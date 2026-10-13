Ribadu unveils new security framework to combat crude oil theft

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, has unveiled a new security framework aimed at tackling crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism and illegal refining activities that have continued to threaten Nigeria's oil and gas production.

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, has unveiled a new security framework aimed at tackling crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism and illegal refining activities that have continued to threaten Nigeria’s oil and gas production.

Ribadu unveiled the framework on Monday, October 12, 2026, during an event in Abuja attended by representatives of government security agencies, petroleum industry operators, regulators and other stakeholders.

Known as the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry-Wide Security Architecture, the framework seeks to establish uniform security procedures, clarify operational responsibilities and strengthen coordination among security agencies, private surveillance contractors and oil companies.

Ribadu outlines new oil security procedures

Speaking at the unveiling, Ribadu said the persistent security challenges confronting Nigeria’s petroleum industry had undermined the country’s production capacity, making it necessary to introduce a coordinated approach to protecting critical oil and gas infrastructure.

“Yet, for too long, crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism, illegal refining and associated criminality have undermined production, damaged the environment and threatened national security,” he said.

According to the NSA, the new framework establishes common procedures for surveillance operations, arrests, detention and the evacuation of recovered petroleum products, while defining the responsibilities of participating security agencies and private contractors.

He explained that the SOP was developed through consultations involving the Armed Forces, intelligence agencies, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), industry regulators and private surveillance operators.

Also speaking, Dahiru Gwarzo, representing NNPC Group Chief Executive Officer Bayo Ojulari, said improved security remained critical to sustaining oil production, protecting government revenue and strengthening investor confidence in the petroleum sector.

“In our industry, security is not a peripheral matter; it is fundamental to national revenue, investor confidence, operator continuity, environmental stewardship and the well-being of the host communities that host our assets,” he said.

Navy intensifies crackdown on oil theft

The latest security framework comes amid ongoing efforts by the Federal Government to curb crude oil theft and other forms of economic sabotage, particularly in the Niger Delta, where much of Nigeria’s petroleum production infrastructure is located.

In January 2026, the Nigerian Navy launched Operation Delta Sentinel, an intensified security campaign aimed at combating illegal refining, pipeline vandalism and crude oil theft across the region.

Since its introduction, the operation has recorded several interceptions and recoveries of suspected stolen petroleum products.

Between April and June 2026, naval personnel recovered more than 4.7 million litres of petroleum products, dismantled over 58 illegal refining sites and destroyed 239 dugout pits and 13 refining ovens.

The operation also resulted in the arrest of more than 91 suspects linked to crude oil theft and other illegal petroleum activities.

In another operation disclosed on July 22, naval personnel uncovered nine illegal refining sites comprising 23 dugout pits in Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Of the pits discovered, 18 contained approximately 104,000 litres of substances suspected to be stolen crude oil.

The Navy subsequently intercepted a vessel on July 23, 2026, carrying an estimated 682.82 metric tonnes of suspected stolen petroleum products, comprising 650 metric tonnes of crude oil and 32.82 metric tonnes of fuel oil.

The vessel and its 12 crew members were taken into custody for further investigation over suspected involvement in illegal petroleum activities.

Nigeria’s crude oil output improves

The intensified campaign against crude oil theft comes as Nigeria records a gradual recovery in petroleum production, following years of disruptions caused by pipeline vandalism, illegal bunkering and operational challenges.

According to the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Nigeria’s crude oil production remained above 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) for the third consecutive month in July 2026, despite declining from the previous month.

Output averaged 1.505 million bpd in July, compared with 1.555 million bpd in June, representing a decline of approximately 50,000 bpd.

Nevertheless, the country’s average production increased from 1.388 million bpd in the first quarter of 2026 to 1.525 million bpd in the second quarter, reflecting a recovery in output during the period.

The improvement also marks a significant increase from the 1.415 million bpd recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025.

On an annual basis, Nigeria’s crude production averaged 1.432 million bpd in 2025, compared with 1.345 million bpd in 2024.

The gradual recovery underscores the importance of sustained security operations and improved coordination among stakeholders in protecting petroleum infrastructure and limiting production disruptions.