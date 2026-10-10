Best performing balanced mutual funds in Nigeria as of September 2026

Nigeria's balanced mutual fund segment recorded a strong increase in net asset value (NAV), reaching N191.02 billion as of September 2026, up 23.94% from N154.13 billion at the end of August, as the segment continued to benefit from investment activity across equities and fixed-income securities.

Nigeria’s balanced mutual fund segment recorded a strong increase in net asset value (NAV), reaching N191.02 billion as of September 2026, up 23.94% from N154.13 billion at the end of August, as the segment continued to benefit from investment activity across equities and fixed-income securities.

Nairametrics Research analysis of Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) data compiled in the supplied workbook shows that the segment comprised 31 funds, accounting for 1.98% of Nigeria’s total mutual fund assets of N9.66 trillion.

Balanced mutual funds invest across asset classes, typically combining equities and fixed-income instruments to provide investors with opportunities for capital appreciation and income generation while managing exposure to market volatility.

The top 10 performing balanced mutual funds recorded year-to-date (YTD) returns ranging from 44.87% to 72.33%, with Capital Express Balanced Fund retaining the leading position for the third consecutive month.

The ten leading funds collectively managed N96.08 billion, representing 50.30% of the balanced mutual fund segment and approximately 0.99% of the overall mutual fund industry.

What the data is saying

The balanced mutual fund segment continued to attract new investors in September 2026, with total unitholders rising to 110,494 from 107,417 recorded in August, an increase of 3,077 unitholders or 2.86%.

Despite the size of the segment, the top 10 performing balanced mutual funds collectively manage N96.08 billion, representing 50.30% of the total balanced mutual fund category and 0.99% of the overall mutual fund industry.

Top 10 performing balanced mutual funds by YTD return

10. United Capital Wealth for Women Fund (44.87%)

The United Capital Wealth for Women Fund, managed by United Capital Asset Management Limited, recorded a YTD return of 44.87%, slipping two places from eighth in August.

The fund manages N5.44 billion in assets and serves 3,147 unitholders, with an offer price of N2.30.

An investor who placed N5 million in this fund at the beginning of 2026 would have earned approximately N2,243,500 in returns by September, bringing the total investment value to N7,243,500.

The fund has appeared in three of the nine monthly top-10 rankings in 2026, featuring in April, August and September.

9. Emerging Africa Balanced-Diversity Fund (44.91%)

The Emerging Africa Balanced-Diversity Fund, managed by Emerging Africa Asset Management Limited, recorded a YTD return of 44.91%, declining three places from sixth in August.

The fund manages N957.74 million in assets and serves 214 unitholders, with an offer price of N2.32.

An investor who placed N5 million in this fund at the beginning of 2026 would have earned approximately N2,245,500 in returns by September, bringing the total investment value to N7,245,500.

Emerging Africa Balanced-Diversity Fund has maintained a relatively consistent presence in the rankings, appearing in eight of the nine months tracked in 2026, missing only June.

8. Stanbic IBTC Balanced Fund (45.13%)

The Stanbic IBTC Balanced Fund, managed by Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited, recorded a YTD return of 45.13%, advancing two places from tenth in August.

The fund manages N14.86 billion in assets and serves 10,192 unitholders, with an offer price of N14,122.88.

An investor who placed N5 million in this fund at the beginning of 2026 would have earned approximately N2,256,500 in returns by September, bringing the total investment value to N7,256,500.

Stanbic IBTC Balanced Fund has appeared in five of the nine monthly top-10 rankings, featuring in April, May, July, August and September.

7. United Capital Balanced Fund (46.62%)

The United Capital Balanced Fund, managed by United Capital Asset Management Limited, recorded a YTD return of 46.62%, climbing two places from ninth in August.

The fund manages N41.43 billion in assets, making it the largest balanced mutual fund by NAV in September. It serves 4,604 unitholders and has an offer price of N2.98.

An investor who placed N5 million in this fund at the beginning of 2026 would have earned approximately N2,331,000 in returns by September, bringing the total investment value to N7,331,000.

United Capital Balanced Fund has appeared in four monthly top-10 rankings in 2026. After featuring in January and February, it dropped out between March and July before returning in August and improving its position in September.

6. CardinalStone Balanced Fund (50.08%)

The CardinalStone Balanced Fund, managed by CardinalStone Asset Management Limited, recorded a YTD return of 50.08%, returning to the top 10 in September after missing the August ranking.

