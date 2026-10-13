Amaanah non-interest finance company officially launches, opens new pathways to ethical finance and financial inclusion

Amaanah Non-Interest Finance Company, the first CBN-licensed Non-Interest Finance Company in Nigeria, officially launched today the 1st of October 2026 in Lagos, unveiling a range of financial solutions designed to expand access to ethical finance and create practical pathways for individuals and businesses to build assets, grow and pursue greater financial independence. The company was […]

Amaanah Non-Interest Finance Company, the first CBN-licensed Non-Interest Finance Company in Nigeria, officially launched today the 1st of October 2026 in Lagos, unveiling a range of financial solutions designed to expand access to ethical finance and create practical pathways for individuals and businesses to build assets, grow and pursue greater financial independence.

The company was formally launched today at The Providence Hotel, Lagos, at an event themed “Financial Independence: Empowering Lives Through Ethical Finance.” The launch brought together stakeholders from the financial services, business, investment and non-interest finance sectors to mark the beginning of Amaanah’s journey and examine the role of ethical finance in expanding economic opportunity.

The event was chaired by Dr. Umaru Kwairanga, Chairman of NGX Group, with Mr. Niyi Yusuf, Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), serving as Co-Chair. The keynote address was delivered by Prof. Taofeeq Azeez, Chief Imam, University of Abuja.

Delivering the welcome address, Dr. Akeem Oyewale, Board Chairman of Amaanah Non-Interest Finance Company, highlighted the company’s ambition to build a financial institution that connects access to finance with the values and aspirations of its customers.

“Our ambition at Amaanah is to contribute to a financial ecosystem where people can access solutions that align with their values, where businesses can obtain responsible financing to grow, and where individuals can pursue their aspirations with greater confidence and dignity.”

The launch also featured a keynote address by Prof. Taofeeq Azeez, who spoke on the broader importance of ethical finance and its potential to support financial empowerment and inclusive economic participation.

In his speech, he explained that “Nigerians require significant capital to finance infrastructure, expand businesses, and create jobs. Governments and traditional sources of bank financing as we know cannot meet up these requirements alone. We need financial ecosystems that are broader, cheaper and more inclusive – one capable of mobilizing capital from multiple sources, and efficiently.”

The event featured a presentation and overview of Amaanah’s products and services by Dr. Adewumi Oni, Ag. Managing Director/CEO of Amaanah Non-Interest Finance Company, who outlined the company’s approach to providing practical financial solutions across personal, business and investment needs.

“Amaanah is where Finance meets with purpose, opportunity meets with principles and prosperity is built with principles.”

He added that the company was born to address one key question: “What if Finance could do more than provide access to money.

“In answering this core question we provide purposeful, and impact driven finance solutions, whilst ensuring that Shariah principles are not breached.”

Amaanah’s product portfolio is designed around the real financial needs of individuals and businesses. Through Business Asset Financing, the company provides eligible businesses with financing solutions to acquire productive assets that can support operations, improve capacity and enable growth. For households, HomeFlex offers flexible financing solutions for essential home appliances, helping customers acquire products that can improve comfort, convenience and quality of life.

FlexiWheels provides financing solutions for eligible vehicles, supporting individuals who require mobility for work, business and other productive economic activities. The company’s investment solutions are designed to enable individuals and businesses to invest through ethical investment structures, while Wealth Advisory and Funds Management services provide support for customers seeking to manage, preserve and grow their wealth in line with their financial objectives and ethical principles.

The company is also leveraging technology to make its solutions more accessible. The Amaanah Investment App is designed to simplify access to investment opportunities, while the Amaanah Marketplace connects customers to financing solutions for products including appliances, vehicles and other eligible assets.

A key feature of the launch was a panel discussion themed “Mobilising Local Capital for SME Growth: Challenges & Non-Interest Finance Opportunities.” The session examined the financing challenges facing small and medium-sized businesses and the opportunities for non-interest finance to provide alternative pathways for businesses seeking capital to grow.

The panel featured Dr. Basheer Oshodi, President, Non-Interest Finance Association of Nigeria (NIFAN) and Managing Director, Arthur Group; Mr. Abdur-Rasheed Babalola, mni, Managing Director, Hilal Takaful; and Mrs. Sherifat Animashaun, Non-Interest Finance Expert, and was moderated by Mrs. Aisha Olowo, Chief Operating Officer, Amaanah Centre for Entrepreneurship Opportunities.

The conversation was followed by a Q&A session, giving participants the opportunity to engage with the speakers on the opportunities and challenges surrounding non-interest finance, SME growth and financial inclusion.

The launch also featured a technology product demonstration and account drive, showcasing Amaanah’s digital platforms and providing guests with an opportunity to experience its technology-enabled approach to financial services.

For Amaanah, the launch represents more than the introduction of another financial services company. It marks the beginning of an institution built around the belief that finance can facilitate economic opportunity while remaining aligned with the principles and values of those it serves.

Whether through a business asset that enables an entrepreneur to expand, a vehicle that creates a pathway to income, an appliance that improves a household’s quality of life or an investment that supports long-term financial goals, Amaanah seeks to make finance a practical tool for building greater economic independence.

As it begins operations, Amaanah Non-Interest Finance Company aims to contribute to a more inclusive financial ecosystem where individuals and businesses can access responsible financial solutions, build assets and pursue sustainable prosperity — building prosperity with principles.

For more information, visit www.amaanahfinance.com or contact [email protected] or 09111447777.

Amaanah Non-Interest Finance Company

Building Prosperity with Principles.