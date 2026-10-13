Berkshire Opens Money Market Fund to Investors With N10,000 Minimum Subscription

Berkshire Asset Management Limited has opened subscriptions for its N2 billion Money Market Fund, allowing retail and institutional investors to participate with a minimum investment of N10,000.

Berkshire Asset Management Limited has opened subscriptions for its N2 billion Money Market Fund, allowing retail and institutional investors to participate with a minimum investment of N10,000.

The Berkshire Money Market Fund, registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), is an open-ended unit trust scheme offering 2 billion units at N1 each, with subscriptions opening on October 12, 2026.

According to a statement from the company, investors can subscribe for a minimum of 10,000 units, while additional investments must be made in multiples of 5,000 units.

The launch comes as money market funds continue to attract retail and institutional investors seeking relatively low-risk, liquid investment options.

The fund is open to retail investors, high-net-worth individuals, and domestic and foreign institutional investors.

Berkshire Opens N2 Billion Money Market Fund

The fund was formally launched at the Lagos Continental Hotel in Lagos, with CFG Africa Trustees Limited serving as trustee, Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria Limited as custodian, and Cordros Registrars Limited as registrar.

The fund is rated by DataPro Limited and audited by Ijewere & Co.

Speaking at the launch, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Berkshire Asset Management Limited said the fund was designed to broaden access to investment opportunities.

“The launch of Berkshire Money Market Fund is a significant milestone in the Company’s journey to create channels for optimisation of capital allocation for economic development whilst leveraging technology to democratise investment by pooling small amounts of cash from everyday individuals to access low risk short-term debt instruments,” the managing director said.

The Chairman of Berkshire Asset Management Limited, Usman Abdulqadir, said the company was established to deepen Nigeria’s capital market through a broad range of investment products.

“The formal launch of its money market fund lays credence to the vision of the company to become the leading reference for digital investment solutions anchored on innovative products,” Abdulqadir said.

The launch reflects the company’s stated ambition to expand investment access through digital solutions and pooled investments.

Fund Focuses on Capital Preservation

According to the statement, the fund is designed to provide capital preservation, liquidity and competitive income returns in line with prevailing opportunities in the Nigerian money market.

It will invest primarily in short-term, investment-grade money market instruments, with its performance benchmarked against the average yield of 91-day Nigerian Treasury Bills.

The fund is available to retail investors, high-net-worth individuals, and domestic and foreign institutional investors seeking exposure to short-term money market instruments and liquidity.

Berkshire Asset Management Limited is registered and regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria, as a fund and portfolio manager.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported in June 2026 that Nigerian money market funds were experiencing increased participation from both retail and institutional investors.

The funds have evolved from a niche savings option into a prominent investment choice for investors seeking to preserve capital amid market uncertainty.

The report stated that money market funds accounted for more than 60% of all mutual funds in Nigeria, as investors shifted some funds away from equities towards capital preservation.

Berkshire’s new fund enters this market with a minimum subscription of N10,000, giving individual and institutional investors access to a pooled portfolio of short-term money market instruments.