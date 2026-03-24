The Financial Times reports that Senegal has quietly borrowed roughly €650 million through total return swap agreements with the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) and First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), with Bank of America estimating that total swap-based borrowing in 2025 may reach up to $1 billion.

Documentation reviewed by the FT hints at a further undisclosed deal with Société Générale.

For a government that came to power condemning $7 billion in hidden liabilities inherited from its predecessor, this is an uncomfortable echo of the past — the same pattern, now dressed in derivative language rather than off-budget loans.

What the FT found

In the AFC deal, Senegal issued €150 million in domestic CFA franc bonds and transferred legal title to AFC, receiving €105 million in euro cash — a roughly 30 per cent haircut absorbed upfront.

The FAB deal follows the same template: approximately €400 million in bonds pledged, €300 million in euro cash received. Both transactions mature in 2028. Senegal pays a floating interest rate plus a fixed margin — reportedly 3.5 to 4 percentage points above the floating rate on the AFC leg and approximately 5 percentage points on the FAB leg.

The IMF has confirmed it is aware of the swaps but notes that their terms have not been shared, even though such disclosure is normally required for debt sustainability analysis. Private bondholders report learning about the transactions only through informal ministry meetings, with no public communication from Dakar.

The embedded CDS: Senegal sold protection on its own debt

A credit default swap (CDS) is a derivative in which one party pays a regular fee to another in exchange for protection against the risk that a borrower will default or its credit will deteriorate; the protection seller effectively insures the credit of the underlying borrower.

In return, the protection seller must compensate the buyer if the reference borrower’s bonds fall sharply in value due to a default or serious credit event.

The legal label — “total return swap” — can obscure an economic reality that is considerably more troubling for the sovereign counterparty. Under the reported structure, AFC and FAB hold legal title to the pledged bonds and receive their economic return — coupon payments, any price appreciation, and contractual protection against losses if the bonds fall in value.

Senegal, in exchange, receives upfront euros and assumes exposure to covering some or all of the lenders’ downside if those bonds lose value, under conditions specified in the swap contracts. This is economically similar to writing credit default swaps on Senegal’s own sovereign bonds — with Senegal effectively selling protection on its own credit.

Put more simply, Senegal has sold the “volatility” on these bonds: it does not share in the upside when prices rise, but it absorbs the losses when prices fall. If Senegal’s credit deteriorates, it can be hit twice — with wider spreads across its entire debt stock and with additional cash payments under the swaps to compensate the lenders for losses on the pledged bonds.

According to AFC documentation on similar structures, the lender may have the right, in a default event, to mark the pledged collateral down sharply and call for immediate cash compensation from the sovereign; such margin calls would add acute liquidity pressure to an already stressed fiscal position, although the precise margining terms in Senegal’s contracts have not been publicly disclosed.

In economic terms, Senegal is borrowing euros from the same banks that are its swap counterparties, pledging its own domestic bonds as collateral. The banks provide the euro funding, receive the full economic return on the pledged bonds — coupons and price movements — and charge a separate floating euro rate plus a fixed spread on the notional, leaving Senegal with both the funding cost and the risk that adverse moves in its own credit will crystallise into cash outflows.

A one-way street: who wins and who loses

The basic cash-flow logic is straightforward, and the asymmetry of risks is stark. It can be understood in three simplified steps.

Step 1 — Senegal pledges bonds with a higher face value than the cash it receives.

For the FAB leg, it pledges about €400 million in domestic bonds and receives roughly €300 million in euros. The roughly €100 million gap functions as a built-in cushion for the lender against losses on the collateral. Senegal effectively absorbs the first layer of loss on the pledged bonds before the lender is materially exposed.

Step 2 — Every period until 2028, Senegal pays a floating interest rate plus a fixed premium.

The all-in cost has been reported as a floating euro benchmark rate plus approximately 4 to 5 percentage points. That benchmark moves with monetary conditions set in Frankfurt, not Dakar, and is the main parameter that could move in Senegal’s favour over time.

The spread, which reflects much of the lenders’ profit margin, is locked in for the life of the deal, regardless of whether Senegal’s fiscal position improves.

Step 3 — At maturity, whether Senegal’s credit improves or deteriorates, the outcome is heavily one-sided

If Senegal’s bonds fall in value — because its fiscal position worsens or markets lose confidence in Senegal’s credit — Senegal may be required under the swaps to make additional cash payments to the lenders to cover those losses.

If Senegal’s bonds rise in value — because its credit improves or euro rates fall — the lenders can capture that upside by selling the bonds in the secondary market, since they hold legal title, or by receiving the appreciated market value at termination.

Senegal does not share directly in that price appreciation; it is largely left with the funding cost and the risk that adverse moves in its own credit turn into sizeable cash outflows.

In economic terms, Senegal has largely surrendered the upside on the pledged bonds while retaining substantial downside exposure. The one scenario that would normally reward a sovereign for good fiscal management — improving creditworthiness and rising bond prices — delivers little direct benefit to Senegal on these particular bonds under this structure. Much of the effective option value on these bonds appears to have been transferred to the lenders at inception.

A warning to African finance ministers

Warren Buffett famously described derivatives as “weapons of mass destruction.” The warning is particularly relevant when sovereigns under stress use complex instruments to solve immediate funding problems.

Derivative structures like these swaps do not spread risk; they concentrate it, obscure it, and defer its recognition until it becomes unmanageable.

African finance ministers facing market-access constraints should treat any proposal involving total return swaps, synthetic structures, or collateralised derivative overlays with extreme caution.

The complexity is not incidental; it is what makes these instruments attractive to lenders and dangerous to borrowers who do not fully command the underlying risk mechanics. If the terms cannot be explained plainly to a parliamentary finance committee, a debt management office, and the IMF, they should not be signed.

Transparency, hard choices, and the capacity to govern

The most dangerous aspect of Senegal’s swaps is not their price but their opacity. When the IMF cannot complete a debt sustainability analysis because key contract terms are withheld, and when bondholders must extract information through private lobbying rather than public disclosure, market discipline breaks down. Creditors add an uncertainty premium; over time, the sovereign pays more, not less.

The better course begins with coming clean. That means full transparency on all such structures, identifying the size and terms of each exposure, and assessing whether any of the associated risks can be sensibly hedged. These swaps, and indeed the entire debt stock, should be managed within a coherent, medium-term strategy that combines debt restructuring where needed, credible fiscal consolidation, selective asset sales, and, where possible, negotiated debt write-offs to restore a sustainable position.

Delivering that strategy requires investing in public financial management reforms — from stronger debt-management offices and tighter fiscal anchors to empowered oversight and audit institutions — so that transparency is matched by the institutional capacity to act on what it reveals.

Avoiding hidden debt 2.0

Senegal’s new government inherited a hidden-debt scandal and, by the logic of these transactions, risks constructing a new one. The instruments are different; the pattern is the same. A sovereign that sells volatility on its own bonds while hoping for a benign future is not managing risk — it is deferring a reckoning.

For African policymakers, the lesson is not that markets are closed, nor that derivatives are always toxic. It is that hard currency obtained by selling opaque, one-sided options on your own credit could be the most expensive funding of all. Transparency, hard choices, and the slow work of building fiscal governance capacity are not substitutes for market access; they are the only durable route to it.