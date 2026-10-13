Why Nigerian stocks are stuck below the 250k mark

Nigerian equities plunged to 247,736.24 points on Monday, a day after it stopped a seven consecutive session slide.

Nigerian equities plunged to 247,736.24 points on Monday, a day after it stopped a seven consecutive session slide.

The index sank by 627.31 points, which was nearly double the previous day’s gain of 321.05 points. The market capitalization shed N407.3 billion.

The index is now at its current position, and the YTD return is at 59.20%.

Latest price action in the Nigerian stock market highlighted heavy profit-taking after the NGX ASI rallied past 250k points. This dragged the index below the 250,000 level. The retreat was exacerbated by bearish pressure on Tier-1 banking and industrial counters, weighing negatively on the All-Share Index

Another noteworthy trend has been larger cash buffers by institutional funds to access the largest equity listings such as the Dangote Petroleum Refinery IPO. This structural cash squeeze in secondary stocks also restricted buying power to support 250k.

Technical action

Technical analysis had placed the 250k level as critical psychological support for Nigerian stock bulls.

The ASI encountered overhead supply / selling near the 253,500 – 254,000 regions. The rejection at this high resulted in a short-term “blow-off top” candle and triggered the post-250k pullback down to around the 247,000 – 248,500 range.

The daily 14-period RSI climbed above 78.0 (deeply overbought) during the move higher above 250k, warning of exhausted bullish momentum. The near-term correction has pulled the RSI down to a more neutral/constructive zone of 58.

Recent price action suggests the market may enter a deeper consolidation toward the 240K mark, allowing buyers to emerge at lower prices. A reclamation above 251,200 is needed to reassert the bullish trend toward higher psychological levels.

That level held significant psychological weight. Once an index reached a major round number (250,000), automated trading triggers and institutional exit strategies would kick in, prompting sales to secure profits.

Fundamental action

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) surged past 250,000 in the final week of September 2026, peaking north of 255k points. The rally was also backed by FTSE Russell reclassifying Nigeria from “unclassified” back into the Frontier market. A 350-bps rate cut by the

CBN to 23.00%, along with strong Tier-1 banking and oil & gas (Seplat Energy, Aradel Holdings), also supported the move.

Participants noted that capital markets experienced rapid, momentum–driven liquidity shifts, largely driven by the primary market, large listings, and offering activities, including the Dangote Petroleum Refinery IPO.

The local PFAs that dominate the NGX normally rebalance after major bull runs. Capital gains more than 250k empower them to sustain portfolio yields ahead of Q4. Retail investors converted some secondary market holdings to generate cash to subscribe to large IPOs

Following FTSE Russell’s classification and Nigeria’s return to the Frontier market, foreign portfolio investment flows prompted tactical portfolio rebalancing across multiple sector themes – Tier-1 banking stocks, telecoms, and energy stocks.

Banking stocks were the latest driver of the market’s ~60% run-up year-to-date. Institutional fund managers booked cash following huge multi-bagger capital gains. Many institutional investors carried out intra-market rotation, taking advantage of the rally in overconcentrated bank shares and moving funds to consumer goods stocks with improving FX access and margin growth.

Investors exited some banking stocks to participate in discounted rights issues and public offers, after banks raised additional capital to meet new Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) minimum capital requirements. Heavyweight energy tickers, such as Oando, continued to experience increased volatility and deep temporary corrections.

The sector surged optimism about the local refining environment (including the crude supply pact and domestic market pricing gains). Speculative capital was withdrawn from listed oil & gas stocks to gather cash for key upcoming market events, such as the listing of Dangote refinery