Fashion lovers, beauty buffs and accessory enthusiasts, this one is for you! FirstBank, West Africa's premier bank and financial inclusion services provider, is rolling out the first edition of Discovery, a marketplace and brand experience that puts Nigeria's fashion, beauty and accessories small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the spotlight, connects them with existing and new customers and opens the door to fresh growth.

Fashion lovers, beauty buffs and accessory enthusiasts, this one is for you! FirstBank, West Africa’s premier bank and financial inclusion services provider, is rolling out the first edition of Discovery, a marketplace and brand experience that puts Nigeria’s fashion, beauty and accessories small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the spotlight, connects them with existing and new customers and opens the door to fresh growth.

Happening on 19 and 20 December 2026 at Whitestone Event Place, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos, this two-day experience is set to welcome over 10,000 visitors and more than 120 SME exhibitors from across the beauty and fashion scene.

Tagged “Where creativity meets commerce”, Discovery is the place for SMEs to get seen, meet new customers, make great connections and unlock lasting growth.

Speaking ahead of the fair, Olusegun Alebiosu, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, FirstBank Group, said:

“Nigerians are creative, resilient and endlessly enterprising. Across the country, thousands of fashion and lifestyle business owners are turning their talents into thriving enterprises that power economic growth and create jobs. At FirstBank, we love backing these hardworking go-getters with platforms that showcase their brands, connect them with customers and open up new opportunities to grow.”

“Discovery is more than a Fashion & Beauty Fair; it is a celebration of enterprise, innovation and the remarkable talent behind Nigeria’s vibrant fashion and beauty industry. With the festive season around the corner, it is the perfect chance to shop, network, spot emerging brands and enjoy immersive lifestyle experiences, while entrepreneurs extend their reach, boost their visibility and grow their businesses.”

Expect a feast for the senses: curated exhibition spaces, eye-catching product displays, runway moments, a children’s play zone and plenty of other fun activities.

Are you an SME exhibitor? Exhibitor applications are now open, so you can apply to exhibit, put your products in the spotlight and boost your sales. And the best part? Attendance is free, so come explore, shop and connect!

Discovery 2026 is part of FirstBank’s wider commitment to supporting SMEs through market-access opportunities, business advisory services, customer acquisition initiatives and payment solutions that help businesses scale sustainably. It reinforces the Bank’s role as a trusted partner to businesses, opening doors to markets, business development opportunities and the financial solutions that fuel growth.