Lagos, Nigeria – March 2026 — Zedcrest Group, a leading financial services company, has taken a significant step in its strategic expansion with its Board’s approval of Ademola Akogun’s appointment as Managing Director, Investment Banking.

This milestone follows the successful acquisition of the company’s Issuing House license, marking a pivotal expansion of its capabilities.

With this, Zedcrest is now positioned to deliver end-to-end investment banking solutions, including capital raising, structured finance, and advisory services.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Zedcrest Head Office in Lagos, the Group Managing Director, Zedcrest Group, Adedayo Amzat, CFA, while making the announcement, also noted that the appointment will now be vetted by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

According to the Amzat, “Ademola’s appointment marks a significant step in Zedcrest’s journey to build a world-class investment banking franchise. He brings deep market insight, extensive experience, and a proven track record in executing complex transactions. We are confident that his leadership will accelerate our growth and further enhance the value we deliver to our clients and stakeholders.”

Ademola Akogun brings over a decade of experience spanning infrastructure finance, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate advisory. He joins Zedcrest from Quest Merchant Bank Limited, where he served as Head of Financial Advisory & Debt Solutions, leading the origination and execution of complex transactions across key sectors, including energy, infrastructure, and financial services.

Prior to this, he was Vice President, Investment at EverCorp Industries, where he led investment strategy, deal structuring, and portfolio management across a diversified energy portfolio, including upstream oil and gas assets, gas distribution infrastructure, and renewable energy projects.

Ademola began his career at Vetiva Capital Management and became a Senior Analyst in the Corporate Finance/Investment Banking Division in two years. At Vetiva, he played a key role in executing buy and sell-side transactions across major sectors. He also developed robust financial models, supported capital raising, mergers and acquisition deals, and contributed to strategic decision-making through detailed market and industry analyses.

He later joined PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC Nigeria) as an Assistant Manager in Corporate Finance, where he supported the origination and led the execution of mergers and acquisition deals, capital raising and financial advisory mandates across anglophone West African markets.

Akogun holds a Master’s degree in Economics (Energy Specialisation) and a Bachelor’s degree in Economics (Education) from the University of Lagos. He has also completed executive and professional programmes at Lagos Business School and Bocconi University, further strengthening his expertise in infrastructure finance and strategic management.

With its expanded capabilities, Zedcrest is poised to play a more active role in shaping capital markets and supporting enterprise growth across Africa. Through its Investment Banking business, the Group will provide tailored financial solutions that enable businesses, institutions, and governments to raise capital, execute strategic transactions, and unlock long-term value across key sectors.

About Zedcrest Group

Founded in 2013, Zedcrest Group offers its diverse clientele a broad range of financial solutions, which include Asset Management, Investment Banking, Securities, and Financing. These services are provided through its subsidiaries: Zedcrest Investment Managers (Zedcrest Wealth), Zedcrest Global Markets, Zedcrest Securities, Zedcrest Capital, and Zedvance Finance. For more information, visit www.zedcrest.com.