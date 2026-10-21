Uganda denies being source of Nigeria’s imported Ebola case, says investigation ongoing

Uganda has said the confirmation of a Bundibugyo Ebola case in Nigeria involving a woman who transited through its territory does not establish that she contracted the virus there, as the location of exposure remains under investigation.

Uganda has said the confirmation of a Bundibugyo Ebola case in Nigeria involving a woman who transited through its territory does not establish that she contracted the virus there, as the location of exposure remains under investigation.

The Ugandan Ministry of Health disclosed this in a public statement issued on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, following reports that a Nigerian woman who travelled to the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) for business had tested positive for Ebola.

According to the ministry, preliminary information indicates that the woman passed through Uganda in early October without showing symptoms and developed symptoms after arriving in Nigeria.

Uganda says it has no active Ebola cases

The ministry said the circumstances surrounding the woman’s infection were still being investigated, noting that her transit through Uganda did not establish where she contracted the virus.

“Travel through Uganda does not establish that infection occurred here. The location of exposure remains under investigation,” the statement said.

Uganda also said the Nigerian government had yet to provide detailed information about the woman’s travel itinerary and clinical history, which it said would help guide further investigations and any necessary contact tracing.

“We wish to clarify that, as at the time of this statement, Uganda has NO confirmed active Ebola cases,” the ministry said.

The statement was signed by Prof. Charles Olaro, Director General of Health Services at Uganda’s Ministry of Health.

Uganda to strengthen screening at entry points

The ministry said limited provisions had been maintained for humanitarian and diplomatic movement, adding that it would work with relevant agencies to strengthen screening and public health controls at points of entry.

It also urged the public to remain calm and vigilant, recommending regular handwashing and sanitising as precautionary measures.

The ministry said it would continue to provide verified updates through its official channels as investigations progress.

Nigeria confirms imported Ebola case, begins contact tracing

Nairametrics reported that Nigeria confirmed an imported case of Bundibugyo Ebola virus disease in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on October 20, after a Nigerian woman who travelled to the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) for business tested positive for the virus.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, said the patient had transited through Uganda in early October without symptoms and developed symptoms after arriving in Nigeria. She is receiving medical care in isolation in Abuja.

Nigerian health authorities identified 44 contacts and began contact tracing to prevent further transmission, while intensifying surveillance and infection prevention measures.

Pate said the Ministry of Health, the FCT Health Secretariat, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, and other partners were working together to contain the infection and prevent further spread.