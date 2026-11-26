McNichols Consolidated Plc plans to raise approximately N3.03 billion through a rights issue and a public offer following the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) clearance of its draft offer documents.

McNichols Consolidated Plc plans to raise approximately N3.03 billion through a rights issue and a public offer following the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) clearance of its draft offer documents.

The company disclosed the proposed capital raise in a notice dated November 24, 2026, to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and its shareholders.

The proposed fundraising comprises approximately N1.12 billion through a rights issue to existing shareholders and N1.92 billion through a public offer, bringing the total target to about N3.03 billion if both offers are fully subscribed.

Breakdown of proposed capital raise

Under the rights issue, McNichols plans to offer 744,528,753 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each at N1.50 per share.

The shares will be offered to existing shareholders on the basis of two new ordinary shares for every three shares held as at the close of business on Wednesday, July 8, 2026.

The rights issue is expected to generate approximately N1.12 billion.

The company also plans to raise about N1.92 billion through a public offer of 638,678,118 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each at N3.00 per share.

In its notice, McNichols stated:

“McNichols Consolidated Plc wishes to notify Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and its shareholders of the proposed Rights Issue of 744,528,753 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each at N1.50 per share on the basis of two (2) new ordinary shares for every three (3) ordinary shares held as at close of business on Wednesday, 8 July 2026 and a Public Offer of 638,678,118 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each at N3.00 per share (the Offer).”

The proposed fundraising is subject to the applicable regulatory requirements and the level of subscription to the offers.

SEC clearance and next steps

McNichols said the SEC had cleared the draft offer documents, subject to the fulfilment of conditions stipulated by the commission.

The company said it was notifying the NGX and existing shareholders of the proposed rights issue ahead of the offer’s opening, in line with regulatory requirements.

The rights issue is expected to open after the company has fulfilled all applicable regulatory conditions and obtained formal confirmation from the SEC on the registration of the securities and offer documents.

McNichols is also making arrangements through its stockbrokers and registrars to distribute the rights issue notification and other relevant information to existing shareholders through email and other communication channels.

The company did not disclose the opening and closing dates for the offers in the notice.

McNichols’ profit more than doubles in 2025

The proposed capital raise follows an improvement in the company’s financial performance in 2025, when profit before tax more than doubled to N391.7 million from N151.7 million recorded in the preceding year.

Revenue rose by 6.95% year-on-year to N6.2 billion, supported by turnover and higher finance income.

A breakdown of revenue showed that beverage sales contributed N5.9 billion, representing 95.64% of total revenue, while food products accounted for the balance.

The company’s earnings per share increased to 27.87 kobo from 10.30 kobo in 2024.

McNichols also declared a final dividend of six kobo per 50 kobo ordinary share, which was scheduled to be paid on August 6, 2026.

The proposed fundraising would provide the company with additional capital as it seeks to expand its business operations and strengthen its financial position.