmaker.