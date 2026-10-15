NGX extends rally for second day as Aradel, Oando lift market

The Nigerian equity market gained N21.74 billion on Thursday, October 15, 2026, as the NGX maintained its rally for a second consecutive day.

The Nigerian equity market gained N21.74 billion on Thursday, October 15, 2026, as the NGX maintained its rally for a second consecutive day.

The benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 33.48 points (0.01%) to close at 247,707.13 points, compared to 247,673.65 points recorded on Wednesday.

Correspondingly, market capitalisation increased from N160.81 trillion to N160.83 trillion as investors exchanged 286,680,060 shares across 30,186 deals in the equities segment.

Market summary

All-Share Index (ASI): 247,707.13 points, up 0.01% from 247,673.65 points

Market cap: N160.83 trillion, up 0.01% from N160.81 trillion

Market value gained: N21.74 billion

Trading volume: 286.68 million shares, down 8.96% from 314.90 million shares

Total deals: 30,186 deals, down 2.38% from 30,922 deals

Top 5 gainers

Multi-Trex Integrated Foods Plc: Up 10.00% to N0.55 from N0.50

Zichis Agro Allied Industries Plc: Up 10.00% to N17.93 from N16.30

Austin Laz & Company Plc: Up 9.92% to N2.66 from N2.42

CWG Plc: Up 9.86% to N20.05 from N18.25

Omatek Ventures Plc: Up 9.77% to N1.46 from N1.33

Top 5 losers

Nigerian Enamelware Plc: Down 9.95% to N36.65 from N40.70

NASCON Allied Industries Plc: Down 9.48% to N171.00 from N188.90

Thomas Wyatt Nigeria Plc: Down 6.38% to N2.20 from N2.35

DAAR Communications Plc: Down 6.37% to N1.47 from N1.57

Legend Internet Plc: Down 5.80% to N3.25 from N3.45

Driving the numbers

The NGX Oil/Gas Index surged from 6,034.68 to 6,194.16 points. This rally was anchored by high-priced energy stocks, notably Aradel Holdings Plc, which jumped 7.14% (+N99.90) to close at N1,499.90, and Oando Plc, which gained 1.16% to land at N34.95.

Complementing the energy sector’s surge was a steady lift in the financial sector, as the NGX Banking Index advanced from 2,550.65 to 2,556.46 points. This banking uplift was supported by price appreciation across key financial institution counters, including Ecobank Transnational Inc. (ETI) (+1.28% to N71.40), First Holdco Plc (+0.84% to N138.00), Fidelity Bank Plc (+0.50% to N20.10), and United Bank for Africa (UBA) (+0.35% to N43.15).

Beyond the heavyweights, positive overall market breadth, with 26 gainers against 24 decliners, underscored broader investor appetite across mid-cap and growth equities.

The NGX Growth Index advanced from 26,819.68 to 26,970.58 points, fueled by maximum 10.00% daily price limit gains achieved by Multi-Trex Integrated Foods Plc (to N0.55) and Zichis Agro Allied Industries Plc (to N17.93), alongside significant rallies in CWG Plc (+9.86% to N20.05) and Livestock Feeds Plc (+9.73% to N18.60).

However, MTN Nigeria Communications Plc dropped 2.84% (-N24.00) to N820.00, dragging the NGX Premium Index down from 31,123.69 to 30,909.21 points, while NASCON Allied Industries Plc fell 9.48% to N171.00 under a tight monetary atmosphere where the Central Bank of Nigeria’s benchmark Monetary Policy Rate stands at 23.00%.

Sectoral performance

Sectoral performance on Thursday, October 15, 2026, was led by the NGX Oil/Gas Index, which surged by 159.48 points to close at 6,194.16 points (up from 6,034.68 on Wednesday).

Broad-based buying interest across smaller and mid-cap equities boosted the NGX Growth Index, which gained 150.90 points to reach 26,970.58 points (from 26,819.68), while the NGX Main-Board Index rose to 10,820.66 points (from 10,767.69).

Ethical and institutional funds similarly saw positive trajectory, as the NGX Lotus Islamic Index moved up to 23,164.84 points (from 23,045.85) and the NGX Pension Index expanded to 12,914.69 points (from 12,868.58).

Modest gains were also recorded in the financial and consumer sectors, with the NGX Banking Index lifting to 2,556.46 points (from 2,550.65), the NGX Consumer Goods Index creeping up to 4,033.67 points (from 4,031.55), and the NGX Commodity Index advancing to 1,937.41 points (from 1,901.05).

In contrast, contraction in large-cap stocks dragged down the NGX Premium Index, making it the session’s biggest decliner with a loss of 214.48 points to finish at 30,909.21 points (down from 31,123.69).

Insurance holdings faced mild sell-offs as the NGX Insurance Index slipped to 1,080.09 points (down from 1,082.33), alongside the NGX Corporate Governance (CG) Index, which dropped to 7,257.45 points (from 7,275.18).

Minor pullbacks were also observed in the NGX MERI Growth Index (16,022.92 points), the NGX MERI Value Index (22,802.45 points), and the NGX Pension Broad Index (4,974.79 points).

Meanwhile, the NGX Industrial Index closed nearly flat at 10,442.87 points (from 10,442.79), and fixed-income benchmarks stayed static, with the NGX Sovereign Bond Index unchanged at 661.50 points.