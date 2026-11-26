Industrial and General Insurance Plc (IGI) has declared a new chapter of growth, financial strength and corporate transformation following its Annual General Meeting (AGM), held today, November 23, 2026, at the Conference Hall, Hawthorn Suites, 1 Uke Street, Garki 2, Area 11, Abuja, Nigeria. The AGM marks a defining milestone in the Company’s journey towards […]

Industrial and General Insurance Plc (IGI) has declared a new chapter of growth, financial strength and corporate transformation following its Annual General Meeting (AGM), held today, November 23, 2026, at the Conference Hall, Hawthorn Suites, 1 Uke Street, Garki 2, Area 11, Abuja, Nigeria.

The AGM marks a defining milestone in the Company’s journey towards renewed business growth, strengthened corporate governance and restored stakeholder confidence.

Among the major highlights of the meeting was the presentation and release of the Company’s 2023, 2024 and 2025 Audited Financial Statements (AFS), bringing three years of financial reporting together and providing shareholders with a clearer picture of the Company’s financial journey, transformation and renewed business direction.

Three years of audited financial statements. A new chapter of growth.

The release of the three years of Audited Financial Statements represents a significant step in strengthening transparency, accountability and corporate reporting. It reflects the Company’s determination to move forward with renewed institutional discipline, greater shareholder confidence and a clear commitment to sustainable business performance.

Chairman, Board of Directors, HH Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, CFR, in his statement to shareholders, described the year as a turning point for both the Nigerian economy and the insurance industry. He highlighted the resilience demonstrated by the Company through a demanding period of financial and regulatory adjustment, particularly its efforts to rebuild its capital base and prepare for the changing insurance landscape. Looking ahead, the Chairman delivered a clear message about the Company’s direction: “Having strengthened our capital base, our focus now moves from recovery to growth.”

In the same light, the Managing Director/CEO, Akinlolu Akinyele, outlined the Board’s strategic priorities, including profitable deployment of capital, premium growth through new products and stronger distribution, disciplined underwriting, prompt and fair claims settlement, improved digital customer experience, cost efficiency and investment in people.

Another significant highlight of the AGM was the commendation of the current Board and Management by the shareholders who were present at the meeting. They openly acknowledged and celebrated the board’s dedication, commitment and strategic efforts in turning the fortunes of IGI around.

One of the shareholders particularly expressed delight at the Company’s renewed corporate direction, recalling that IGI had gone for a considerable period without holding its Annual General Meeting, but this has changed the dynamics since the inception of this new management.

He described the progress as encouraging and expressing satisfaction with the leadership and direction of the present administration while asking that they keep the good work going. He further conveyed his happiness with the current Management, recognizing the visible efforts towards restoring the Company’s corporate activities, strengthening its operations and positioning it for sustainable growth.

Recognition was given to His Highness, Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, Chairman of the Board, for his dedication to effective corporate governance, close supervision and providing the necessary direction for the Company’s transformation.

Other commendations focused on the dedication and collective efforts of the leadership team in improving the Company’s financial position and setting it on a renewed path of growth.

These commendations provided an encouraging moment at the meeting, reflecting shareholders recognition of the leadership’s efforts and reinforcing the importance of accountability, strategic oversight and collective commitment in building a stronger institution.

A return to profitability and strong business performance

The Company’s 2025 financial results provide measurable evidence of the progress achieved. Group Gross Premium Written increased by 77.7% to N20.31 billion, while insurance revenue grew by 15.3% to N19.28 billion. More significantly, the Group returned to profitability, recording a profit after tax of N3.98 billion, compared with a loss of N579.7 million in 2024. At the Company level, profit after tax stood at N4.28 billion, reversing the previous year’s loss of N466.6 million.

The Group also recorded an insurance service profit of N3.87 billion, compared with an insurance service loss of N1.69 billion in the preceding year. During 2025, the Group paid N9.47 billion in claims, reaffirming its commitment to meeting policyholder obligations.

These results reflect the impact of deliberate Management initiatives focused on financial discipline, improved underwriting quality, investment optimization and operational efficiency.

Recapitalization completed: a stronger foundation for the future

Another defining milestone is the successful completion of IGI’s recapitalization program, strengthening the Company’s financial capacity and positioning it to participate more effectively in the opportunities emerging from the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act 2025.

The Chairman had earlier highlighted the significance of the new regulatory framework in strengthening the financial capacity of insurance operators, improving claims-paying ability and building public confidence in the industry. With recapitalization completed, IGI is better positioned to pursue profitable growth, expand its market reach and develop solutions that respond to the evolving needs of individuals, businesses and institutions.

The Company Secretary, Emmanuel Ojomah, noted that the release of three years of Audited Financial Statements and the completion of the recapitalisation programme underscore the Company’s commitment to legal and regulatory compliance.

According to him, the Company remains focused on meeting its statutory and regulatory obligations, including the requirements of the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act 2025, while maintaining high standards of corporate governance and keeping shareholders properly informed. He added that the AGM reflects the Company’s resolve to operate within the law and in line with best practice as it enters its next phase of growth.

From recovery to growth: the road ahead

With its recapitalization completed, three years of audited financial statements released and profitability restored, IGI is setting its sights on a new phase of corporate growth.

The Company’s priorities include expanding premium income through stronger distribution and innovative products, maintaining underwriting discipline, improving claims delivery, accelerating digital transformation, controlling operating costs and strengthening customer relationships.

The MD/CEO, Akinlolu Akinyele, expressed confidence in the opportunities ahead, noting that ongoing industry reforms and a stronger capital environment create opportunities for insurers that are prepared to innovate, compete and deliver greater value. IGI recognizes that its next chapter must be defined not only by financial growth but also by excellent customer service, sound risk management, accountability and lasting value for shareholders and policyholders.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, the Head of Brand and Corporate Communications, Afolabi Olufunmilayo, said the AGM marks a new chapter for the IGI brand. “IGI is fully back, and our brand will reflect that strength. Our shareholders, customers and partners can expect a company that is transparent, reliable and committed to delivering on its promises. We are moving from recovery to growth, and we intend to earn and keep the trust of everyone we serve.”

IGI is fully back!

The Company acknowledges the patience, confidence and continued support of its shareholders, customers, regulators, business partners, Management and employees throughout its transformation journey.

The AGM represents more than a review of past performance. It signals a renewed commitment to transparency, stronger corporate governance, financial sustainability and a growth-driven future.

With stronger financial foundations, completed recapitalization, improved business performance and renewed stakeholder confidence, IGI is advancing into its next chapter with a clear ambition to build a more competitive, innovative and sustainable insurance institution.

Industrial and General Insurance Plc

Stronger Foundations. Greater Growth. A Future of Possibilities.