1. Mastercard expanded its acceptance network across Africa by 45% in 2025. What does this tell us how digital payments are being used on the ground?

Mastercard’s 45% network expansion confirms that digital payments in Africa have transitioned from a premium service to a low-cost, software-driven utility.

By prioritizing software over hardware and localized collaborations over generic market entry strategies, Mastercard has meaningfully lowered the barrier to entry for millions of merchants.

The growth was fueled by replacing expensive, traditional POS terminals with innovations such as Tap on Phone, which allows over 1.8 million SMEs and gig workers to turn standard smartphones into contactless payment terminals.

By removing the upfront cost of hardware, digital adoption has moved beyond high-end retail into the hands of street vendors and small-scale traders.

Through the SME-in-a-Box initiative, Mastercard went further, offering businesses an all-in-one digital toolkit that includes virtual cards and management software to handle both their pay-ins and pay-outs digitally. This creates a closed-loop digital ecosystem that reduces cash dependency at an operational level.

Mastercard has also embedded digital payments directly into merchant supply chains. Collaborations with fintech platforms have digitized SMEs across the FMCG sector, while fintech innovators supported through Mastercard’s Start Path program, are extending digital payment capabilities to thousands of additional merchants.

Our collaboration with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) further accelerated this by providing financial literacy and training to millions of small business owners, directly addressing the human-capital side of the adoption challenge.

This multi-layered approach, combining technology access, fintech enablement and institutional collaboration, has addressed the primary barriers facing Nigeria’s informal sector: cost and infrastructure complexity. The result is an acceptance landscape that has fundamentally shifted, with digital payments now the operating standard for Nigerian commerce.

2. Security concerns often discourage digital payment adoption. How are tokenization upgrades and digital identity capabilities enhancing trust among merchants and consumers?

Trust is the bedrock of sustainable digital growth. Mastercard approach is to embed security directly into the core payment infrastructure rather than treating it as a secondary layer. This security-by-design approach protects the entire ecosystem through three primary pillars.

Tokenization eliminates the exposure of sensitive information. By replacing physical card numbers with unique digital tokens, Mastercard ensures hackers in the event of a merchant data breach, the exposed data cannot be used by hackers

Mastercard’s AI- driven solution, Decision Intelligence, analyses over one trillion data points in real-time, evaluating 40 security criteria In just 125 milliseconds to distinguish genuine transactions from fraudulent ones before they impact a merchant or consumer.

Safety Net technology provides a further layer of global protection, identifying large-scale attacks and blocking suspicious activities even when an individual institution’s systems are overwhelmed.

Beyond technology, Mastercard also engages in capacity building with the launch of the Virtual Privacy Academy with Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC), directly strengthening national data governance capability. Our work with the Committee of e-Banking Industry Heads (CeBIH) fortifies financial leaders against cyber threats, while Tap on Phone enables small businesses to accept secure, contactless payments directly on smartphones without traditional hardware risks.

Since 2018, Mastercard has invested over $10.7 billion in cybersecurity innovation globally. These investments have prevented nearly $50 billion in potential fraud losses. As Nigeria’s digital economy expands toward Africa’s projected $1.5 trillion digital payments economy by 2030, that global security architecture becomes an increasingly critical foundation for local growth.

3. Fintech innovation is accelerating, but not all solutions scale. What foundations are essential for sustainable growth?

Innovation alone is rarely enough for fintech solutions to scale sustainably. Trust, interoperability and infrastructural readiness are the essential for sustainable growth.

Fintech platforms must embed security and compliance capabilities from the start. Without trusted infrastructure, scaling across markets becomes difficult, particularly as regulatory requirements evolve.

In addition, interoperability is critical. Solutions must be able to connect seamlessly with financial institutions, payment networks and digital ecosystems across borders. Mastercard supports this through programs such as Start Path, which connects fintech innovators to Mastercard’s global network, technology capabilities and ecosystem of partners.

Scalable fintech must also address the real economic gaps. Mastercard’s Product Express program helps fintech companies accelerate the launch of card programs and reduce time to market, enabling them to build services that operate within trusted global payment rails.

