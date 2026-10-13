Nigeria risks losing $1 billion in annual export earnings over EU rules – NEPC

Nigeria risks losing more than $1 billion in annual export earnings if exporters fail to comply with the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has warned.

Nigeria risks losing more than $1 billion in annual export earnings if exporters fail to comply with the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has warned.

Benedict Hegbe, Regional Coordinator of NEPC, gave the warning at a seminar on the EUDR and the National Single Window (NSW), organised by the council on Tuesday in Lagos.

He said the regulation requires exporters to demonstrate that commodities shipped to the EU are deforestation-free, legally produced and supported by the required due diligence documentation.

The affected commodities include cocoa, rubber, wood, oil palm, soya, coffee, cattle, and their derived products.

Cocoa exports face greatest risk

Hegbe identified cocoa as Nigeria’s most exposed export commodity under the regulation, noting that cocoa exports to the EU were valued at 1.49 billion euros in 2024, accounting for 89% of Nigeria’s cocoa exports.

He expressed concern over gaps in farm mapping, stating that only about half of Nigeria’s 350,000 smallholder cocoa plots had been geolocated.

The regulation requires relevant commodities to be traceable to the land where they were produced, making geolocation and documentation important for exporters seeking continued access to the European market.

Hegbe said rubber and wood exports also faced varying levels of risk, urging exporters to verify product classifications and ensure compliance before shipment.

He advised farmers, cooperatives and exporters to strengthen traceability and documentation systems and leverage the Nigeria National Traceability System to meet the requirements.

He also urged stakeholders to begin preparations early to protect Nigeria’s export earnings, particularly ahead of the fourth quarter of 2026.

Exporters urged to prepare for EUDR requirements

According to Hegbe, large operators were expected to face the regulation’s requirements from December 30, 2026, while small and medium-sized operators were expected to comply from June 30, 2027.

Also speaking at the seminar, Assistant Comptroller Oyama Ekok-Oyama, Chief Examiner at the Lilypond Export Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, said the EUDR was introduced to address global climate change concerns.

He explained that the EU regulation seeks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and prevent the trade of commodities linked to deforestation.

Ekok-Oyama added that compliance extends beyond forest protection to include labour rights and proper documentation, describing the Customs Service as a key gatekeeper in ensuring adherence to export regulations.

National Single Window export module to go live in November

Ekok-Oyama disclosed that the export module of the National Single Window would go live in November, providing a one-stop platform for export documentation.

He said large operators would be required to integrate into the system by December 30, 2026, while smaller firms would have until June 2027 to comply.

The platform is expected to streamline export documentation and support exporters in meeting regulatory requirements.

Nigeria’s push for EUDR compliance

Nigeria has taken steps to strengthen agricultural traceability and prepare its cocoa industry for stricter European Union requirements, although gaps in farm mapping remain a concern.

Nairametrics previously reported that the Federal Government partnered with the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) in November 2025 to deploy satellite technology for agricultural traceability, farmland monitoring and deforestation-free supply chain verification.

Nigeria’s efforts to strengthen traceability are particularly relevant given the contribution of cocoa to the country’s export earnings.

In March 2026, Nairametrics reported that cocoa and cashew were major contributors to Nigeria’s agricultural exports in 2025, with cocoa accounting for 24.61% of total non-oil exports, according to the report.