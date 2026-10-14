Zenith bank deepens commitment to girl-child development, empowers 300 schoolgirls

Zenith Bank Plc has launched the maiden edition of its Girl-Child Empowerment Programme, themed “Banking on Her Tomorrow,” bringing together 300 schoolgirls aged 13 to 17 from selected schools across Lagos for a day of learning, mentorship and personal development. Held on Monday, October 12, 2026, at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, the programme […]

Zenith Bank Plc has launched the maiden edition of its Girl-Child Empowerment Programme, themed “Banking on Her Tomorrow,” bringing together 300 schoolgirls aged 13 to 17 from selected schools across Lagos for a day of learning, mentorship and personal development.

Held on Monday, October 12, 2026, at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, the programme featured sessions on finance and investment, etiquette and personal development, social media ethics, and social relationships and interactions, equipping participants with practical knowledge and skills for their personal, educational and future career journeys.

The initiative, a brainchild of the Bank’s Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Dame (Dr.) Adaora Umeoji, OON, reflects Zenith Bank’s commitment to nurturing the potential of young girls and helping them make informed choices about their futures.

In her welcome address, Dame (Dr.) Umeoji urged the participants to believe in their abilities, pursue their ambitions and remain focused and disciplined. Drawing on examples of young girls who have achieved remarkable feats, she challenged them to look beyond their present circumstances and envision the women they aspire to become.

“To all my amazing young ladies here today, each of you possesses gifts, talents, and ideas that are capable of revolutionising the world. You can revolutionise the world with your ideas,” she said.

The GMD/CEO further encouraged the girls to explore their interests and resist societal limitations, stressing the importance of taking ownership of their futures.

“Never allow gender or age to limit your goals. Whatever interests you today, explore it. Whatever you choose to pursue in life, give it your best shot,” she said.

Delivering the keynote address, Her Majesty, Olori Atuwatse III, Queen Consort of the Warri Kingdom, encouraged the girls to embrace their identities, develop resilience and use their abilities to make a positive difference in the lives of others.

Using the mangrove tree as a metaphor for resilience, she reminded the participants that challenges need not define their futures and that their worth extends beyond academic results and external expectations.

“Every time you affirm the truth about who you are, you are building confidence. Every time the tide of life goes out and you are still standing, you are building resilience. And every time you use your gifts for another person, you are discovering your purpose,” Olori Atuwatse III said.

The programme featured interactive sessions led by accomplished professionals and personalities:

Ayanime Edem, founder of The Elite Finishing School and modern etiquette educator, discussed confidence, communication, self-presentation and etiquette.

Nigerian actress and content creator Bukunmi Adeaga Ilori, popularly known as Kie Kie, addressed responsible social media use, authenticity and digital boundaries.

Representing Zenith Bank, Thelma Okonye and Adesola Adeyemo introduced the girls to saving, responsible money management and investment, highlighting the importance of developing sound financial habits early.

While Nigerian filmmaker, creative executive and educator, Praise Onyeagwalam, Director Pink, led a session on healthy relationships, self-awareness and effective communication.

The sessions encouraged active participation, giving the girls opportunities to ask questions and engage with the speakers on issues relevant to their experiences and aspirations.

The programme also featured competitions, with cash prizes totalling over ₦1 million awarded to winners. The participants received books to encourage reading and personal growth, while musical performances by Nigerian singers Qing Madi and No. 11 added to the lively atmosphere. The event was hosted by Temi Badru, public speaker, communications coach and lawyer, with Darasimi Destiny Nadi serving as mini host.

Delivering the closing remarks, Executive Director, Zenith Bank Plc, Dr. Mrs. Adobi Nwapa, highlighted the GMD/CEO’s vision for the initiative and the Bank’s commitment to sustaining its impact.

“The programme is the vision of our GMD/CEO, who conceived and championed it, demonstrating her unwavering commitment to the empowerment of the girl child. Through her leadership, she has shown the girls what is possible when a woman dares to lead. At Zenith Bank, our commitment to the girl child extends beyond today, and we will continue to nurture their aspirations through this annual initiative,” she said.

Dr. Nwapa thanked the speakers and participants for contributing to the programme’s success and encouraged the girls to apply the lessons learnt, remain confident and pursue their aspirations with determination.

The initiative builds on Zenith Bank’s longstanding commitment to advancing opportunities for women and girls through programmes including its annual International Women’s Day Seminar, the Zenith Women’s Basketball League, the Women of Honour Awards in partnership with the Ford Foundation, the Pad-a-Queen Initiative and Z-Woman, which supports women-owned businesses through business support and access to credit at discounted rates.

Through “Banking on Her Tomorrow,” Zenith Bank is extending this commitment to a younger generation, equipping girls with the knowledge, skills and confidence to pursue their ambitions and contribute meaningfully to their communities and society.