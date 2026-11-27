Black Friday is the biggest earning window of the year. If you run a community, a deals page, a blog, or a shopping channel, it’s also the best moment to join the Temu Affiliate Program.This Black Friday, Temu affiliate benefits are stepping up: higher order commission, a boosted leaderboard bonus, bigger deals for your audience, […]

Black Friday is the biggest earning window of the year. If you run a community, a deals page, a blog, or a shopping channel, it’s also the best moment to join the Temu Affiliate Program.

This Black Friday, Temu affiliate benefits are stepping up: higher order commission, a boosted leaderboard bonus, bigger deals for your audience, and more high-conversion product picks. Here’s what’s changing — and how to make the most of it.

What is the Temu Affiliate Program?

The Temu Affiliate Program is a performance-based partnership that rewards eligible promoters — community leaders, coupon and deal publishers, and bloggers— for referring new users to Temu.

You get a personalized referral link or code, share relevant Temu deals with your audience, and earn on qualifying results: app-download rewards, order commissions, and campaign incentives. No registration fee, no inventory, no required ad budget.

How it works:

📝 Join — sign up and get your referral link or code.

📢 Share & verify — promote Temu offers to your eligible traffic and complete traffic verification.

💰 Earn — get paid on qualifying referrals, orders, and campaign bonuses.

Why join this Black Friday? Four Limited-Time Affiliate Boosts

Black Friday brings shoppers actively hunting for deals. For Temu affiliates, this limited-time season unlocks four enhanced earning opportunities.

1. Higher order commission — earn more from every qualified sale

Every qualifying order counts for more this Black Friday. With enhanced order commission opportunities, the same promotion and the same traffic can bring in noticeably higher earnings.

2. Boosted leaderboard bonus — claim bigger leaderboard rewards

Black Friday also brings bigger leaderboard bonus pools. Keep sharing, build engagement, and drive qualifying results to climb higher and unlock more campaign rewards — whether you’re an established affiliate or just starting out.

3. Bigger deals for your audience — share more value. Delight your network.

Give your community better deals to save with eligible offers, from new-user deals and coupon bundles to seasonal discounts. Better deals can drive more engagement and help you earn more.

4. More high-conversion picks — turn more clicks into commission

Temu’s product range is huge, but the winning play is curation. Browse more Black Friday product picks— everyday essentials, home upgrades, tech accessories, seasonal finds — and put those picks front and center through your referral link or code.

Who can join the Temu Affiliate Program?

You don’t need to be a full-time influencer or own a big website. If you can connect relevant offers with a real audience, you may be a good fit:

Community leaders — Facebook group owners, admins, community managers

— Facebook group owners, admins, community managers Coupon and deal publishers — discount sites and offer curators

— discount sites and offer curators Bloggers and website owners — roundups, shopping guides, deal articles

— roundups, shopping guides, deal articles Messaging group owners — WhatsApp, Telegram, and similar communities

— WhatsApp, Telegram, and similar communities Creators and social publishers — anyone with an engaged eligible audience

The Temu Affiliate Program is free to join, with regular order commissions of up to 40%. During Black Friday, eligible affiliates can earn an increased commission of up to 45%, plus app-download rewards in over 80 eligible countries and regions.

How to join the Temu Affiliate Program

Sign up — visit the official Temu Affiliate recruitment page and register.

— visit the official Temu Affiliate recruitment page and register. Share & verify — get your link or code, start sharing, and complete traffic verification.

— get your link or code, start sharing, and complete traffic verification. Track & earn — monitor referrals, commissions, and campaign rewards in your dashboard.

Three quick tips: start now so verification is done before peak traffic; lead with the value (the discount, not the platform); keep sharing consistently through the whole campaign.

FAQ: Temu Affiliate Program & Black Friday

Is the Temu Affiliate Program free to join?

Yes — there’s no registration fee. Applicants must complete registration and any applicable traffic verification.

Can beginners join?

Yes. You don’t need a website or a large following, but you do need an eligible promotional channel and must meet the program’s requirements.

How can I earn more as a Temu affiliate this Black Friday?

Focus on the four boosted benefits: higher order commission, leaderboard bonuses, stronger audience deals, and curated high-conversion picks. Actual earnings depend on qualifying activity, market eligibility, and campaign rules.

How much commission do Temu affiliates earn?

During Black Friday, eligible Temu affiliates can enjoy a limited-time commission boost of up to 45%, plus app-download rewards and campaign incentives. Actual earnings depend on qualifying referrals, market eligibility, and applicable program terms.

Which channels can I use to promote Temu offers?

Depending on program rules and market availability, eligible channels may include deal websites, blogs, online forums, Facebook groups, messaging communities, and other approved traffic sources. Always follow the latest promotional policies for your market and channel. Please ensure that your sharing activities comply with applicable anti-spam laws and all other applicable laws and regulations.

How are affiliate earnings tracked and withdrawn?

Eligible performance and earnings can be reviewed through your affiliate dashboard. Withdrawals are subject to the applicable minimum threshold, traffic verification, payment eligibility, and available payment methods.

Join Temu Affiliate This Black Friday

Black Friday comes once a year. With higher order commission, a boosted leaderboard bonus, bigger deals for your audience, and more high-conversion picks, the Temu Affiliate Program gives eligible affiliates more ways to earn from the traffic they already have.

👉 Join now and start sharing to earn.