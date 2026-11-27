Remittance inflows to Nigeria through International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs) have now reached N$1 billion monthly, meeting the target the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) set a year ago. The CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, disclosed this on Friday night while speaking during the 61st Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) Annual Bankers Dinner in […]

Remittance inflows to Nigeria through International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs) have now reached N$1 billion monthly, meeting the target the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) set a year ago.

The CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, disclosed this on Friday night while speaking during the 61st Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) Annual Bankers Dinner in Lagos.

With this milestone, Cardoso said the country has now set a target of $1.5 billion in monthly remittance inflows to be achieved by half-year 2027.

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