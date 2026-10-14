Eko Power Limited Affirms Its Status as Lagos State’s Licensed Electricity Distribution Company

Eko Power Limited is the distribution company licensed by the Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission (LASERC) to distribute power in the southern parts of Lagos State. Eko Power Limited’s establishment follows a formal legal transition mandated by the Electricity Act 2023 (as amended) and the 2023 amendment to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of […]

Eko Power Limited is the distribution company licensed by the Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission (LASERC) to distribute power in the southern parts of Lagos State.

Eko Power Limited’s establishment follows a formal legal transition mandated by the Electricity Act 2023 (as amended) and the 2023 amendment to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which devolved regulatory powers over intrastate electricity generation, transmission and distribution to State governments. Acting on this authority, the Lagos State Government enacted the Lagos State Electricity Law 2024 and established LASERC as the regulator for the Lagos Electricity Market.

Pursuant to Section 230 of the Electricity Act, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) issued an order commencing the transfer of regulatory oversight of Lagos State’s retail electricity distribution market from NERC to LASERC, effective December 2024. That transition concluded in June 2025, when LASERC assumed regulatory authority over retail electricity distribution and end-user tariffs in Lagos State.

As the successor distribution company recognized under this framework, Eko Power Limited operates under a distribution license for the southern parts of Lagos State, issued directly by LASERC, and is bound by LASERC’s tariff methodology and service-level standards for Lagos customers. This is reflected in Eko Power Limited’s own LASERC-approved cost-reflective tariffs and its published service-level commitments across all customer bands and feeders in Lagos State.

Eko Power Limited exists today because Lagos State exercised its constitutional right to regulate retail electricity distribution within the State. We are licensed by LASERC for distribution and tariffs, and our service commitments to customers are set independently under Lagos State law.

Eko Power Limited continues to publish its service-level performance and tariff information in line with LASERC’s transparency requirements. All media-related enquiries can be directed to [email protected].