The fund manages N4.94 billion in assets and serves 1,068 unitholders, with an offer price of N1.83.

An investor who placed N5 million in this fund at the beginning of 2026 would have earned approximately N2,504,000 in returns by September, bringing the total investment value to N7,504,000.

CardinalStone Balanced Fund has appeared in six of the nine monthly rankings in 2026, having previously featured in March, April, May, June and July.

Its September return marks a significant improvement from the 19.16% YTD return recorded in August, when the fund ranked outside the top 10.

5. Alpha Morgan Balanced Fund (51.60%)

The Alpha Morgan Balanced Fund, managed by Alpha Morgan Capital Managers Limited, recorded a YTD return of 51.60%, slipping two places from third in August despite an improvement in its return.

The fund manages N3.20 billion in assets and serves 274 unitholders, with an offer price of N3,354.13.

An investor who placed N5 million in this fund at the beginning of 2026 would have earned approximately N2,580,000 in returns by September, bringing the total investment value to N7,580,000.

Alpha Morgan Balanced Fund has appeared in seven of the nine monthly top-10 rankings in 2026, missing only January and May.

Its YTD return increased from 43.84% in August to 51.60% in September, although stronger performances by other funds pushed it lower in the ranking.

4. Nova Hybrid Balanced Fund (52.18%)

The Nova Hybrid Balanced Fund, managed by NOVAMBL Asset Management, recorded a YTD return of 52.18%, rising one place from fifth in August.

The fund manages N71.26 million in assets and serves just 11 unitholders, making it the smallest fund by NAV and unitholder count among September’s top 10 performers. Its offer price stood at N3.99.

An investor who placed N5 million in this fund at the beginning of 2026 would have earned approximately N2,609,000 in returns by September, bringing the total investment value to N7,609,000.

Nova Hybrid Balanced Fund has appeared in four of the nine monthly rankings in 2026, featuring in March, July, August and September.

Its return increased from 41.54% in August to 52.18% in September, supporting its improvement in the ranking.

3. ARM Discovery Balanced Fund (53.16%)

The ARM Discovery Balanced Fund, managed by ARM Investment Managers Limited, recorded a YTD return of 53.16%, slipping one place from second in August.

The fund manages N17.79 billion in assets and serves 24,360 unitholders, with an offer price of N1,511.12. It is the most widely held fund among the September top 10 by number of unitholders.

An investor who placed N5 million in this fund at the beginning of 2026 would have earned approximately N2,658,000 in returns by September, bringing the total investment value to N7,658,000.

ARM Discovery Balanced Fund has appeared in eight of the nine monthly top-10 rankings in 2026, missing only April.

The fund’s YTD return improved from 52.06% in August to 53.16% in September, although it surrendered second place to Nigeria Energy Sector Fund.

2. Nigeria Energy Sector Fund (58.72%)

The Nigeria Energy Sector Fund, managed by SCM Capital Limited, recorded a YTD return of 58.72%, entering the September top 10 in second place after falling outside the ranking in August.

The fund manages N3.42 billion in assets and serves 823 unitholders, with an offer price of N552.22.

An investor who placed N5 million in this fund at the beginning of 2026 would have earned approximately N2,936,000 in returns by September, bringing the total investment value to N7,936,000.

Nigeria Energy Sector Fund has appeared in six of the nine monthly top-10 rankings in 2026, previously featuring in February, March, April, May and July.

Its return increased sharply from 36.71% in August to 58.72% in September, allowing it to move ahead of several established performers and emerge as the second-best-performing balanced mutual fund.

1. Capital Express Balanced Fund (72.33%)

Leading the September ranking is Capital Express Balanced Fund, managed by Capital Express Asset and Trust Limited, with a YTD return of 72.33%.

The fund retained its leading position for the third consecutive month, having also ranked first in July and August.

It manages N3.97 billion in assets and serves 2,741 unitholders, with an offer price of N9.41.

An investor who placed N5 million in this fund at the beginning of 2026 would have earned approximately N3,616,500 in returns by September, bringing the total investment value to N8,616,500, the highest among the ten funds in the ranking.

Capital Express Balanced Fund has appeared in every monthly top-10 ranking from January through September 2026, making it the only fund to maintain a perfect nine-month appearance record.

Its YTD return increased from 69.18% in August to 72.33% in September, extending its lead over Nigeria Energy Sector Fund to 13.61 percentage points.