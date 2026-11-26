Shares of Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals are expected to begin trading on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, after regulators approve the allotment plan for its oversubscribed initial public offering (IPO).

Shares of Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals are expected to begin trading on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on December 1, 2026, following regulatory approval of its initial public offering (IPO) allotment plan.

Dangote Group’s Vice-President of Oil and Gas, Devakumar Edwin, confirmed the development in an interview with Reuters on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

The listing marks a significant step towards opening ownership of Africa’s largest single-train refinery to Nigerian investors, following an offering that attracted substantial demand.

Dangote Refinery IPO gets SEC approval

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved the share allocation plan on Monday, paving the way for the completion of the IPO and the commencement of trading on the local bourse, Reuters reported, citing three people familiar with the matter.

The regulatory approval ends weeks of uncertainty among investors awaiting the SEC’s decision following the close of the offering last month.

Reuters quoted Edwin as saying, “Shares of the Dangote oil refinery will begin trading on the Nigerian exchange on December 1, Devakumar Edwin, Dangote Group vice president for oil and gas, said on Wednesday, after the securities exchange approved its initial public offering share distribution plan.”

The approval represents a key milestone in the refinery’s transition to a publicly traded company, allowing investors who participated in the offering to hold shares that can be traded on the Nigerian Exchange.

The IPO also represents one of the major capital market developments in Nigeria, given the scale of the refinery’s operations and the interest it attracted from retail and institutional investors.

Dangote IPO attracts $4.5 billion

The refinery reportedly sought regulatory approval to increase the size of its IPO by as much as 30% to accommodate demand that was approximately three times the original offer.

The proposed expansion would raise the offering from about $1.62 billion to $2.1 billion, following investor orders estimated at nearly $4.5 billion.

According to one of the lead advisers to the transaction, the proposed increase would raise the number of shares available from the initial 4.1 billion to as many as 5.33 billion shares, including an overallotment option.

The strong demand reflects significant interest in the refinery from investors seeking exposure to its operations and expected growth prospects.

The original IPO offered approximately 4.1 billion shares.

The proposed expansion could increase the offering to 5.33 billion shares.

Investor orders reportedly reached nearly $4.5 billion against an initial offer valued at approximately $1.62 billion.

The proposed increase in the offering size was intended to accommodate additional demand while providing more investors with access to the refinery’s shares.

Investors apply for 11.15 billion shares

Subscription data exclusively obtained by Nairametrics showed that the offering attracted applications worth approximately N5.85 trillion from nearly 3.8 million subscribers.

Investors applied for 11.15 billion shares at the offer price of N525 each, significantly exceeding the initial 4.1 billion shares offered.

According to the proposed allocation arrangement, retail investors were expected to receive all the shares they applied for, while local pension funds were expected to receive allocations close to their subscription amounts.

Foreign investors were expected to bear most of the reduction in allocations as the refinery managed demand exceeding the number of shares available.

Retail investors were expected to receive full allocations of their applications.

Local pension funds were expected to receive allocations close to their subscription amounts.

Foreign investors were expected to absorb most of the allocation reductions.

Aliko Dangote is expected to retain 83.5% of the refinery following the IPO, while the stake of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), an early investor, is expected to decline to approximately 6.5%, according to the transaction adviser.

The listing is expected to broaden the refinery’s ownership base while leaving Dangote with majority control of the business.

What you should know

Nairametrics had earlier reported that Nigerian pension fund administrators had reportedly applied for nearly $1 billion worth of shares in Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals as institutional investors sought exposure to the landmark IPO.

The offering values the refinery at approximately $50 billion, with proceeds expected to support plans to double its crude oil processing capacity to 1.4 million barrels per day.

According to a report citing people familiar with the transaction, South Africa’s Public Investment Corporation (PIC) and Nigerian pension fund administrators were among the major institutional investors seeking shares.

The PIC, which manages approximately $220 billion in assets, including pension savings belonging to South African government employees, reportedly applied for about $500 million worth of shares.

The planned listing is expected to provide investors with an opportunity to participate in the refinery’s growth while expanding the depth of Nigeria’s capital market through the addition of a major industrial company.