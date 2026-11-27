Coca-Cola HBC has completed its $2.6 billion acquisition of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA), expanding its operations across the continent and making it the world’s second-largest Coca-Cola bottler by volume.

Coca-Cola HBC has completed its $2.6 billion acquisition of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA), expanding its operations across the continent and making it the world’s second-largest Coca-Cola bottler by volume.

The group confirmed the completion on Friday, November 27, 2026, following regulatory approval from Tanzania’s Fair Competition Commission.

The acquisition gives Coca-Cola HBC control of a bottling business operating across 14 African countries, expanding its reach to approximately 1.2 billion consumers globally.

Coca-Cola HBC strengthens African presence

The acquisition makes Coca-Cola HBC the second-largest bottler in the Coca-Cola system by volume, with nearly 50,000 employees and operations serving approximately 1.2 billion consumers.

The company said the transaction strengthens its position in Africa, where it now represents about two-thirds of Coca-Cola system volume and serves more than half of the continent’s population.

Coca-Cola HBC Chairman Anastassis G. David described the completion as a significant milestone.

“Today marks an important new chapter for us in Africa,” David said.

Chief Executive Officer Zoran Bogdanovic also highlighted the company’s historical connection to the continent.

“Africa is where our business began 75 years ago, and this acquisition significantly strengthens our presence across this incredible continent, creating a strong platform for sustainable, profitable growth,” he said.

Coca-Cola HBC’s African presence dates back to its origins in Nigeria 75 years ago, while its expansion into Egypt began in 2022. The addition of CCBA’s operations further broadens its footprint across the continent.

How the $2.6 billion deal works

Coca-Cola HBC acquired a 75% stake in CCBA from The Coca-Cola Company and Gutsche Family Investments for $2.6 billion. It also entered into an option agreement covering the remaining 25% stake held by The Coca-Cola Company.

The option can be exercised between three and five years after completion, within a six-year period.

The transaction will be partly reflected in Coca-Cola HBC’s shareholding structure through the issue of 21,027,676 new ordinary shares to Gutsche Family Investments, representing 5.45% of its enlarged share capital.

The new shares are expected to be admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, Johannesburg Stock Exchange and Euronext Athens on November 30, 2026.

The acquisition was funded through existing liquidity and bonds issued in March 2026. Coca-Cola HBC is targeting net debt to EBITDA leverage of 1.5 to 2.0 times.

The company expects the acquisition to deliver low-single-digit earnings per share accretion from the first full financial year after completion.

CCBA recorded revenue of $3.69 billion in 2025, up 1.6% from $3.63 billion in 2024. Its profit before tax increased by 4.4% to $121 million, although earnings before interest and tax declined by 3% to $259 million.

What CCBA adds to Nigeria

CCBA operates in 14 African countries, accounts for approximately 40% of Coca-Cola system volumes sold across the continent and employs more than 13,000 people, according to Nairametrics’ November 24 report.

The acquisition also builds on Coca-Cola HBC’s longstanding Nigerian presence through Nigerian Bottling Company, which marked 75 years of operations in 2026.

A Nairametrics report on the anniversary noted that the Coca-Cola system contributed approximately $1 billion in value-added economic activity in Nigeria in 2024 and supported more than 160,000 jobs.

Coca-Cola HBC has also reaffirmed plans to invest up to $1 billion in Nigeria over five years, including expanding manufacturing capacity at its Asejire plant in Oyo State and Challawa plant in Kano State.

The acquisition therefore expands the group’s African reach while building on its existing operations and investment commitments in key markets.