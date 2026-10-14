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UBA Commiserates with Nigerian Air Force over NAF 931 Aircraft Crash

…as GMD Alawuba visits Air Chief, extends condolences to bereaved families

NM Partners

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Oliver Alawuba
L-r: Group Managing Director/CEO, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Oliver Alawuba, signing the condolence register during UBA GMD’s visit to the NAF Headquarters, Abuja, to commiserate with the Air Force over the NAF 931 crash; standing at his back is the Principal Staff Officer of the Mission, Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Group Captain F. O. Olanrewaju, in Lagos on Monday.

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has extended its condolences to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and the families of those who lost their lives in the NAF 931 aircraft crash, following a condolence visit by the Bank’s Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Alawuba, to the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, at the NAF Headquarters in Abuja.

Sunday Aneke & Oliver Alawuba

largest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with 25,000 employees group-wide and serving over 45 million customers globally. Operating in twenty African countries, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France and the United Arab Emirates, UBA provides retail, commercial and institutional banking services, leading financial inclusion and implementing cutting-edge technology.

 

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