InfraCredit, a ‘AAA’-rated specialised infrastructure credit guarantee institution, has announced its guarantee of GPC-SPV Company Plc’s (“GPC-SPV” or the “Issuer”) NGN27.5 billion 10-Year Series 1 Senior Guaranteed Fixed Rate Infrastructure Bonds Due 2036 (the “Bond”) under its NGN100 billion Debt Issuance Programme. The transaction will enable GPC Energy and Logistics Limited (“GPC”), a leading indigenous […]

InfraCredit, a ‘AAA’-rated specialised infrastructure credit guarantee institution, has announced its guarantee of GPC-SPV Company Plc’s (“GPC-SPV” or the “Issuer”) NGN27.5 billion 10-Year Series 1 Senior Guaranteed Fixed Rate Infrastructure Bonds Due 2036 (the “Bond”) under its NGN100 billion Debt Issuance Programme.

The transaction will enable GPC Energy and Logistics Limited (“GPC”), a leading indigenous transport and logistics services provider, to access long-term local currency financing to support its continued business expansion.

GPC-SPV is a special purpose vehicle established by GPC to raise debt financing through the domestic debt capital markets.

Incorporated in 2009, GPC has established itself as one of Nigeria’s leading independent road haulage and logistics companies, providing essential transportation and distribution services to local corporates and multinational companies across the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), food and beverage, and agriculture-related sectors.

The transaction builds on InfraCredit’s guarantee of GPC’s maiden NGN20.0 billion 10-Year Infrastructure Bonds in November 2021, which facilitated the Company’s first access to the domestic debt capital markets.

The maiden issuance was oversubscribed by 25.3 per cent, attracting participation from nine domestic institutional investors, including pension funds. In the five years since that issuance, GPC has expanded its active fleet from 564 to over 930 trucks and nearly doubled its contracted customer base, demonstrating the role that access to long-term capital can play in supporting the growth of indigenous infrastructure businesses.

Proceeds of the Bond will be utilized to refinance existing debt obligations, finance the acquisition and deployment of additional trucks, and fund associated working capital requirements. The financing structure will enable GPC to better align its debt repayment obligations with the economic life of its assets, whilst strengthening its capacity to meet the growing logistics requirements of its customers.

Efficient transport and logistics infrastructure is fundamental to the competitiveness of Nigeria’s productive sectors. The expansion of GPC’s operations is expected to strengthen supply chain efficiency, support employment generation and improve the distribution of goods, including agricultural produce, across the country. Improved logistics capacity will also support small and medium-sized enterprises that depend on reliable supply chains for access to goods and markets.

Leveraging InfraCredit’s irrevocable and unconditional guarantee, the Bond has been assigned an ‘Aaa’ long-term issue rating by Agusto & Co. and an ‘AAA.NG.EXP’ national scale long-term rating by Intelligence Africa Analytics Limited. The Bond, which incorporates a 24-month moratorium on principal repayment, was priced at a modest premium to the comparable Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Sovereign Bond, providing domestic institutional investors with an opportunity to match their long-term liabilities with highly rated local currency infrastructure debt instruments.

GPC’s successful return to the domestic debt capital markets five years after its maiden bond issuance demonstrates how credit enhancement can establish a sustainable source of financing for infrastructure businesses as they grow. By facilitating both initial and repeat issuances, InfraCredit is contributing to the development of a broader and more diversified corporate debt market in Nigeria, creating opportunities for domestic institutional investors to deploy long-term capital into productive sectors of the economy, whilst enabling indigenous infrastructure businesses to access financing on terms that support their long-term investment requirements.

Mr. Chukwudi Elvis Okonji, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of GPC Energy and Logistics Limited, said:

“When we approached the debt capital markets for the first time in 2021, we were at an important stage in the development of our business. Five years on, the scale of our operations and the requirements of our customers have grown considerably, reinforcing the importance of a financing strategy that aligns with our long-term growth ambitions.

Logistics is infrastructure. Reliable road transport carries the goods that reach Nigerian homes every day, and patient domestic capital from pension funds and institutional investors helps us renew our fleet and lower the cost of doing business for manufacturers and consumers alike. This financing also opens up opportunities for our maiden transition to compressed natural gas (CNG). With a fleet that runs on diesel today, we see CNG as a practical first step toward a cleaner, more cost-efficient and resilient fleet, and long-tenor capital allows us to plan that transition responsibly and at a pace our customers and the market can support.

We appreciate InfraCredit’s continued partnership, the professionalism of Afrinvest and our Joint Issuing Houses, the guidance of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the trust of our investors. Our ambition is to build an enduring Nigerian institution, and we will honour this commitment with discipline, transparency and integrity.”

Mr. Chinua Azubike, Chief Executive Officer of InfraCredit, said:

“GPC’s return to the domestic debt capital markets five years after its maiden issuance demonstrates the value of establishing access to long-term capital that can grow with a business. In that period, GPC has nearly doubled the scale of its operations, while maintaining a strong record of meeting its bond coupon obligations on time. This is an important indication of how access to appropriately structured financing can support the growth of indigenous businesses.

The development of Nigeria’s domestic debt market depends on its ability to channel institutional capital towards productive assets that are essential to the economy. Credit enhancement plays an important role in this intermediation, strengthening the credit quality of infrastructure debt and enabling institutional investors to participate in financing businesses whose investment requirements extend beyond what conventional financing may provide. GPC’s experience is a practical example of how this process can bring more indigenous businesses into the capital markets and expand the range of assets available to domestic investors.”

Afrinvest Capital Limited acted as Lead Issuing House/Bookrunner, whilst Anchoria Advisory Services Limited, Coronation Merchant Bank Limited, FCMB Capital Markets Limited, Iron Capital Markets Limited, Norrenberger Advisory Partners Limited, PAC Capital Limited, Renaissance Securities (Nigeria) Limited, and Zedcrest Global Markets Limited acted as Joint Issuing Houses and Bookrunners for the transaction.