When innovation is built on these foundations, fintech companies are far better positioned to move from promising startups to platform that can scale across Africa and compete globally.

4. Africa’s AI market is projected to reach $16.5 billion by 2030. How is Mastercard preparing local SMEs, financial institutions to leverage AI-driven, and agentic commerce solutions?

Artificial Intelligence is actively transforming financial services, from fraud detection and risk management to customer engagement and operational efficiency. Mastercard has been using and investing in AI for more than two decades, applying machine learning and advanced analytics to strengthen security and improve payment experiences across its global network. Decision Intelligence, for instance, analyzes transaction patterns and assesses risk in real time and distinguish legitimate payments from fraudulent ones at a scale and speed that no manual system could replicate.

Beyond security, Mastercard’s AI capabilities help institutions optimize payment routing, portfolio management and personalized service. The more than $10.7 billion invested in cybersecurity and AI since 2018 has prevented nearly $50 billion in potential fraud losses. As Africa’s digital economy grows, these AI-driven solutions ensure that fintechs and businesses can innovate within a secure, resilient ecosystem and that the continent’s AI opportunity translates into tangible, inclusive economic value.

5. Cross-board payments are critical competitiveness. How is Mastercard enabling African businesses to participate confidently in global trade?

Cross-border payments have historically been a significant bottleneck for Nigerian SMEs, plagued by high transaction costs, fragmented systems and opaque settlement timelines. These barriers often stifle growth and discourage smaller players from entering international markets.

The scale of Nigeria’s cross-border opportunity makes closing this gap a strategic imperative. World Bank data consistently positions Nigeria among the continent’s largest remittance recipients, and for SMEs, these flows represent working capital, supplier financing and consumer purchasing power that flows directly through the digital economy.

Mastercard Move, Mastercard’s portfolio of money movement capabilities, addresses these friction points by providing a unified, interoperable infrastructure for cross-border payments. By connecting financial institutions and fintech partners through a single network that reaches over 200 countries and over 150 currencies- and connects to more than 1.75 billion endpoints globally- Mastercard Move enables Nigerian and African businesses to send and receive payment with greater speed, transparency and predictability than legacy systems allow. This kind of connectivity helps small businesses participate more confidently in regional and global trade.

In August 2024, Mastercard collaborated with Fidelity Bank to launch Fidelity Send, bringing near-real-time funds delivery to over 60 countries through Fidelity’s branches and digital platforms — a tangible example of how Mastercard’s cross-border infrastructure reaches Nigerian businesses at the point of need. Similarly, Mastercard is collaborating with Access Bank to expand cross-border payment and remittance capabilities, enabling individuals and businesses to send and receive funds more quickly and securely through Mastercard’s global network.

6. Looking ahead, what should stakeholders expect from Mastercard’s role in shaping Africa’s digital economy?

Nigeria’s digital payments momentum is real and accelerating. To convert momentum into long-term economic values, Nigeria must bridge several critical infrastructure gaps.

The first is acceptance depth. While most Nigerian SMEs now accept digital payments, the informal sector remains partially cash-dependent in everyday commerce. Scaling low-cost acceptance infrastructure like Tap on Phone, QR solutions and Payment Link into the last mile is essential, particularly in smaller cities and rural markets where the growth opportunity is largest.

The second is upgrading backend systems to ensure high-speed interoperability and reliability. Frequent downtime erodes trust and pushes users back toward cash.

The third is cross-border integration. Strengthening cross-border payment rails – and ensuring African businesses can access them affordably – is foundational to deeper economic integration.

Another important priority is digital identity and verification. As more Nigerians participate in digital commerce, secure and widely accepted digital identity frameworks will become critical for onboarding individuals and small businesses into the formal financial system. Reliable identity infrastructure helps financial institutions verify users more efficiently, reduce fraud risks and extend services such as payments, credits and insurance to previous underserved communities.

Ultimately, the investment made today will determine the resilience of the economy Africa builds for tomorrow, and Mastercard remains committed to this journey.