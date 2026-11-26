Broadcast Media Africa (BMA), Eutelsat, the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) and the Independent Broadcasters Association of Nigeria (IBAN) are bringing together senior Nigerian broadcasting executives for an exclusive industry briefing and workshop on Friday, 27 November 2026, at the Sheraton Lagos Hotel in Lagos, Nigeria. The executive engagement will give industry leaders a platform […]

Broadcast Media Africa (BMA), Eutelsat, the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) and the Independent Broadcasters Association of Nigeria (IBAN) are bringing together senior Nigerian broadcasting executives for an exclusive industry briefing and workshop on Friday, 27 November 2026, at the Sheraton Lagos Hotel in Lagos, Nigeria.

The executive engagement will give industry leaders a platform to examine how satellite technology can support the changing distribution needs of Nigerian broadcasters, strengthen channel reach, and create new opportunities for content distribution across African markets.

At the centre of the discussions will be Eutelsat’s 36° East satellite neighbourhood, which provides an established distribution platform for television services across Sub-Saharan Africa. The briefing will examine how broadcasters can leverage this satellite infrastructure to increase channel accessibility, reach audiences beyond national borders and improve the international distribution of Nigerian content.

Discussions will also explore the practical and commercial considerations of satellite carriage, including distribution economics, operational requirements, market access, and the potential to build stronger audience connections across multiple territories.

An executive panel discussion will bring these considerations into focus, giving participants a chance to exchange perspectives on the challenges facing broadcasters and assess how satellite distribution can support sustainable business and audience growth.

The briefing forms part of ongoing efforts by the organisers to facilitate industry dialogue and highlight technology-driven opportunities that can strengthen broadcasting distribution and support the growth of Africa’s media landscape.

Workshop Details

Date: Friday, 27 November 2026

Venue: Sheraton Lagos Hotel

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Senior executives and leaders from Nigerian broadcasting organisations interested in attending are invited to request an invitation by emailing [email protected], using the subject line RSVP ETL Lagos.