African businesses could incur an estimated $368,319 in financial losses from a ransomware attack that disrupts operations, according to a new study by cybersecurity firm Kaspersky in collaboration with research consultancy VDC Strategy.

African businesses could incur an estimated $368,319 in financial losses from a ransomware attack that disrupts operations, according to a new study by cybersecurity firm Kaspersky in collaboration with research consultancy VDC Strategy.

The estimated cost covers ransom payments, business interruption, lost revenue, IT recovery, incident response and legal expenses, highlighting the financial exposure companies face beyond the initial demands made by cybercriminals.

Globally, the average financial impact of a disruptive ransomware incident is estimated at more than $470,000 per affected company, with European businesses facing the highest potential losses at nearly $670,000.

The study, conducted across sectors including manufacturing, retail, healthcare, financial services and professional services, used Kaspersky’s incident-response data and published financial benchmarks to model the potential costs for businesses of different sizes.

Africa records $368,319 estimated ransomware impact

According to VDC Strategy’s calculations, the financial impact of a ransomware incident that disrupts business operations varies across six global regions, reflecting differences in economic conditions, labour costs and the expenses associated with business interruption and recovery.

Europe has the highest estimated financial impact at $669,985 per company, followed by the Middle East at $486,497.

The Asia-Pacific region recorded an estimated financial impact of $439,292 per company, followed by Latin America at $432,321 and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) at $425,969.

Africa recorded the lowest estimated impact among the six regions at $368,319 per company.

The study noted that these differences reflect regional variations in the cost of business disruption and recovery rather than differences in the likelihood of experiencing ransomware attacks.

Ransom payments account for approximately 49% of the modelled financial impact, while the remaining costs arise from operational downtime, lost revenue, IT recovery, incident response and legal expenses.

The estimates do not include potential regulatory fines, litigation awards or long-term reputational damage, including the possible loss of customer trust, suggesting that the actual financial consequences could be higher.

Ransomware threats increase in 2026

The financial findings come amid an increase in newly detected ransomware modifications globally.

According to Kaspersky’s global threat statistics for the third quarter of 2026, its security solutions detected 4,470 new ransomware modifications, compared with 2,538 in the second quarter and 2,938 in the first quarter.

This represents an increase of approximately 76% in newly detected modifications quarter-on-quarter.

More than 81,000 users globally encountered ransomware attacks in the third quarter, compared with over 71,000 in the second quarter and more than 77,000 in the first quarter.

Nigeria’s growing cybersecurity exposure

The findings also provide context for Nigeria’s growing cybersecurity challenges, with businesses and public institutions facing threats ranging from compromised accounts and data breaches to increasingly frequent cyberattacks.

In February 2026, Nairametrics reported that Nigeria topped Africa in cyberattacks, with organisations facing an average of 4,701 attacks weekly, according to cybersecurity firm Check Point.

The scale of the threat was also reflected in a May 2026 report by Nairametrics, which showed that Nigeria recorded 281,500 breached accounts in the first quarter of 2026, ranking 34th globally. The report by cybersecurity firm Surfshark put the cumulative number of compromised Nigerian accounts since 2004 at 24.1 million.

Public institutions have also faced security challenges. In April 2026, Nairametrics reported that the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) disclosed a security breach involving unauthorised access to parts of its information systems, prompting the commission to activate its response protocols and work with NITDA and other agencies to assess the incident.